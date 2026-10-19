2026 Hyundai Bayon SUV Reaches Dealerships: Take A Look At Its Design, Interior & Features In Real-life Images!

Hyundai unveiled its Bayon SUV earlier this month, which will be positioned between the Venue and the upcoming next-generation Creta. However, while we did take a look at it back then in official renderings, the SUV has now been spotted arriving at dealerships giving us a closer look at its road presence, features, design, interior and other details and how they look in flesh. Here are all the details:

Hyundai Bayon Spied Reaches Dealerships: What The Leaks Show

Design

Starting off from its design, the leaked video showcases its futuristic fascia reflecting Hyundai’s latest global design language. It gets slim inverted ‘L-shaped’ LED DRLs connected by a gloss black strip and a busy-looking bumper with multiple elements and heavy cladding. The LED headlamps have been positioned lower down, while the silver skid plate truly lends it a lot of road presence in real life.

Towards the side, its quirky 17-inch alloy wheels look smart in flesh and the thick wheel arch cladding also amplifies its presence. However, the sharply raked windshield and the distinctive windowline keep it looking crossover-ish, unlike the Creta which gets a more traditional SUV look.

The rear profile also follows a similar theme as its front-end, with slim LED DRLs, a gloss black strip and chunky cladding with a large silver applique. There’s also a sharkfin antenna and a roof spoiler with a white insert that add to its sporty feel.

Interior

Inside, while we have had our first look already, we can see that the dual-tone white and black finish gives it a premium and airy feel. It also gets a curved dual-screen setup and the four-spoke steering wheel with the ‘morse-code’ logo from the Venue. You can also see a drive mode button here indicating the presence of customisable drive modes.

Besides this, the central AC vents are mounted low down with climate controls sandwiched in-between. Blue ambient lighting and silver inserts are also on offer to elevate the cabin experience.

Take a closer look at the Bayon’s detailed design renders here.

Features & Safety

From what Hyundai had revealed earlier, we know that it will gets features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, drive modes, a Bose sound system, automatic climate control, connected car technology with Generative AI and ventilated front seats.

In addition to these, we can also confirm that it will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof too, which is one of the most sought-after features in this segment.

In terms of safety, the Bayon will be equipped with Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB). Also likely to be offered is safety tech like multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

Hyundai has confirmed that the Bayon will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon will be launched on October 26. It is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the SUV were already opened earlier this month, details of which you can find here.

The Bayon will compete with cars like the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Citroen Aircross X, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and Hyundai’s own Creta.

CarDekho Says…

Hyundai has been dominating the compact SUV segment ever since the introduction of the Creta back in 2015, and as it now looks to move the SUV into its third generation early next year, the Bayon is its shot at maintaining and expanding into the same space. While its official reveal was an exciting proposition on its own, the Bayon reaching dealerships closer to its launch date makes us even more eager to see it in the flesh and drive it to see if it can replicate the iconic Creta’s success once again.

Are you waiting for the new Bayon? Let us know in the comments below!

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