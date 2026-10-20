Buying An EV This Diwali? These 5 EVs Under Rs 30 Lakh Offer A Claimed Range Of Up To 700 Km!

India's electric car market has come a long way, with homegrown manufacturers now leading the charge in offering long-range EVs across different price segments. This Diwali, buyers looking to go electric have several options to consider under Rs 30 lakh, with brands like Tata Motors and Mahindra bringing in electric SUVs that boast impressive claimed ranges, bold styling, and a host of modern features. The growing competition between these two manufacturers also shows how Indian brands are shaping the country's EV landscape, offering buyers more capable electric cars than ever before.

If a long driving range is high on your priority list this festive season, we've shortlisted five EVs priced under Rs 30 lakh that offer the highest claimed range. Here's a closer look at what each of these electric SUVs brings to the table:

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Battery Pack: 79 kWh

Claimed Range: 708 km

Variant Price Pack FE 79 kWh Rs 24.45 lakh Pack Three Plus 79 kWh Rs 24.95 lakh Pack Four 79 kWh Rs 26.95 lakh Pack FE Four 79 kWh Rs 26.95 lakh Launch Edition 79 kWh Rs 26.95 lakh

Moving up the price range, the next car in line is the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq, which tops this list with the maximum driving range. Just as seen on the XEV 9S, the BE 6 Sporteq also uses the larger 79 kWh battery to provide a claimed driving range of more than 700 km.

However, it produces slightly less torque at 380 Nm with 285 PS. One of the key factors that help the BE 6 SPORTEQ be a popular choice among buyers is its compact size, which makes city driving hassle-free. If you want an 11.2 kW charger with your purchase, you will have to spend an additional Rs 75,000.

All variants of this EV are priced under Rs 30 lakh, and there are two more battery pack options to choose from, which are the smaller 59 kWh and 70 kWh units. The BE 6 Sportieq has the most striking and unconventional looks out of all cars on this list, which makes it stand out on the road. Apart from the appealing exterior, it also offers a long list of features and a cabin that is loaded with the latest tech.

Mahindra XEV 9S

Battery Pack: 79 kWh

Claimed Range: 679 km

Variant Price Pack One Above 79 kWh (7-seater) Rs 22.65 lakh Pack Two Above 79 kWh (7-seater) Rs 25.95 lakh Pack Two Above 79 kWh (6-seater) Rs 26.15 lakh Pack Three 79 kWh (7-seater) Rs 27.85 lakh Pack Three 79 kWh (6-seater) Rs 28.05 lakh Pack Three Above 79 kWh (7-seater) Rs 29.95 lakh

The next car in line is the Mahindra XEV 9S, which is the only EV here with a third row of seats. The XEV 9S is based on the XUV 7XO, and hence buyers appreciate its bulky and boxy silhouette that resembles traditional SUVs. If you’re in need of a 7-seater EV that can cover long distances without charging stops, the XEV 9S should be one of your top picks.

Also offered in smaller 59 kWh and 70 kWh battery pack options, the larger 79 kWh battery pack is the one you should be looking at if you want a high claimed driving range of up to 679 km, which is the second highest on this list. The powertrain produces 285 PS and 380 Nm, which should be enough to carry your family and their luggage with ease. You can also spec the interior with captain seats at an additional cost of Rs 20,000 in select variants. An 11.2 kW charger will set you back by another Rs 75,000 and can be had on all variants.

Tata Sierra EV

Battery Pack: 75 kWh

Claimed Range: Up To 665 km

Variant Price Adventure 75 RWD Rs 22.19 lakh Empowered 75 RWD Rs 23.79 lakh Empowered A 75 RWD Rs 24.79 lakh Empowered A 75 AWD Rs 25.99 lakh

The Tata Sierra EV is the cheapest offering on this list, with a starting price of Rs 22.19 lakh for the larger 75 kWh battery pack. The Sierra EV has a traditional and boxy silhouette with design elements that pay homage to the original 1991 Tata Sierra. This funky yet mature design, along with a long list of features, makes it an attractive package and is one of the key reasons why the Sierra EV nameplate has been a success ever since its launch earlier this year.

The Sierra EV is also offered with a smaller 63 kWh battery pack. The 75 kWh battery pack pushes out 209 PS and 315 Nm on the RWD variants, offering a claimed range of up to 665 km. But if you’re really putting in all your money on the Sierra EV, you can get the top-spec Empowered A variant with AWD, which delivers a strong torque output of 504 Nm, but the range gets slightly affected here, standing at 624 km. However, buyers must note that the said prices are without chargers; if you want an ACFC (AC Fast Charger), you must pay an additional Rs 49,000 for each variant.

Mahindra XEV 9e

Battery Pack: 79 kWh

Claimed Range: 656 km

Variant Price Pack Two 79 kWh Rs 26.50 lakh Cineluxe 79 kWh Rs 29.35 lakh

The Mahindra XEV 9e rounds up this list as the most expensive offering. If you’re on a tight budget of Rs 30 lakh, and you want the XEV 9e with the larger 79 kWh battery pack, there are two variants for you to choose from. Just like its siblings on this list, the XEV 9e uses the large 79 kWh battery pack to deliver a respectable claimed driving range of 656 km, while producing 285 PS and 380 Nm.

Mahindra also offers the XEV 9e with a smaller 59 kWh battery pack, but if you’re in the market for an electric coupe-SUV with a high range, you will have to get the larger battery pack. The XEV 9e has been in the Indian market for quite some time now, and apart from its very spacious and comfortable cabin, one of the key strengths of this EV is its unique styling with a sloping roofline, which makes it look sporty and distinctive

Tata Harrier EV

Battery Pack: 75 kWh

Claimed Range: 622 km to 627 km

Variant Price Fearless Plus 75 Rs 25.29 lakh Fearless Plus QWD 75 Rs 26.79 lakh Empowered 75 Rs 27.79 lakh Empowered 75 Stealth Edition Rs 28.54 lakh Empowered QWD 75 Rs 29.29 lakh

The second Tata product that has made it to this list is the Harrier EV. Launched in 2025, the Harrier EV is one of the smartest-looking EVs in this price bracket, and also one of the most feature-loaded as well. The Harrier EV is also offered with a smaller 65 kWh battery pack, but if you’re looking to extract the maximum range and charge less often, it is the larger 75 kWh battery pack that you will have to look at.

On all 75 kWh variants, the powertrain produces 238 PS and 315 Nm, delivering a claimed range of up to 627 km. But if you’re getting the top-spec Empowered QWD variant that offers all-wheel drive, the torque figure moves up to 504 Nm, with a driving range that is just 5 km shy of what the RWD offers. Just as seen on the Sierra, the prices mentioned on the list are without chargers; if you want an ACFC (AC Fast Charger), you must pay an additional Rs 50,000 on each variant.

The Harrier EV looks similar to its ICE counterpart, but offers a lot more features, making it a value-for-money offering when compared to rivals.

CarDekho Says…

If you're looking for a long-range electric SUV under Rs 30 lakh, there are now several options from Indian carmakers, with each offering a different take on design, space, and practicality. However, ultimately, the right car will depend upon your budget and what exactly your needs are, and what type of body style you prefer: a conventional SUV silhouette or something sporty, or maybe a coupe. If you have already decided on a particular car, the final choice might also depend on which variant you find the most affordable and whether it covers all your desired features.

So, which of these EVs would you consider as your next family car? Let us know what matters most to you and what your pick is in the comments below.

All prices are ex-showroom; Rangeis MIDC (part 1 + part 2) claimed