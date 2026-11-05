Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One Spotted At Dealer Stockyard: Launch Soon?

We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car buying journey. You will be able to directly speak to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill this form and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

On the occasion of the festive season, several manufacturers in India are rolling out updates to their vehicles, and Mahindra appears to be joining in. The special edition of the Mahindra Scorpio N has been spotted at a dealership, hinting at an imminent launch.

But what can you expect from this new edition? Let’s take a closer look at what we can spot:

What Can Be Spotted?

As we can see in the images, the Mahindra Scorpio N is spotted with a new “Edition One” badge around it. With this new edition, the Scorpio N is expected to get design updates; let’s take a look at it.

At the front, replacing the traditional 6-slat grille upfront, it will now come with an updated grille look, which has broken horizontal chrome slats in it, giving it a fresh look. Other than that, it is expected to continue with similar LED projector headlamps, scorpion-shaped LED DRLs in the bumper, and also include LED fog lamps.

Coming to the profile, it will be identical to the current Scorpio N, with the 18-inch alloy wheels, boxy silhouette, and chrome window line that ends with a scorpion’s tail at the rear. The only visible addition is the Edition One badge on the side fender as well as behind the rear quarter glass.

Step inside, and you can see it has an updated interior cabin theme, with a dual-tone black and maroon theme on the dashboard, door panels, and centre armrest as well.

While we don't know what features this edition will get additionally, overall, this new edition feels more like a cosmetic update to have a unique Scorpio N for you.

Overview

Recently, the Scorpio N underwent a minor update that brought in new features, new design elements, and an updated interior design. It continues to carry the boxy silhouette and imposing stance, which reminds you of the iconic Scorpio look.

In terms of features, this brings an updated dashboard design, a large panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster to the package. It is also equipped with features such as dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, a 6-way powered driver seat, a wireless phone charger, and auto headlamps.

Coming to safety, the Scorpio N comes with a new 540-degree camera, 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake (EPB), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and hill descent control (HDC).

Powertrain Options

The Scorpio N is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which both are available in manual and automatic transmissions.

Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

You can check out all variants of the Scorpio N in detail here.

Price & Rivals

The Scorpio N starts at Rs 13.49 lakh for the base and goes up to Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant.

The Scorpio N has no direct rivals, except its own sibling, the Thar Roxx. However, you can also consider monocoque SUVs in the same price bracket such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Hyundai Alcazar, and the MG Hector.

CarDekho Says..

The Scorpio N carries forward the legacy of the iconic “Scorpio” nameplate, with its boxy silhouette, large alloy wheels, and long bonnet upfront. And with many Scorpio Ns being sold, to make the one you might bring home special, the upcoming Edition One should be on your list.

The Edition One is expected to have cosmetic updates as well, as you can see in the images, and this will surely make your upcoming family SUV more special.