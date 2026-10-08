2026 Honda Elevate Facelift vs Hyundai Creta Compared: Segment King Vs Japanese Finesse
Does the new Elevate facelift have enough to make the Creta sweat?
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The Honda Elevate facelift was launched recently at Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. With the new facelift, Honda aims to take on the compact SUV segment harder, especially the likes of the segment king, the Hyundai Creta. The Creta, being a feature-loaded car with multiple powertrain options, was not something that was the Elevate’s strength. However, with the facelift, the feature and safety game of the Elevate gets an upgrade. Is this good enough to take on the Creta? Let's find out.
Price
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Model
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2026 Honda Elevate
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Hyundai Creta
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Price (ex-showroom)
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Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh
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Rs 10.91 lakh to Rs 20.06 lakh
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The Creta’s starting price is Rs 89,000 more affordable than the Elevate’s base variant.
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However, the Creta’s price range goes beyond the Elevate’s thanks to the turbo-petrol powertrain options.
Dimensions
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Parameter
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2026 Honda Elevate
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Hyundai Creta
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Difference
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Length
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4312 mm
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4330 mm
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(-18 mm)
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Width
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1790 mm
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1790 mm
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No difference
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Height
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1650 mm
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1635 mm
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(+15 mm)
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Wheelbase
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2650 mm
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2610 mm
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(+40 mm)
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While the Elevate may be shorter in overall length, it still has a massive advantage when it comes to wheelbase.
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The additional 40 mm wheelbase will ensure better cabin space.
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The Elevate is also taller by 15 mm, which, on paper, should ensure more headroom.
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Interestingly, both have the same width.
Colour options
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2026 Honda Elevate
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Hyundai Creta
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Crystal Black Pearl
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Titanium Black#
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Nordic Forest Pearl*
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Robust Emerald Pearl
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Obsidian Blue Pearl
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Atlas White*
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Radiant Red Metallic*
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Golden Bronze (Lounge Edition)
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Meteoroid Grey Metallic
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Starry Night
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Lunar Silver Metallic
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Ecotronic Grey#
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Platinum White Pearl*
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*Also available with a black roof on select variants
#Also available with a matte finish on select variants
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The Elevate offers you more colour options than the Creta, despite the option of matte finishes on the latter.
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The Elevate’s colour palette also includes dual-tone options.
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The top-spec Creta (Lounge Edition) gets a new Golden Bronze colour, making it more exclusive than the rest of the variants
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Both get a dedicated black edition, where Honda’s is called Black and Hyundai’s is called Knight.
Features & Safety
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Feature
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2026 Honda Elevate
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Hyundai Creta
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Auto LED headlamps
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✅
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✅
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Connedted LED DRLs
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✅
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✅
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Front fog lamps
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✅
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❌
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Roof rails
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✅
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✅
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Alloy wheels
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17-inch
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18-inch
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Powered driver’s seat
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✅ (8-way)
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✅ (8-way)
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Powered passenger seat
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✅ (4-way)
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✅ (8-way)
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Ventilated seats
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✅ (front & rear)
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✅ (front only)
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Rear sunshades
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❌
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✅
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Reclining rear seats
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❌
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✅
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Infotainment
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10.25-inch
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10.25-inch
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Digital driver's display
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Semi-digital
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✅
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Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
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✅
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❌
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Heads-up display
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❌
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❌
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Wireless phone charger
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✅
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✅
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Sound system
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8-speaker system
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8-speaker Bose
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Cruise control
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✅
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✅
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Connected car tech
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✅
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✅
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ADAS (advanced driver assistance system)
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✅
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✅
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Hill hold assist
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✅
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✅
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Sunroof
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Single-pane
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Panoramic
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Airbags
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6
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6
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TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)
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❌
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✅
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ESC (electronic stability control)
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✅
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✅
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EPB (electronic parking brake)
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✅ (CVT only)
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✅
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All-wheel disc brakes
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✅ (CVT only)
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✅
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Parking sensors
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Front & rear
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Front & rear
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Parking camera
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360-degree
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360-degree
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As seen above, the Elevate gets all the essential features and mostly keeps up with the competition in the segment.
