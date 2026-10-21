Hyundai Bayon Colour Options Revealed: 6 Monotone, 2 Dual-tone And 2 Matte Colour Choices In The Palette!?

With the imminent launch of the Hyundai Bayon SUV, we have yet another important piece of information you need to know when you book a Bayon for yourself. That is the colour options. Hyundai have revealed the colour options for the Bayon SUV.

Let’s explore the colour options on the Hyundai Bayon:

Colour Options

The Hyundai Bayon is available in 6 colour options with a few dual-tone and matte-finish paint options:

Titanium Black

Classy Blue

Atlas White

Fiery Red

Golden Bronze

Ecotronic Grey

The dual-tone colours are available only with Atlas White and the Fiery Red options.

Meanwhile, matte-finished colours are available with the Titanium Black and Classy Blue colours.

Features And Safety

The Bayon, being a Hyundai, will be packed with convenience features like a 12.3-inch curved touchscreen infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. It will also come with a Bose sound system, automatic climate control, connected car technology, keyless entry with engine push-button start, customisable ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and integrated AI features.

The safety kit will include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hill-hold, Level-2 ADAS, tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and electronic stability control (ESC). Check out our detailed report here on the Bayon's safety features.

Powertrain

The Bayon will come with one engine option, which includes the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 6-speed manual and an CVT automatic transmission option.

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Expected Price, Launch Date And Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon compact SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17.50 lakh.

It is confirmed for a launch on October 26, 2026. More information on the variants and detailed pricing is expected on the day of the launch.

The rivals include Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Citroen Aircross X, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and Hyundai’s own Creta.

CarDekho Says…

Given the Bayon's premium look, the colour palette suits the SUV's design well. The Titanium Matte Black, however, accentuates the Bayon's sharp, muscular lines, giving it a sportier look. Meanwhile, colours like the Golden Bronze give it a softer and more family-friendly look.

What do you think is the best-looking Bayon? Let us know in the comments below.

The depicted images are AI-generated.