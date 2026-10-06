2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Launched At Rs 11.80 Lakh: Gets New Features And One Of Them Is A Segment First!?

The Honda Elevate has been one of the more straightforward options in the mid-size SUV segment, offering a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, a spacious cabin, and a simple approach to its design and equipment. Now, Honda has given it a major update for 2026, adding more features and making changes to both its exterior and interior, while retaining the same petrol engine.

The new Elevate gets a redesigned front end, new connected LED lighting, ventilated front and rear seats, power-adjustable front seats, and a 360-degree camera. Prices start at Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

So, what exactly is new on the 2026 Honda Elevate, and which features are limited to the higher variants? Let’s take a closer look:

Price & Variants

The Honda Elevate facelift variants have been priced from Rs 11.80 lakh.

Here is its detailed pricing:

Variant 1.5-litre NA Petrol Manual 1.5-litre NA Petrol Automatic SV Rs 11.80 Lakh - V Rs 12.29 Lakh Rs 13.79 Lakh VX Rs 13.93 Lakh Rs 15.39 Lakh ZX Rs 15.39 Lakh Rs 16.89 Lakh ZX Plus Rs 16.80 Lakh Rs 18.30 Lakh ZX Plus Black Rs 16.90 Lakh Rs 18.40 Lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom

Design

Front

Starting with the front, the updated Elevate gets a connected DRL setup, redesigned front bumper, and an updated grille as well.

LED projector headlamps continue on the new Elevate, with integrated DRLs, position lamps, and turn indicators.

Below the LED DRL strips on the grille, there’s a blacked-out panel that also includes the 360-degree camera and front parking sensors as well.

The front bumper is slightly updated with body coloured elements around the LED fog lamps and silver inserts, which add a rugged look.

Side

On the side profile, the lower variants get 16-inch steel wheels, while VX and higher variants get 17-inch alloy wheels.

It even retains the blind-spot monitor and now adds the 360-degree camera as well, which is placed on the ORVMs.

It even has body-coloured door handles to maintain its simple and elegant look.

Rear

At the rear, it now follows the trend of getting a connected LED taillamp in which the Honda logo is placed in the centre.

It gets a subtle rear spoiler, which adds a sporty touch to it.

The rear bumper design, number plate housing, and the reverse parking sensors are the same as the earlier Elevate.

Colour Options

The Elevate is available in seven colours, including the new Nordic Forest Pearl. The colour options are as follows:

Crystal Black Pearl

Obsidian Blue Pearl

Radiant Red Metallic

Meteoroid Grey Metallic

Lunar Silver Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Nordic Forest Pearl (NEW)

It is also available with a black roof option with Nordic Forest Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic

Interior

Step inside the Honda Elevate facelift, and you have the neatly designed dashboard with a large infotainment screen, soft-touch materials, and clean, flowing AC vent design.

The addition with this update is that you now get ambient lighting, which comes standard in higher variants.

The cabin theme is uplifted by the white and grey dual-tone colour over the dashboard, door panels, and leatherette seat upholstery.

The cabin remains practical and spacious with comfortable seats and good thigh support as well.

Features

The new Elevate features a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with connected car technology.

It also has the semi-digital driver’s display, which has the speedometer and tachometer needles, just like earlier cars; it makes it look like a crisp analogue cluster.

To enhance your road trips, it gets a premium 8-speaker sound system (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters), ventilated and powered front seats with 8-way adjustment for the driver and 4-way adjustment for the co-driver.

Like the outgoing Elevate, it gets the usual comfort features such as adjustable headrests for all seats, a single-pane sunroof, and automatic climate control.

The segment's first feature, which is introduced in the Elevate facelift, is the rear ventilated seats and active keyless entry and go.

Safety

The Elevate facelift is equipped with Level-2 ADAS, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, auto high beam assist, and automatic emergency braking.

It also has 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, auto dimming IRVM, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a 360-degree camera as well as a blind view monitor.

The main difference is that it adds front parking sensors, which will help you in tight parking spaces.

Powertrain Options

The Elevate facelift is powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the current car, which is offered with a manual and an automatic transmission.

Here are its detailed powertrain specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/7-step CVT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 15.31 kmpl (MT)/16.61 kmpl (CVT)

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

CarDekho Says...

The 2026 Honda Elevate addresses some of the key areas where the SUV was starting to fall behind its rivals, especially in terms of features. It gets several important additions, including ventilated front and rear seats, powered front seats, improved ADAS tech, and a 360-degree camera on the top variants.

That said, Honda has retained the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, so there are no changes to its core powertrain.

With prices starting at Rs 11.80 lakh and going up to Rs 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Elevate now has a stronger feature list, particularly in its higher variants. However, buyers will need to move up the variant ladder for some of the more significant additions. What do you think about the newly updated Honda Elevate? Let us know in the comments!

Alternatively, if you are in the compact-SUV space, then you might consider these options as well: