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    Hyundai Creta EX (O) Variant In 2026: The Right Variant To Buy?

    The EX (O) variant is the entry point for having the SUV with a panoramic sunroof as well as the choice of an automatic gearbox with either of the engines

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Published On Nov 16, 2026 20:01 IST
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    Published OnNov 16, 2026 20:01 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 16, 2026 19:30 IST
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    2026 Hyundai Creta EX(O) Variant Explained

    The Hyundai Creta has always been among the most popular compact SUVs among buyers in the segment. Given the imminent generation update due to arrive early next year, is the current Creta still relevant and feature-rich to buy in 2026?

    One of its key strengths of the Creta been the extensive variants and the features on board to cater to almost all types of buyers. Hyundai sells it in seven variant lines: E, EX, EX (O), S (O), SX, SX Premium, and King. 

    Is it still relevant and worth buying in 2026? Let’s take a look at the mid-spec EX (O) inside and out:

    Price

    Variant

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Manual

    Automatic

    Manual

    Automatic

    EX(O)

    Rs 13.14 lakh

    Rs 14.49

    Rs 14.80 lakh

    Rs 16.15 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom

    The EX Optional range of the Creta starts at Rs 13.14 lakh, which is Rs 1.08 lakh more than the lower EX variant. 

    Meanwhile, the full range of the Creta starts at Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh ex-showroom.

    Exterior

    When the front fascia of the 2026 Hyundai Creta is considered, the mid-spec EX (O) variant gets three key upgrades over the previous in-line EX: LED headlamps with connected LED DRLs. Other details include the same grille design as the higher-spec variants (minus the dark chrome finish) and a silver-finished skid plate.

     2026 Hyundai Creta EX(O) Variant Explained

    The only major change to its side profile over the EX variant is the availability of 16-inch steel wheels with stylised dual-tone covers. The rest of the styling details, such as body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, turn indicators on the front fenders, and a sharkfin antenna, remain unchanged from the previous in-line EX variant.

     2026 Hyundai Creta EX(O) Variant Explained

    Even its rear has the same appearance as that of the EX, except that it now gets an all-LED lighting setup. There’s a chunky silver-finished skid plate located in the rear bumper, while it also flaunts the ‘Creta’ moniker on the bottom left portion of the bootlid. A rear wiper with washer and defogger is still omitted, even on this mid-spec EX (O) variant.

    Colour Options

    Like the two lower-spec E and EX variants, the mid-spec EX (O) trim gets a choice of only two exterior paint shades: Titanium Black and Atlas White. That said, there are a total of five monotone shades, two matte finish options, and one dual-tone combination on offer with the SUV.

    Interior

    It has the same dual-tone grey and beige cabin theme with fabric seat upholstery, a 4-spoke steering wheel, and a black finish for the door handles as seen on the EX variant.

    2026 Hyundai Creta EX(O) Variant Explained

    It also gets adjustable headrests (but only for the front passengers), a front centre armrest and a fold-out armrest with twin cupholders at the back. 

    2026 Hyundai Creta EX(O) Variant Explained

    The EX (O) carries on with the door scuff plates, which are available as standard, and 60:40 split-folding rear seats as well, but now comes with sunshades for both rear windows.

    Features And Safety

    With the EX (O) variant, the 2026 Hyundai Creta offers a panoramic sunroof that is absent on the previous EX trim, while other features have been retained. Highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual AC with rear vents, semi-digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs).

     2026 Hyundai Creta EX(O) Variant Explained

    Occupant safety is taken care of by almost all the same features as the EX variant. It gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The only addition is the availability of a rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines from this variant onwards.

    Engine And Gearbox Options

    The EX (O) variant gets the same engine options as those of the EX. They include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, starting from the EX(O) variant, you get the option of an automatic gearbox.

    Specification

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated  petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    115 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, CVT*

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

    *CVT - continuously variable transmission, ^AT - torque converter (automatic)

    Rivals

    Hyundai’s compact SUV takes on the Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Citroen Aircross X, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Tata Sierra, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Given its size and pricing, it also squares off against SUV-coupes like the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.

    CarDekho Says…

    According to 2026 standards, the EX (O) variant of the Hyundai Creta gets some useful and nice-to-have feature additions in the form of a panoramic sunroof, rear window sunshades, and a rear parking camera with guidelines. 

    It also opens up the choice of having the SUV with an automatic transmission with the N/A petrol and diesel engines, at a relatively lower price. 

    2026 Hyundai Creta EX(O) Variant Explained

    That said, some key creature comforts are still reserved for the higher-spec variants, along with the option of a turbo-petrol engine with the dual-clutch automatic transmission. This would be a great pick for someone who wants the usual conveniences without investing too much. What do you think about the EX (O)? Let us know in the comments!

    All prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi

    Was this article helpful ?

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

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