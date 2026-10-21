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    Here Are The Special Offers For Hyundai Cars In October 2026! Benefits Up to Rs 1 Lakh!

    All models are having finance benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Modified On Oct 21, 2026 19:15 IST
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    Published OnOct 21, 2026 18:01 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 21, 2026 19:15 IST
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    Hyundai Cars Offer For October 2026

    Ahead of the festive season, if you are looking to either upgrade or buy your first vehicle during such auspicious days, chances are you are considering a Hyundai, which is the second-largest automotive manufacturer in India. Hyundai is geared up for the festive season with new offers for its range of vehicles. So, let’s have a look at what offers are available and which cars get benefits: 

    Hyundai Exter

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Up To Rs 50,000

    EMI Offer

    Rs 999 per lakh 

    • Talking of the popular Hyundai micro SUV, the Exter, it currently has a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000 depending on the variant you choose.

    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    • Hyundai is also offering EMI benefits, starting as low as Rs 999 per lakh of finance availed. 

    • The Exter is priced from Rs 5.86 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Creta

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Up To Rs 1 Lakh

    EMI Offer

    Rs 999 per lakh 

    • The highest-selling SUV in the compact SUV segment, the Creta, is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the variant you select.

    Hyundai Creta

    • If you are considering financing your Creta, Hyundai is offering a low starting EMI of Rs 999 per lakh.

    • The Creta is now due for a generation update, which is coming in a few months, so you can benefit from having more offers with the current generation. 

    • The Creta starts at Rs 10.91 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Aura

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Up To Rs 30,000

    EMI Offer

    Rs 999 per Lakh

    • The practical and spacious compact sedan, the Hyundai Aura, gets a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 in October 2026.

    Hyundai Aura

    • Just like the Exter, the Aura also has a low starting EMI of Rs 999 per lakh if you are opting for a car loan.

    • The Aura range starts at Rs 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Note:

    All the Hyundai Cars are having finance benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the stock, variant you select and locality. 

    CarDekho Says..

    If you are looking to bring home a small car like the Grand i10 Nios or want a long-distance machine like the range-topping Alcazar, this October you can avail benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, which makes it a good time to consider buying one. Hyundai’s lineup remains feature-packed, high-quality, and offers multiple powertrains, catering to every kind of buyer out there.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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