This EV Can Literally Fly: Tesla Roadster Launched In India!

Tesla has just dropped possibly the biggest news in the automotive industry in the last two decades, and it's none other than the Roadster EV hypercar, which can even fly! Overdue by nearly 7 years, bold expectations had to be catered to, and the carmaker has certainly delivered. Here are all its details including the Tesla Roadster price in india, the borderline outer-space like performance and a top speed that’s nearly a third of the speed of sound!

Tesla Roadster: Price In India

Tesla’s official India website, now lists reservations as open for the new Tesla Roadster flying car, and here are its prices:

Variant Price (Deposit Only) Performance Rs 50.06 lakh Thrust Rs 2.50 crore Rocket TBA

TBA- To Be Announced

You can reserve the Tesla Roadster for an amount of Rs 5.01 lakh via the official Tesla website.

Final prices of the Roadster remain under wraps

Three variants are on offer: Performance, Thrust and the Rocket which can fly!

The Rocket is an invite-only model, and is currently not approved for public road use.

Post production starting in 2028, you can expect to see the Tesla Roadster on Indian roads a year after it.

Space-age Styling

Given its earth-shattering performance and abilities, the Roadster needs to look the part too, and Tesla has ensured that it does. When parked, it takes in a minimalistic stance, with a wedge-like shape, hidden headlamps and a connected LED light bar forming most of the design elements.

Pry more, however, and it can certainly look like the complete beast of a machine it is with a massive tail spoiler, cold-gas thrusters (From Thrust variant onwards), and doors that open upwards like a McLaren.

Being a Tesla, the quirks and wow factor does not end here, and the carmaker says its construction includes heavy use of materials like magnesium, titanium and carbon-fibre. Weight has been kept to a minimum with fixed seats and manual controls.

Function takes over form inside too, with a central touchscreen becoming its main control panel. To enhance the feel of the driver (which Tesla calls the Pilot), a yoke replaces the steering wheel and the physics-defying performance levels require some very purpose-built sports seats to hold you in place as well.

Never-seen-before Performance

Yes, it is true. The Tesla Roadster can quite literally FLY! The Rocket variant gets a multi-mode suction system with cold-gas thrusters and electric actuators that can make micro adjustments within a fraction of a second. This system supports both forward, upwards and even lateral rotational movement, so in addition to just flying, the Tesla Roadster can do backflips too!

With all of this going on, “on-road” performance isn’t really on your radar. But that’s another department where the Tesla Roadster breaks even more barriers:

Variant Claimed Acceleration (0-97 kmph) Performance 1.6 seconds Thrust 0.81 seconds Rocket 0.59 seconds

0-100 kmph within a second? That’s no sweat for the Tesla Roadster! It’s also aiming straight for the private jet industry with a claimed tesla roadster top speed of 370 kmph!

Is It Real?

Well, Tesla did a cool showcase to debut the hypercar, or a ‘spacecraft’ if you’d like, so it certainly is real. That said, expect production to begin in 2028, with deliveries taking place even later. While the Indian website of the carmaker also accepts reservations, we are yet to get an official confirmation from the India division which adds some uncertainty.

What also remains unclear is if these technologies will make their way on to the production cars, given regulations for public road use. Despite that in the fray, we are sure that this one is absolutely worth waiting for!

CarDekho Says…

Tesla has always been one entity to push boundaries of physics to its very extremes, and the new Roadster is no different. As sober as it looks standing still, it defies all we’ve known about performance so far. If you thought other Teslas were cool, this is a straight-up rocketship, quite literally! That said, it’s still some time away and it remains to be seen if these features are good for the shock and thrill value, or will actually be seen on roads in a few years.