Hyundai Creta EX (O) Variant In 2026: The Right Variant To Buy?

The Hyundai Creta has always been among the most popular compact SUVs among buyers in the segment. Given the imminent generation update due to arrive early next year, is the current Creta still relevant and feature-rich to buy in 2026?

One of its key strengths of the Creta been the extensive variants and the features on board to cater to almost all types of buyers. Hyundai sells it in seven variant lines: E, EX, EX (O), S (O), SX, SX Premium, and King.

Is it still relevant and worth buying in 2026? Let’s take a look at the mid-spec EX (O) inside and out:

Price

Variant 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre diesel Manual Automatic Manual Automatic EX(O) Rs 13.14 lakh Rs 14.49 Rs 14.80 lakh Rs 16.15 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The EX Optional range of the Creta starts at Rs 13.14 lakh, which is Rs 1.08 lakh more than the lower EX variant.

Meanwhile, the full range of the Creta starts at Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh ex-showroom.

Exterior

When the front fascia of the 2026 Hyundai Creta is considered, the mid-spec EX (O) variant gets three key upgrades over the previous in-line EX: LED headlamps with connected LED DRLs. Other details include the same grille design as the higher-spec variants (minus the dark chrome finish) and a silver-finished skid plate.

The only major change to its side profile over the EX variant is the availability of 16-inch steel wheels with stylised dual-tone covers. The rest of the styling details, such as body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, turn indicators on the front fenders, and a sharkfin antenna, remain unchanged from the previous in-line EX variant.

Even its rear has the same appearance as that of the EX, except that it now gets an all-LED lighting setup. There’s a chunky silver-finished skid plate located in the rear bumper, while it also flaunts the ‘Creta’ moniker on the bottom left portion of the bootlid. A rear wiper with washer and defogger is still omitted, even on this mid-spec EX (O) variant.

Colour Options

Like the two lower-spec E and EX variants, the mid-spec EX (O) trim gets a choice of only two exterior paint shades: Titanium Black and Atlas White. That said, there are a total of five monotone shades, two matte finish options, and one dual-tone combination on offer with the SUV.

Interior

It has the same dual-tone grey and beige cabin theme with fabric seat upholstery, a 4-spoke steering wheel, and a black finish for the door handles as seen on the EX variant.

It also gets adjustable headrests (but only for the front passengers), a front centre armrest and a fold-out armrest with twin cupholders at the back.

The EX (O) carries on with the door scuff plates, which are available as standard, and 60:40 split-folding rear seats as well, but now comes with sunshades for both rear windows.

Features And Safety

With the EX (O) variant, the 2026 Hyundai Creta offers a panoramic sunroof that is absent on the previous EX trim, while other features have been retained. Highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual AC with rear vents, semi-digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs).

Occupant safety is taken care of by almost all the same features as the EX variant. It gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The only addition is the availability of a rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines from this variant onwards.

Engine And Gearbox Options

The EX (O) variant gets the same engine options as those of the EX. They include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, starting from the EX(O) variant, you get the option of an automatic gearbox.

Specification 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

*CVT - continuously variable transmission, ^AT - torque converter (automatic)

Rivals

Hyundai’s compact SUV takes on the Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Citroen Aircross X, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Tata Sierra, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Given its size and pricing, it also squares off against SUV-coupes like the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.

CarDekho Says…

According to 2026 standards, the EX (O) variant of the Hyundai Creta gets some useful and nice-to-have feature additions in the form of a panoramic sunroof, rear window sunshades, and a rear parking camera with guidelines.

It also opens up the choice of having the SUV with an automatic transmission with the N/A petrol and diesel engines, at a relatively lower price.

That said, some key creature comforts are still reserved for the higher-spec variants, along with the option of a turbo-petrol engine with the dual-clutch automatic transmission. This would be a great pick for someone who wants the usual conveniences without investing too much. What do you think about the EX (O)? Let us know in the comments!

All prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi