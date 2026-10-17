2026 Renault Duster Hybrid vs Rivals: Specifications Compared

Renault’s Duster just received a shiny new strong-hybrid powertrain under the hood, adding to its versatile set of powertrain options. Launched at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the newly-introduced powerplant will help the SUV make inroads into a niche, but fast-growing Hybrid space in the compact SUV segment, which has been left to Maruti and Toyota so far.

Naturally, then, we had to wonder if the Duster Hybrid really has the substance to take on its established competition, so we compared its specifications to its rivals’ in detail:

Renault Duster Hybrid Vs Rivals: Price

Model Renault Duster Hybrid Maruti Victoris Hybrid Maruti Grand Vitara Hybrid Toyota Hyryder Hybrid Price (ex-showroom) Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 16.43 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 16.68 lakh to Rs 19.62 lakh Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 20.31 lakh

Amongst its strong-hybrid rivals in the compact SUV segment, the Duster Hybrid has the most expensive starting price at Rs 16.99 lakh. However, its top-spec version undercuts all of its rivals by Rs 13,000 to Rs 82,000.

The most affordable strong-hybrid SUV here is the Maruti Victoris, which has a price of Rs 16.43 lakh for its VXI variant.

Renault Duster Hybrid Vs Rivals: Specifications Compared

Specification Renault Duster Hybrid Maruti Victoris Hybrid Maruti Grand Vitara Hybrid/Toyota Hyryder Hybrid Engine 1.8-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Battery Pack 1.4 kWh 0.60 kWh 0.60 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 2 1 1 Power (Combined) 160 PS 116 PS 116 PS Torque (Motor only) 208 Nm 141 Nm 141 Nm Transmission 8-speed DHT eCVT eCVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 29 kmpl 28.65 kmpl 27.97 kmpl Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD

FWD- Front-wheel drive, DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (automatic), eCVT- Electronically Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

When it comes to sheer performance on tap, the Duster easily trumps others with an extra electric motor, giving it a significant power and torque advantage of 44 PS (combined) and 67 Nm (motor only) respectively.

While the Grand Vitara, Hyryder and Victoris offer three-cylinder engines, the Duster one-ups them here too with an extra cylinder which could make a noticeable difference when it comes to refinement.

Despite the much larger engine and higher power figures, the Duster also offers the best fuel-efficiency of 29 kmpl. This is courtesy of the larger battery pack, which is more than double the size of the one employed by Maruti and Toyota.

That said, the difference between them isn’t a lot, with the Victoris having a claimed figure of just 0.35 kmpl less than the Renault.

Same Powertrain, Different Efficiency? Interestingly, the Maruti Victoris has a slightly higher claimed efficiency figure than the Grand Vitara and Hyryder, despite using the same powertrain. This may be down to its lower estate-ish stance that gives it a slippery profile and results in better aerodynamics.

About The Renault Duster

Renault’s Duster now finally gets a more versatile engine option for efficiency-conscious buyers, and provides a real alternative in the strong-hybrid compact SUV space, which has been dominated by Japanese rivals so far. From the outside, it retains the bold, unique and muscular personality that has always defined the Duster brand. There is, however, an illuminated grille and a new badge on the tailgate and front doors to distinguish the Hybrid version.

Inside as well, it remains identical to its petrol-only versions (except the new Dune Brown leatherette upholstery), and gets equipment such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It gets safety equipment such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and hill hold control (HHC), while the Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite is reserved for the turbo-petrol versions only. The SUV also has a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

Besides the strong-hybrid, it also gets a choice of two turbo-petrol powertrains. Here are their specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 19.41 kmpl 17.75 kmpl (MT)/ 18.45 kmpl (DCT) Drivetrain FWD FWD

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), FWD- Front-wheel drive

CarDekho Says…

With the Duster, Renault has always maintained an enthusiast-friendly personality and powertrains, and the Duster Hybrid is no different. It still has the butch and rugged that we have come to love over time, and Renault has once again spared no effort in ensuring that its Hybrid version remains competitive as well.

Besides just the performance levels, by offering class-leading efficiency figures, while at the same time having more firepower, Renault will certainly make potential buyers think twice before going for a rival strong-hybrid SUV, especially with the attractive pricing and alternatives that are few and far in between.

Would you pick the Duster Hybrid over its competitors? Let us know in the comments below!