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However, it does miss out on a panoramic sunroof.
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Still, the Elevate offers some exclusive features like rear seat ventilation and fog lamps.
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While both offer ADAS, the Elevate uses only its camera, which makes it effective mostly during daytime, as opposed to the Creta’s camera- and radar-based ADAS.
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Both cars have yet to be tested by BNCAP. However, the Creta has scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP, and the Elevate has scored 5 stars in the Japanese NCAP crash tests.
Powertrain
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Specification
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2026 Honda Elevate
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Hyundai Creta
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Engine
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.5-litre diesel
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1.5-litre turbo-petrol
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Power
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121 PS
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115 PS
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116 PS
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160 PS
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Torque
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145 Nm
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144 Nm
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250 Nm
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253 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT/ CVT
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6-speed MT/ CVT
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6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
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7-speed DCT
MT- Manual Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)
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Honda still offers a single engine option to buyers, but with a choice of either a 6-speed manual or a CVT.
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Hyundai offers way more options with three distinct engines and multiple gearboxes.
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However, the Elevate’s naturally aspirated petrol is still more powerful than the Creta's naturally aspirated petrol engine.
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Neither SUV offers CNG from the factory.
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The Creta edges ahead for fuel efficiency-seeking buyers with the diesel engine.
CarDekho Says…
If you want a no-nonsense petrol SUV with the option of rear seat ventilation and Honda’s legendary reliability, the Elevate is the perfect choice for you.
If you want a panoramic sunroof, a choice of diesel or a turbo engine, and more features in the ADAS suite, then you can consider the Creta.
Earlier, the market had a consensus that the Elevate lacked a majority of essential features, which stopped people from considering it. However, Honda is trying to change that perception with the new facelift, and now both SUVs are practically similar on paper (barring the powertrains).
Rivals
We’ve already mentioned a few of the rivals in this segment, but if you’re not in the market for either the Elevate or the Creta, here’s what you can consider:
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Kia Seltos: Another heavy hitter in the segment, the Seltos offers what the Creta does but dials the size and value quotient up a notch.
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Tata Sierra: The Sierra sees the rebirth of an icon. With striking design, great space and a long feature list, it can be of many people's taste. However, we wish the brand stepped up their after sales and QC game.
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Volkswagen Taigun: This German SUV was facelifted earlier this year and now also comes with a long list of features that bring it almost on par with the others. The Taigun is still one of the most fun to drive compact SUVs.
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Skoda Kushaq: The cousin of the Taigun is also one of the best SUVs to drive but one-ups the Taigun with the addition of rear massaging seats. It also has great design going for it.
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: If you want another no-nonsense compact SUV, it’s hard to fault the Grand Vitara. While there’s no diesel or turbo-petrol, it offers a strong-hybrid powertrain that matches or even betters the fuel efficiency of a diesel.
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Maruti Suzuki Victoris: If for some reason you don’t like the Grand Vitara’s design, the Victoris will strike your fancy with a bigger boot. It also offers the same powertrains but has a few more features and comes with a 5-star BNCAP rating as well as ADAS.
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: The Hyryder is nothing but the Grand Vitara in Toyota clothes. The features, powertrains, and comfort remain exactly the same as its badge-engineered version from Maruti Suzuki. However, the Hyryder is available with better warranty packages.
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Citroen Aircross X: Quite often overlooked, the Aircross X has the best ride quality in the segment, or even a segment above. The Aircross X is also the only compact SUV offering an optional third row of seats for the occasional use.
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Renault Duster: The Duster kickstarted the compact SUV segment in India. The return of the new model comes with a great design, build quality and feature list. Currently, there are two turbo-petrol engines on offer but there’s also a strong hybrid coming soon.
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Nissan Tekton: The Tekton shares its platform, features and powertrains with the Duster but with Nissan's personality. It is also a great SUV to drive, but there’s no news on whether it’s going to get a hybrid in India.