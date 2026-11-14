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The Hyundai Creta has been one of India's most popular compact SUVs ever since the second-generation model arrived in 2020. Six years down the line, it continues to be a strong seller, even as competition in the segment has become considerably tougher. With the third-generation Creta expected to arrive in early 2027, does the current model still make sense for someone planning to buy a compact SUV in 2026?

Hyundai offers the 2026 Creta in multiple variants, with the E serving as the entry point to the range. While it misses out on several creature comforts available in the higher-spec trims, the base variant does get a decent set of safety features, two engine options and some essential convenience equipment. But what exactly do you get, what do you miss out on, and is the Creta E worth considering over its better-equipped siblings? Let's take a closer look.

Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) E Petrol MT Rs 10.91 lakh E Diesel MT Rs 12.61 lakh

The base-spec E variant of the 2026 Hyundai Creta is priced at Rs 10.91 lakh for the petrol-manual version, while the diesel-manual version costs Rs 12.61 lakh. Both powertrains are offered with a manual gearbox only.

The overall price of the Hyundai Creta ranges from Rs 10.91 lakh to Rs 20.46 lakh. If you want more features and the convenience of an automatic gearbox, you will have to consider the higher-spec variants.

Exterior

Being the base-spec variant, the 2026 Hyundai Creta’s E trim comes with halogen projector headlights (with follow-me-home function) and misses out on LED DRLs. It has the same design for the grille as the higher-spec variants, although without the dark finish, and gets a silver-finished skid plate at the front.

From the sides, you can notice the presence of 16-inch steel wheels with covers, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, and turn indicators placed on the front fenders. There are no roof rails or a sharkfin antenna on offer here, and it also doesn't get the bigger 17-inch wheels that are provided with higher-spec variants.

Its rear comes with an LED positioning lamp but has a halogen lighting setup. Other highlights at the back include a silver-finished skid plate, the ‘Creta’ badge on the bottom left-side of the tailgate, and a high-mounted stop lamp in the spoiler. Being the base variant, Hyundai does not offer the Creta E with a rear wiper with washer or even the rear defogger.

Colour Options

The base-spec E variant is available in only two exterior paint shades: Atlas White and Titanium Black. That said, there are a total of five monotone shades, two matte finish options, and one dual-tone combination.

Interior

Hyundai offers the Creta’s base-spec E variant in a dual-tone grey and beige theme and fabric seat upholstery, along with brushed-silver finishes all around. It has the same 4-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel as seen on all other variants, except that it is not leather-wrapped. The door handles get a black finish, unlike the higher-spec variants that have a brushed-silver look for them.

It gets adjustable headrests, but only for the front passengers, and there’s no headrest for a rear middle occupant. It also misses out on a rear parcel tray and a cooled glovebox, both of which are provided from the mid-spec S (O) trim. However, the Creta E does come with a fold-out armrest with cupholders for those seated at the back, and a front centre armrest with storage as well. There are 60:40 split-folding rear seats and door scuff plates available as standard on the 2026 Hyundai Creta too.

Equipment On Board

The base-spec Hyundai Creta E is provided with a tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, all four power windows, a height-adjustable driver seat, a manual AC with rear vents, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Having said that, Hyundai does not provide it with any form of infotainment system from the factory whatsoever.

How Safe Is The Base Variant?

In terms of safety, though, the base-spec E variant is more than well-equipped, thanks to features such as six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes. However, amenities like an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a dashcam, and a rear parking camera are available from mid- to higher-spec variants.

What Powertrain Options Do You Get?

The Creta E comes with either the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or the 1.5-litre diesel engine, and both are paired only with a 6-speed manual gearbox:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Engine 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Power 115 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

For an automatic, you have to go up to the EX (O) variant or higher. There, the petrol engine is offered with a CVT and the diesel with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Rivals

The Creta fights it out with the Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Tekton, Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster, MG Astor, and Citroen Aircross. It also rivals similarly sized SUV-coupes like the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.

CarDekho Says…

The Hyundai Creta E makes a reasonably strong case for itself as a base-spec variant, particularly for buyers who prioritise the SUV's space, road presence and core safety equipment over fancy cabin features. Six airbags, ESC, TPMS and all-wheel disc brakes are welcome additions, while the availability of both petrol and diesel engines gives buyers some flexibility.

However, the lack of a factory-fitted infotainment system, rear wiper and defogger, along with the absence of an automatic gearbox option, means buyers will have to make a few compromises. At Rs 10.91 lakh for the petrol-manual and Rs 12.61 lakh for the diesel-manual, the E variant is worth considering if you are comfortable with a relatively basic cabin. But if features such as an infotainment system, a rear camera and greater convenience matter to you, stepping up to a higher variant could make more sense.

With the next-generation Creta expected in 2027, the current model could also appeal to buyers who don't necessarily need the latest-generation product. Ultimately, the E variant makes sense for those who want the Creta experience without stretching their budget for features they may not need.

What do you think about the Creta E? Let us know in the comments!

Image Source- Sunil Autocar on YouTube