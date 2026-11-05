2026 Volkswagen Virtus Facelift REVEALED: New LED Lighting, Upgraded Features And More Mileage?

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Recently, our automotive market has had a busy period, with a number of cars being launched in India, and most of them being SUVs and a few hatchbacks. However, the year has not ended yet, and neither are the upcoming launches. Volkswagen has just unveiled the images of the Virtus facelift, which is due for a facelift and is expected by December.

With its cousin, the Skoda Slavia, having received a facelift recently, what do we see in the teaser dropped recently? Let's also explore the new features that could make their way into the Virtus facelift.

All-New Design?

Not quite. Being a facelift from a German manufacturer, expect a minor exterior upgrade. Having said that, changes are noticeable. The Virtus’ fascia gets a new bumper design with a piano black finish and a diamond-like design pattern on the lower air dam. But what is familiar is the design of the headlamps.

Meanwhile, the halogen fog lamps make way for LED projectors. Also notice, Volkswagen has not gone for bling but has maintained the understated sportiness and has not added connected LED DRLs.

On the side profile, the silhouette remains the same. However, the facelift gets the 16-inch alloy wheels, but with a new 10-spoke design. And like the current lineup, the GT and GTline variants will get them in an all-black finish, while other higher variants will get them in dual-tone finishes.

The rear end also sees subtle design updates. The lower half of the bumper also gets a diamond-like pattern that adds a premium quotient. Meanwhile most of the older design including the tail lamp and the boot lid remains as it is.

The images does not show the interiors yet. However, going by the recent facelifts in the same family, expect the same layout with minor design updates to give the cabin a fresher feel.

Expected Features

Like the other VAG cars that received facelifts this year, the Virtus will also get new features like a new 10.25-inch digital driver display and an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include powered and ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, connected car technology, auto climate control, and a wireless charger.

*Slavia Facelift Infotainment For Reference

Safety-wise, we expect upgrades like a 360-degree camera, all four disc brakes, and front parking sensors. The Virtus will also come with ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist (HHA), 6 airbags, a tyre pressure warning system and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. This generation of the Virtus has received 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, which further solidifies its safety credentials.

Powertrain Options

The Virtus will continue to get the 1-litre TSI and the 1.5-litre TSI engines. However, the 1-litre engine is expected to get a new 8-speed automatic and will continue to get the 6-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.5-litre engine will still get the popular DSG gearbox.

Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Specification 1.0-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

MT - Manual Transmission / AT - Torque Converter (automatic) / DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

The 1-litre TSI petrol engine is widely praised for its eager personality and free-revving nature. The power is more than adequate for most driving conditions on our roads. Moreover, the 8-speed gearbox has smoothed out the unwanted eagerness at parking speeds and has also improved fuel efficiency.

Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre engine is also a favourite among enthusiasts for its effortless and meaty performance while also being efficient on highways thanks to its 2-cylinder mode.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Volkswagen Virtus facelift is expected to launch by late November or early December and command a price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

It goes against compact sedan rivals like the Skoda Slavia, Honda City and the Hyundai Verna.

CarDekho Says…

The Virtus has lately been the best-selling sedan in its class and rightfully so. It appeals to the traditional sedan-lover who looks for sleek styling, performance, comfort and a reasonable amount of features.

With the new facelift, the Virtus will get a tangible update thanks to the 8-speed gearbox, UV cut glass, and the new AC system, which cools down the cabin faster than before. The addition of other features like a larger digital driver display, front parking sensors and possibly a 360-degree camera will make the Virtus more appealing among other feature-loaded rivals and be easier to drive through crowded places.