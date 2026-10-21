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    2026 Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition Launched With Bronze Accents, Roof Rails And Updated Upholstery

    One thing is for sure; the Bold Edition will definitely make your Bolero stand out on the roads

    Ved
    Ved
    Modified On Oct 21, 2026 19:28 IST
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    Published OnOct 21, 2026 18:50 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 21, 2026 19:28 IST
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    Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition

    Mahindra has just launched a new ‘Bold Edition’ for its iconic Bolero SUV. Essentially an add-on accessory pack, it brings a host of cosmetic changes with bronze accents and new interior upholstery. Here’s a look at this edition and what it offers:

    Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition: What’s New

    As part of this ‘Bold Edition’ accessory package, Mahindra is offering the following visual enhancements:

    • Bronze grille inserts

    • Roof rails with bronze accents

    • Bronze fog lamp surrounds

    • Dual-tone black and bronze side cladding

    • ‘Bold Edition’ side badging

    • Bronze ORVM applique

    • Bronze 15-inch alloy wheels

    Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition
    Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition

    In addition to this, you also get dual-tone black and bronze leatherette seat upholstery, a rear -view camera and designer floor mats inside. Mahindra has not revealed prices for the Bolero Bold Edition yet, although you can check with your nearest Mahindra dealership for the same.

    About The Mahindra Bolero

    One of the longest continuously running nameplates in India, the Bolero remains the preferred people mover in rural markets with its rugged underpinnings, basic interior and legendary reliability levels. 

    Mahindra Bolero

    Inside, it remains quite basic with a minimal dashboard, four-spoke steering wheel and a semi-digital instrument cluster forming most of the design. The feature list remains basic with manual AC, steering-mounted controls, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a USB Type-C charging port and power windows.

    Mahindra Bolero

    It gets safety equipment such as dual airbags, ABS, reverse parking sensors, a rear camera and seatbelt reminders for the first and second rows.

    Powertrain

    Being the workhorse in Mahindra’s lineup, the Bolero gets an equally rugged and utilitarian 1.5-litre diesel powertrain. Here are its specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    76 PS

    Torque

    210 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    MT- Manual Transmission, RWD- Rear-wheel drive

    Mahindra Bolero

    Price & Rivals

    The Mahindra Bolero is priced between Rs 8.57 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Simply put, the Mahindra Bolero is one of a kind and has no direct rivals, although you can check out the Bolero Neo if you want a slightly more modern offering with similar qualities and capabilities underneath.

    CarDekho Says…

    A true workhorse, there’s nothing quite like the Bolero in the Indian automotive industry. Two decades and many facelifts on, it remains an extremely popular vehicle for utilitarian applications, especially in semi-urban and rural markets despite its barebones nature and a sparse feature list. This Bold Edition is merely an optional cosmetic pack, and might not affect its volumes too much. That said, it will certainly stand out in a sea of white Boleros that are a common sight on our roads.

    What are your thoughts on the Bolero Bold Edition? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition Launched With Bronze Accents, Roof Rails And Updated Upholstery
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