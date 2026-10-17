2026 Renault Duster Hybrid Launched At Rs 16.99 Lakh; Offers Up To 29 Kmpl Fuel Efficiency!

About seven months since the launch of the second-generation Duster, Renault has now given the SUV its much-awaited strong-hybrid powertrain. Launched at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Duster Hybrid brings with it the same rugged and enthusiastic personality that has defined the brand, and combines it with the excellent fuel-efficiency figures and low running costs of a strong-hybrid powertrain. Here are all the details you need to know about it:

Price & Variants

Here is its detailed pricelist:

Variant 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol strong-hybrid (NEW) MT MT DCT DHT Authentic Rs 10.49 lakh - - - Evolution Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh* Adventure Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh* Rs 15.39 lakh* - Techno - - - Rs 18.99 lakh* Techno Plus - Rs 15.29 lakh* Rs 16.69 lakh* - Iconic - Rs 16.99 lakh* Rs 18.49 lakh* - Emotion - - - Rs 19.49 lakh*

*Dual-tone paint scheme available for Rs 20,000 extra, All prices ex-showroom, applicable for bookings made till December 31, 2026.

The new Renault Duster Hybrid is available in a choice of 3 variants: Evolution, Techno and Emotion, with prices starting at Rs 16.99 lakh.

Renault had previously opened bookings for the Duster Hybrid at Rs 21,000 via its official website and authorised dealerships.

Deliveries are slated to begin on November 6, just ahead of Diwali.

Renault Duster Hybrid: What’s New?

Changes in the Renault Duster Hybrid majorly come under the hood, where it employs a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is paired to a strong-hybrid setup comprising two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. Here are its specifications:

Engine 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid Battery Pack 1.4 kWh Power (Combined) 160 PS Torque (Motor only) 208 Nm Transmission 8-speed DHT Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 29 kmpl Drivetrain FWD

DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (automatic), FWD- Front-wheel drive

According to Renault, the Duster Hybrid can run on electric mode for up to 80% of the time in urban conditions, which helps it achieve the class-leading fuel efficiency figure and a 1400+ km range on a single tank of fuel.

When it comes to performance, the strong-hybrid powertrain makes about 3 PS and 72 Nm less than the SUV’s 1.3-litre turbo-petrol powertrain.

Notably, Renault has also added frequency dependent dampers (FDD) in the Duster Hybrid, which will help improve its ride quality.

However, despite a huge difference in figure, you may not feel the lack of torque given the assist provided by the two electric motors. This translates to a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 9.6 seconds.

Besides this, the Duster Hybrid boot space also gets reduced to 372 litres from 518 litres in its petrol-only version, given the additional battery pack mounted under the floor.

About The Renault Duster

Renault launched the Duster earlier this year, marking the comeback of one of its most iconic brands in India. One of its highlights is a bold and muscular styling package, with LED headlamps, connected LED taillamps and 18-inch alloy wheels giving it a rugged look. The Hybrid also adds illumination for the ‘DUSTER’ lettering on the grille and an ‘E-Tech’ badge on the tailgate and front doors.

Inside, the dashboard layout remains the same, although there is a new Dune Brown leatherette upholstery on offer. The Renault Duster Hybrid remains identical to the standard Duster in terms of its features, which include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered tailgate, wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

It is equipped with safety tech like 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The SUV also has a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

Besides the strong-hybrid powertrain, the SUV is also available with two turbo-petrol engine options, the specifications of which are mentioned below:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 19.41 kmpl 17.75 kmpl (MT)/ 18.45 kmpl (DCT) Drivetrain FWD FWD

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), FWD- Front-wheel drive

Rivals

The Renault Duster Hybrid competes with Japanese SUVs like the Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, and the upcoming Kia Seltos Hybrid.

Do note that the Nissan Tekton, which shares its platform with the Duster, is unlikely to see the strong-hybrid powertrain option in the future.

CarDekho Says…

Loved by enthusiasts and SUV buyers alike, the Duster is clearly the brand’s most iconic model in India, and while till now it was offered only with turbo-petrol engines, buyers now have a more versatile powertrain lineup to choose from that brings it closer to becoming a true all-rounder option.

Till now, Japanese rivals have dominated the strong-hybrid space in India, and the presence of the Duster Hybrid may give them some serious competition, especially with its driver focused credentials and rugged personality.

Would you pick the Duster's Hybrid powertrain over its turbo-petrol versions? Let us know in the comments below!