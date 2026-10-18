Want A Long-Range EV Under Rs 15 Lakh? Here Are 5 Options This Dussehra

The festive season is a popular time to purchase a new car, and Dussehra offers another reason for buyers to start exploring their options. For many families, this time of year is the perfect time to bring home a new car. With electric cars becoming increasingly popular, buyers looking to make the switch to an EV may want a model that offers a long driving range without stretching their budget too far. Thankfully, there are several electric cars under Rs 15 lakh that offer a respectable claimed range, making them suitable for daily commutes as well as occasional highway trips.

If you're planning to bring home a new EV this Dussehra 2026 and want to make fewer stops at charging stations, here are the top five electric cars with the highest claimed driving range under Rs 15 lakh, arranged in increasing price order. Let's take a closer look at these models:

Tata Punch EV

Battery Pack: 40 kWh

Claimed Range: 468 km

Variant Price Smart Plus 40 Rs 11.19 lakh Adventure 40 Rs 11.94 lakh Empowered 40 Rs 12.69 lakh Empowered Plus S 40 Rs 12.99 lakh

The Tata Punch EV is the cheapest offering on the list today, with a starting price of Rs 11.19 lakh for the larger battery pack. The Punch EV carries a funky design that appeals to the youth and is also heavily loaded with features.

The Punch EV gets two battery pack options: a smaller 30 kWh unit and a larger 40 kWh pack, which is the one you will have to get if you want higher driving range. The 40 kWh battery pack pushes out 129 PS and 154 Nm, and offers a respectable driving range of up to 468 km. The Punch EV currently has no direct rivals. A low price, high driving range, and a long list of features make the Punch EV a popular choice among EV buyers.

Tata Nexon EV

Battery Pack: 45 kWh

Claimed Range: 489 km

Variant Price Creative 45 Rs 14.34 lakh

The next car on the list is another offering from Tata Cars, the Nexon EV. The Nexon EV tops this list with the maximum amount of driving range. As seen on the Punch EV, the Nexon EV also gets a smaller 30 kWh battery pack, but it is the 45 kWh battery pack option that provides a whopping range of 489 km, while pushing out 145 PS and 215 Nm.

With a budget of Rs 15 lakh, you can get your hands on the Creative 45 variant of the Nexon EV, which offers a decent set of features, with the added long-range convenience. There are already two variants sitting below this, so the equipment list is definitely not basic, but if you’re someone who likes their car fully-loaded with tech, you might have to look at the higher variants, or other alternatives on this list.

Kia Syros EV

Battery Pack: 42 kWh

Claimed Range: 443 km

Variant Price HTK 42 kWh Rs 13.49 lakh HTK Plus 42 kWh Rs 14.99 lakh

Moving ahead, the next car in line is the Kia Syros EV. The Syros EV looks bold and smart with its boxy silhouette that resembles traditional old-school SUVs, but in a compact avatar. If the Syros EV is something you’re considering, you should know that there are only 2 variants on sale below the Rs 15 lakh mark. Both the HTK and HTK Plus variants draw power from a 42 kWh battery that produces 135 PS and 255 Nm, while delivering the third-highest range on this list, at 443 km.

The Syros EV holds a very reliable image because of the Kia brand. Both variants offer a very spacious cabin and a decent set of features. But if you’re planning to increase your budget, you could move up the ladder and get a higher variant that offers a larger 51.4 kWh battery pack with extended range and more features.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Battery Pack: 39.4 kWh

Claimed Range: 351km

Variant Price AX5 Rs 13.88 lakh AX7L Rs 14.95 lakh

Indian brands have been really working hard to capture the EV market, and the same can be felt on this list as well. The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is the third Indian car on this list, and what buyers might appreciate is that all variants on offer cost under Rs 15 lakh.

The XUV 3XO EV gets a single 39.4 kWh battery pack option, pushing out 150 PS and 310 Nm, delivering a claimed driving range of 351 km. Speaking of power, the XUV 3XO has the highest power and torque figures on this list. However, buyers must note that the said prices are without chargers. The XUV 3XO EV looks very similar to its ICE counterpart and carries the same amount of features as well, making it a value-for-money offering when compared to rivals.

MG Windsor EV

Battery Pack: 38 kWh

Claimed Range: 332 km

Variant Price Excite 38 kWh Rs 14.84 lakh

The MG Windsor EV rounds up this list as the most expensive offering. If you’re on a tight budget of Rs 15 lakh, you can get yourself the base-spec Excite variant of the Windsor EV, which costs Rs 14.84 lakh and uses a 38 kWh battery, providing a claimed driving range of just up to 332 km. This battery pack produces 136 PS and 200 Nm, which is enough for a car of this size. The small battery pack results in the Windsor EV offering the minimum driving range on this list. The only downside here is that if you’re buying the base model, you should not expect a lot of features on offer.

However, if you move up the variants of the Windsor EV, you can get yourself a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack. Apart from the technicalities, the Windsor EV has a feature-loaded and very spacious cabin with comfortable seats, which is one of its key highlights.

CarDekho Says…

If you are looking for an electric car with a long driving range under Rs 15 lakh, you now have several options to choose from across different OEMs and battery pack options. The MG Windsor EV offers a spacious cabin and a practical design, while the Tata Nexon EV offers the maximum range. The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is worth considering if you prefer a conventional SUV shape, while the Kia Syros EV also adds another strong choice to this space with the third-highest driving range. The Tata Punch EV continues to remain one of the most value-for-money offerings among buyers who want a compact option and primarily drive in the city, but still want a higher driving range.

Ultimately, the right car will depend upon your budget and what exactly your needs are; however, there is no alternative body type available at this price. If you have already decided on a particular car, the final choice might also depend on which variant fits your budget and whether it covers all your desired features.

So, which of these EVs would you consider as your next family car? Let us know what matters most to you and what your pick is in the comments below.

All prices are ex-showroom; claimed range is MIDC (part 1 + part 2) claimed.