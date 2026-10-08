2026 Honda Elevate Facelift vs Hyundai Creta Compared: Segment King Vs Japanese Finesse

The Honda Elevate facelift was launched recently at Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. With the new facelift, Honda aims to take on the compact SUV segment harder, especially the likes of the segment king, the Hyundai Creta. The Creta, being a feature-loaded car with multiple powertrain options, was not something that was the Elevate’s strength. However, with the facelift, the feature and safety game of the Elevate gets an upgrade. Is this good enough to take on the Creta? Let's find out.

Price

Model 2026 Honda Elevate Hyundai Creta Price (ex-showroom) Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh Rs 10.91 lakh to Rs 20.06 lakh

The Creta’s starting price is Rs 89,000 more affordable than the Elevate’s base variant.

However, the Creta’s price range goes beyond the Elevate’s thanks to the turbo-petrol powertrain options.

Dimensions

Parameter 2026 Honda Elevate Hyundai Creta Difference Length 4312 mm 4330 mm (-18 mm) Width 1790 mm 1790 mm No difference Height 1650 mm 1635 mm (+15 mm) Wheelbase 2650 mm 2610 mm (+40 mm)

While the Elevate may be shorter in overall length, it still has a massive advantage when it comes to wheelbase.

The additional 40 mm wheelbase will ensure better cabin space.

The Elevate is also taller by 15 mm, which, on paper, should ensure more headroom.

Interestingly, both have the same width.

Colour options

2026 Honda Elevate Hyundai Creta Crystal Black Pearl Titanium Black# Nordic Forest Pearl* Robust Emerald Pearl Obsidian Blue Pearl Atlas White* Radiant Red Metallic* Golden Bronze (Lounge Edition) Meteoroid Grey Metallic Starry Night Lunar Silver Metallic Ecotronic Grey# Platinum White Pearl* -

*Also available with a black roof on select variants

#Also available with a matte finish on select variants

The Elevate offers you more colour options than the Creta, despite the option of matte finishes on the latter.

The Elevate’s colour palette also includes dual-tone options.

The top-spec Creta (Lounge Edition) gets a new Golden Bronze colour, making it more exclusive than the rest of the variants

Both get a dedicated black edition, where Honda’s is called Black and Hyundai’s is called Knight.

Features & Safety

Feature 2026 Honda Elevate Hyundai Creta Auto LED headlamps ✅ ✅ Connedted LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front fog lamps ✅ ❌ Roof rails ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels 17-inch 18-inch Powered driver’s seat ✅ (8-way) ✅ (8-way) Powered passenger seat ✅ (4-way) ✅ (8-way) Ventilated seats ✅ (front & rear) ✅ (front only) Rear sunshades ❌ ✅ Reclining rear seats ❌ ✅ Infotainment 10.25-inch 10.25-inch Digital driver's display Semi-digital ✅ Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay ✅ ❌ Heads-up display ❌ ❌ Wireless phone charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker system 8-speaker Bose Cruise control ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ Sunroof Single-pane Panoramic Airbags 6 6 TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) ❌ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ EPB (electronic parking brake) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ (CVT only) ✅ Parking sensors Front & rear Front & rear Parking camera 360-degree 360-degree

As seen above, the Elevate gets all the essential features and mostly keeps up with the competition in the segment.

However, it does miss out on a panoramic sunroof.

Still, the Elevate offers some exclusive features like rear seat ventilation and fog lamps.

While both offer ADAS, the Elevate uses only its camera, which makes it effective mostly during daytime, as opposed to the Creta’s camera- and radar-based ADAS.

Both cars have yet to be tested by BNCAP. However, the Creta has scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP, and the Elevate has scored 5 stars in the Japanese NCAP crash tests.

Powertrain

Specification 2026 Honda Elevate Hyundai Creta Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 121 PS 115 PS 116 PS 160 PS Torque 145 Nm 144 Nm 250 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 7-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Honda still offers a single engine option to buyers, but with a choice of either a 6-speed manual or a CVT.

Hyundai offers way more options with three distinct engines and multiple gearboxes.

However, the Elevate’s naturally aspirated petrol is still more powerful than the Creta's naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Neither SUV offers CNG from the factory.

The Creta edges ahead for fuel efficiency-seeking buyers with the diesel engine.

CarDekho Says…

If you want a no-nonsense petrol SUV with the option of rear seat ventilation and Honda’s legendary reliability, the Elevate is the perfect choice for you.

If you want a panoramic sunroof, a choice of diesel or a turbo engine, and more features in the ADAS suite, then you can consider the Creta.

Earlier, the market had a consensus that the Elevate lacked a majority of essential features, which stopped people from considering it. However, Honda is trying to change that perception with the new facelift, and now both SUVs are practically similar on paper (barring the powertrains).

Rivals

We’ve already mentioned a few of the rivals in this segment, but if you’re not in the market for either the Elevate or the Creta, here’s what you can consider: