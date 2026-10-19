This Is How The Next-gen 2027 Toyota Fortuner Will Look Like!

Toyota’s most popular SUV, the Fortuner, is all set to get an update almost a decade after its current generation was launched in 2016. It has been spied testing giving us a preview of what to expect from the upcoming model. Expected to be launched in India next year, it is likely to borrow a lot of cues from the Hilux that received a generation upgrade recently. Here is all you need to know:

2027 Toyota Fortuner Spied Testing: What Can Be Seen?

Compared to the current generation, the 2027 Fortuner will see a radical change in its design language, adopting a more squared-off silhouette and boxier elements. Up front, it comes with a new slim LED headlamp setup with LED DRLs. You can also see a slim gloss black strip connecting the DRLs and a large grille with a ‘honeycomb’-mesh like detailing as we have seen on the Hilux which adds to its road presence. Also, like the Hilux, the logo could be replaced with bold ‘TOYOTA’ badging.

Move on towards the side, and it gets a more upright A-pillar adding to its dominating personality. You can also expect to see new alloy wheels, roof rails, a sharkfin antenna and large ORVMs too.

Following the recent design trend, its rear profile is expected to finally feature a connected LED taillamp setup, running across the width of the car, while the tailgate also seems to carry a flatter and square-ish design. The bumper looks minimalistic and does not have the bulky look of the current generation.

Features & Safety

The next-gen Fortuner is expected to see a major upgrade to its equipment list, with features like a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, a premium sound system and power-adjustable front seats.

*Image of current Toyota Fortuner for representation

Details on safety equipment remain unconfirmed, but Toyota is likely to equip it with a Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, multiple airbags, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrains

Under the hood, the SUV may use the same 2.8-litre diesel engine which is offered on the current car, although there may also be a strong-hybrid version on offer. The current Fortuner’s 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, however, remains to be see whether it will be on offer or not. Here are the specifications of the current Fortuner:

Engine 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2.8-litre diesel 2.8-litre diesel with mild-hybrid Power 166 PS 204 PS 204 PS Torque 245 Nm 420 Nm (MT)/ 500 Nm (AT) 500 Nm (AT) Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD 4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

*Image of current Toyota Fortuner for representation

Do note that given the ruggedness and tough attributes of the Fortuner brand, we expect Toyota to continue offering a comprehensive four-wheel drivetrain with a low-range transfer case as an option on the new Fortuner.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

With a global reveal set for early 2027, you can expect the new Fortuner to reach our shores in the second half of 2027. It is expected to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The next-gen Fortuner will go on to rival the MG Majestor, while also being an alternative to monocoque SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Kia Sorento.

CarDekho Says…

Toyota’s strongest and most iconic brand after the Innova, the Fortuner has long been a fortress of the carmaker with many rivals wanting to grab a chunk of its pie and failing. And a decade on, the second-generation SUV continues to find place in many garages with its unmistakable aura, rugged underpinnings and rock solid reliability. With this new generation, we expect Toyota to improve the formula furthermore and modernise the SUV to appeal to a new generation of buyers that are looking for more sophistication, but with the same old-school charm.

What do you think of the new Fortuner? Let us know in the comments below!

Image Source- Kurdistan Automotive Blog