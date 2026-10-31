Range Rover SV Sawai Edition Launched At Rs 4.90 Crore! Inspired By Rajasthan And Exclusive To 18 Units!

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If you want your next business trip in utmost luxury and comfort, but also want a special Indian theme in your palace on wheels, say no more! Range Rover is now bringing a super-limited and exclusive Sawai collection for India in the Range Rover SV.

With the success of Range Rover’s two editions, this Sawai Edition follows India’s architectural heritage, with three interior themes of popular Rajasthan cities. Let’s take a closer look at it.

What’s New?

If your chance to book the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition or the Range Rover SV Masara Edition was missed, here’s a chance to book the new Range Rover Sawai Edition. The Sawai Edition includes interior themes inspired from the heritage cities of Rajasthan, which includes Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

Here’s what each edition packs in:

Range Rover SV Sawai Jaipur Edition

From the pink city of India, the Range Rover SV Sawai Jaipur Edition gets an Ecru and Deep Garnet dual-tone interior with specially crafted leatherette seats that have elements inspired by the Hawa Mahal of Jaipur. This theme follows through to the front-row seats, which feature white ceramic controls on the center console.

In the second row, you have a contrasting Deep Garnet theme at the back, with a similar design on the seats as the front. Overall, this theme does get you the experience of the Hawa Mahal of Jaipur.

Range Rover SV Sawai Jodhpur Edition

From the iconic Thar desert and with Jodhpur’s sky-like blue shade, the Range Rover SV Sawai Jodhpur edition has a soft Blue shade on the exterior. This edition packs in the lighter cabin theme which includes Perlino and Riviera theme for the leatherette upholstery for it. This theme is followed on the dashboard, seatbelts, and with the same White ceramic controls to make the already standout SUV even more desirable.

In the second row, you have the Riviera theme blending with the Perlino shade. This cabin makes the ultra-spacious cabin feel even more luxurious.

Range Rover SV Sawai Jaisalmer Edition

If you have ever wanted the beautiful imprints of the Rajputana forts in your Luxury SUV, the Range Rover SV Sawai Jaisalmer Edition brings them into your cabin. With the Perlino and Caraway theme in the interior, the cabin gives you the experience of Rajputana Fort with the opulent luxury of the Range Rover SV.

Just like the other themes, in the front row you get the lighter Perlino shade, and Caraway theme leatherette seats at the back.

All these editions have exclusive Sawai edition plaques, based on the City you choose and the number of your specific luxury SUV, so you can flaunt your super special luxury SUV.

Powertrain Options

The Range Rover Sawai Edition is offered with a 4.4-litre V8 engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 4.4-litre V8 petrol Power 615 PS Torque 750 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT* Drivetrain All-wheel drive

*AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Price & Rivals

The Range Rover SV Sawai Edition costs Rs 4.90 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the edition you pick out of the three. Compared to the Masare Edition, it is lower by Rs 9 lakhs.

The Range Rover in this luxury SUV segment competes with the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

CarDekho Says..

The Ranthambore and Masara editions demonstrated that there is a market for ultra-exclusive Range Rovers with a distinctly Indian identity. With the Sawai Collection, Range Rover builds on that success by bringing Rajasthan’s architectural heritage and royal legacy into its flagship luxury SUV.

Limited to just 18 examples, the Sawai Collection is more than a bespoke luxury SUV. It is a collector’s piece that celebrates India’s cultural heritage while retaining the performance, craftsmanship and comfort expected of a Range Rover SV.

It will be interesting to see which collectors these 18 exclusive SUVs find a home with. Would you choose Jaipur, Jodhpur or Jaisalmer? Let us know in the comments!