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    Hyundai Bayon Colour Options Revealed: 6 Monotone, 2 Dual-tone And 2 Matte Colour Choices In The Palette!?

    Colours range from a sporty dual-tone Fiery Red to the family-friendly Golden Bronze, both of which match the Bayon’s shape well.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Modified On Oct 21, 2026 16:24 IST
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    Published OnOct 21, 2026 14:32 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 21, 2026 16:24 IST
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    Hyundai Bayon colour options

    With the imminent launch of the Hyundai Bayon SUV, we have yet another important piece of information you need to know when you book a Bayon for yourself. That is the colour options. Hyundai have revealed the colour options for the Bayon SUV.

    Let’s explore the colour options on the Hyundai Bayon:

    Colour Options

    The Hyundai Bayon is available in 6 colour options with a few dual-tone and matte-finish paint options:

    • Titanium Black

    Hyundai Bayon colour options

    • Classy Blue

    Hyundai Bayon colour options

    • Atlas White

    Hyundai Bayon colour options
    Hyundai Bayon colour options

    • Fiery Red

    Hyundai Bayon colour options
    Hyundai Bayon colour options

    • Golden Bronze

    Hyundai Bayon colour options

    • Ecotronic Grey

    Hyundai Bayon colour options

    The dual-tone colours are available only with Atlas White and the Fiery Red options. 

    Meanwhile, matte-finished colours are available with the Titanium Black and Classy Blue colours. 

    Features And Safety

    The Bayon, being a Hyundai, will be packed with convenience features like a 12.3-inch curved touchscreen infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. It will also come with a Bose sound system, automatic climate control, connected car technology, keyless entry with engine push-button start, customisable ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and integrated AI features. 

    The safety kit will include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hill-hold, Level-2 ADAS, tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and electronic stability control (ESC). Check out our detailed report here on the Bayon's safety features.

    Powertrain

    The Bayon will come with one engine option, which includes the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 6-speed manual and an CVT automatic transmission option.

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Power

    115 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / CVT

    MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

    Expected Price, Launch Date And Rivals

    The Hyundai Bayon compact SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17.50 lakh.

    It is confirmed for a launch on October 26, 2026. More information on the variants and detailed pricing is expected on the day of the launch.

    The rivals include  Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Citroen Aircross X, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and Hyundai’s own Creta

    CarDekho Says…

    Given the Bayon's premium look, the colour palette suits the SUV's design well. The Titanium Matte Black, however, accentuates the Bayon's sharp, muscular lines, giving it a sportier look. Meanwhile, colours like the Golden Bronze give it a softer and more family-friendly look. 

    What do you think is the best-looking Bayon? Let us know in the comments below. 

    The depicted images are AI-generated.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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