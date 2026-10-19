Here Are the Best-Selling Compact SUVs In September 2026! Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara And More!

Gearing up for upcoming festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, the compact SUV market is already in rise in demand with many options available to choose from the pool. So, with many new special editions and facelifts, entirely generation change take place in last month, let's dive deep into the sales report of these SUVs.

Here’s a list of the Top 10 compact SUVs that sold in September 2026:

Rank Model September 2026 August 2026 September 2025 MoM Growth / Decline (%) YoY Growth / Decline (%) 1 Hyundai Creta (ICE+Electric) 17,657 16,288 18,861 + 8.4 % (- 6.4 %) 2 Maruti Victoris 13,111 12,978 4,261 + 1.0 % + 207.7 % 3 Kia Seltos 12,593 11,716 5,816 + 7.5 % + 116.5 % 4 Maruti Grand Vitara 8,513 7,808 5,698 + 9.0 % + 49.4 % 5 Tata Sierra (ICE+EV) 7,205 5,622 - + 28.2 % - 6 Toyota Hyryder 7,115 8,234 7,608 (- 13.6 %) (- 6.5 %) 7 Skoda Kushaq 1,152 1,048 769 + 9.9 % + 49.8 % 8 Volkswagen Taigun 994 938 1,114 + 6.0 % (- 10.8 %) 9 Honda Elevate 599 1,326 2,199 (- 54.8 %) (- 72.8 %) 10 Renault Duster 465 406 - + 14.5 % - Total 69,404 66,364 46,326 + 4.6 % + 49.8 %

Key Takeaways..

Despite its decline in sales compared to last year, the Hyundai Creta held first position in this chart, selling over 17,600 units in September 2026, which is 8.4 percent growth month-on-month. With the options spread out in the form of petrol, diesel, as well as turbo-petrol, the Creta caters to every possible buyer in this segment. These numbers also include sales of the Creta Electric and Creta N-Line.

In second position, the Maruti Victoris sales are consistent MoM, but have shot up by 207 percent as compared to last year, which could be attributed to a wide range of powertrains, including hybrids and CNG, which have gained a lot of popularity in recent times.

After the Victoris, the Seltos was another product that made it to third position with having consistent figures monthwise and also had 116 percent growth in sales compared to last year, selling 12,593 units in September 2026. The Seltos, with its incredible package of features and various powertrains offered, makes it a popular choice in this segment.

The biggest decline in sales is for the Honda Elevate, which dropped to just 599 units last month, which is over a 50 percent drop. However, do note that Honda has recently launched the updated version of Elevate, which fixes some of its shortcomings and may give it a much-needed sales boost.

The Renault Duster fell below 500 units in September 2026, despite the hype it created at the time of launch. But with the recently launched Duster Hybrid, you could expect additional volumes in the coming months.

The rest of the compact SUVs, such as Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, and Maruti Grand Vitara, grew steadily with 9 percent to 15 percent growth compared to their volumes in August 2026.

Overall, the compact SUV space has seen growth of 50 percent as compared to last year.

CarDekho Says..

The compact SUV space in the Indian automobile market has a huge pool of products with multiple features, equipment, fuel options, and lengths as well. And it is one of the growing segments as well, with a lot of buyers shifting towards having an SUV.

The biggest contributors are the Creta, Victoris and Seltos for this list, which combined sold over 43,000 units. Having a spacious, practical, and varied range of fuels is the strategy that is working out in their favor.