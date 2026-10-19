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    Here Are the Best-Selling Compact SUVs In September 2026! Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara And More!

    The Victoris, Seltos and the Creta are the biggest contributors in this segment!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Oct 19, 2026 14:23 IST
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    Published OnOct 19, 2026 14:23 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 19, 2026 14:23 IST
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    Top 10 Compact SUVs Sales In September 2026

    Gearing up for upcoming festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, the compact SUV market is already in rise in demand with many options available to choose from the pool. So, with many new special editions and facelifts, entirely generation change take place in last month, let's dive deep into the sales report of these SUVs. 

    Here’s a list of the Top 10 compact SUVs that sold in September 2026: 

    Rank

    Model

    September 2026

    August 2026

    September 2025

    MoM Growth / Decline (%)

    YoY Growth / Decline (%)

    1

    Hyundai Creta (ICE+Electric)

    17,657

    16,288

    18,861

    + 8.4 %

    (- 6.4 %)

    2

    Maruti Victoris

    13,111

    12,978

    4,261

    + 1.0 %

    + 207.7 %

    3

    Kia Seltos

    12,593

    11,716

    5,816

    + 7.5 %

    + 116.5 %

    4

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    8,513

    7,808

    5,698

    + 9.0 %

    + 49.4 %

    5

    Tata Sierra (ICE+EV)

    7,205

    5,622

    -

    + 28.2 %

    -

    6

    Toyota Hyryder

    7,115

    8,234

    7,608

    (- 13.6 %)

    (- 6.5 %)

    7

    Skoda Kushaq

    1,152

    1,048

    769

    + 9.9 %

    + 49.8 %

    8

    Volkswagen Taigun

    994

    938

    1,114

    + 6.0 %

    (- 10.8 %)

    9

    Honda Elevate

    599

    1,326

    2,199

    (- 54.8 %)

    (- 72.8 %)

    10

    Renault Duster

    465

    406

    -

    + 14.5 %

    -
     

    Total

    69,404

    66,364

    46,326

    + 4.6 %

    + 49.8 %

    Key Takeaways..

    • Despite its decline in sales compared to last year, the Hyundai Creta held first position in this chart, selling over 17,600 units in September 2026, which is 8.4 percent growth month-on-month. With the options spread out in the form of petrol, diesel, as well as turbo-petrol, the Creta caters to every possible buyer in this segment. These numbers also include sales of the Creta Electric and Creta N-Line.

    Hyundai Creta

    Maruti Victoris

    • After the Victoris, the Seltos was another product that made it to third position with having consistent figures monthwise and also had 116 percent growth in sales compared to last year, selling 12,593 units in September 2026. The Seltos, with its incredible package of features and various powertrains offered, makes it a popular choice in this segment.

    Kia Seltos

    Honda Elevate Facelift

    • The Renault Duster fell below 500 units in September 2026, despite the hype it created at the time of launch. But with the recently launched Duster Hybrid, you could expect additional volumes in the coming months.

    Renault Duster

    • The rest of the compact SUVs, such as Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, and Maruti Grand Vitara, grew steadily with 9 percent to 15 percent growth compared to their volumes in August 2026.

    • Overall, the compact SUV space has seen growth of 50 percent as compared to last year.

    CarDekho Says..

    The compact SUV space in the Indian automobile market has a huge pool of products with multiple features, equipment, fuel options, and lengths as well. And it is one of the growing segments as well, with a lot of buyers shifting towards having an SUV. 

    The biggest contributors are the Creta, Victoris and Seltos for this list, which combined sold over 43,000 units. Having a spacious, practical, and varied range of fuels is the strategy that is working out in their favor.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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    Here Are the Best-Selling Compact SUVs In September 2026! Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara And More!
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