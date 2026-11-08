2026 Honda Elevate Vs Nissan Tekton: Find Out Which Mid-Size Makes More Sense To Buy And Why?

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The Honda Elevate recently received a facelift, giving it a segment-first feature and bringing upto speed in the features department against its rivals. The Nissan Tekton, on the other hand, is a totally new product for India, based on the Renault Duster, and was introduced a few months ago. Both the Elevate and Tekton are exclusively available with petrol engines.

With both cars belonging to a similar price range and catering to buyers looking for a feature-loaded, comfortable, and practical mid-size SUV with a spacious cabin along with various powertrain options, they differ in terms of design, pricing, features, and overall value proposition. Let’s compare the Honda Elevate and the Nissan Tekton to find out which one deserves a place in your garage:

Price

Model Honda Elevate Nissan Tekton Price (ex-showroom) Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.50 lakh Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.59 lakh

As we can see, the Nissan Tekton has the lower starting price of the two cars.

The Honda Elevate is offered with a total of six variants, spread across a single petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

The Nissan Tekton, on the other hand, is also available with six variants to choose from, but you can choose from two different turbo petrol engines.

The starting price of the Nissan Tekton is Rs 1.31 lakh cheaper compared to the Elevate.

Both cars cater to a similar audience, but carry a noticeable price difference. They also differ in the amount of space and features they offer.

Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

Dimensions

Parameter Honda Elevate Nissan Tekton Difference Length 4312 mm 4349 mm (-37 mm) Width 1790 mm 1815 mm (-25 mm) Height 1650 mm 1674 mm (-24 mm) Wheelbase 2650 mm 2657 mm (-7 mm) Boot space 458 litres 518 litres (-60 litres)

As seen in the comparison table, the Nissan Tekton is the overall bigger of the two, being larger in every dimension, including length, width, height, and wheelbase. But the interior space tells a different story. Real-world user reports suggest that the Elevate offers more knee room.

The wheelbase of the Elevate is just 7 mm short of the Tekton.

In terms of boot space, the Tekton offers a slightly larger 518-litre boot, which means you can carry big suitcases and more luggage with ease.

Colour Options

Honda Elevate Nissan Tekton Platinum White Pearl Pearl White Lunar Silver Metallic Blade Silver Meteoroid Gray Metallic Moonbow Gray Radiant Red Metallic Flare Garnet Red Obsidian Blue Pearl Indigo Blue Crystal Black Pearl Onyx Black Nordic Forest Pearl -

Both cars get a set of minimalistic and fancy colours.

The top-spec variant of the Honda Elevate gets a dual-tone roof treatment in three colours, including the Nordic Forest Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic and Premium White Pearl.

Meanwhile, the Tekton gets dual-tone colour options on all the available colours except the Onyx Black option.

The Elevate’s top ZX Plus Black variant gets an all-black exterior colour and styling elements, which are missing on the Tekton.

Features And Safety

Feature Honda Elevate Nissan Tekton LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Connected LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Connected LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Shark Fin Antenna ✅ ✅ Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 7-inch (Semi-digital) 10.25-inch digital display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 8 speakers 6-speaker Arkamys Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Cabin Theme Dual-tone Ivory and Black Tri-tone Beige, Burgundy, and Rose Gold Ventilated Seats ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front) Height-Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ (8-way electric) ✅ (6-way electric) Co-driver Seat Adjustment ✅ (4-way electric) ✅ (6-way electric) Lumbar Adjustment ❌ ✅ Adjustable headrests ✅ ✅ Cooled Armrest Storage ❌ ✅ (DCT only) Powered Tailgate ❌ ✅ Paddle Shifters ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (DCT only) Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Sunroof Electrically adjustable Panoramic Automatic Climate Control ✅ (single-zone) ✅ (dual-zone) Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ Automatic Headlights ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ (orange) ✅ (48-colour) Keyless Entry ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Level-2 ADAS ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ❌ ✅ Parking Sensors Front and rear Front and rear Parking Camera ✅ (360-Degree) ✅ (360-Degree) Blind View Monitor ✅ ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ❌ ✅ Electronic Stability Program (ESP) ✅ ✅ Traction Control System (TCS) ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ (CVT only) ✅ Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ✅ (CVT only) ✅ ( Auto-hold DCT only) Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Mount ✅ ✅

As seen in the comparison table above, both cars are very well equipped, offering a long list of convenience and safety features. Common features include touchscreen infotainment systems with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable driver seats, ventilated front seats, cruise control, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, leatherette upholstery, and 6 airbags.

The cabin of the Nissan Tekton feels more premium with a tri-tone interior theme. Compared to the Elevate, it offers additional features like a panoramic sunroof, 48-colour ambient lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, an electric-powered tailgate, and lumbar adjustment for front seats.

Meanwhile, the Elevate gets rear ventilated seats and an 8-speaker sound system, which is its advantage over the Tekton.

In terms of driving, the Tekton also offers driving modes, corner stability control, and TPMS.

To sum up, the Nissan Tekton does have a lot more features to offer, with the Honda Elevate falling behind in terms of modern equipment. Ignoring a few high-tech features on the Elevate, a similar feature package can be had in the Elevate as well, which is enough for daily usage.

Powertrain Options

Moving towards powertrain options, the Honda Elevate is offered with a single engine option, being a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a manual and a CVT automatic transmission option. Comparatively, Nissan offers the Tekton with two turbo engine options. These include a 1-litre turbo petrol engine and a larger 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. Both get a 6-speed manual gearbox, but the choice of an automatic remains exclusive to the larger engine.

Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain specifications in detail:

Model Honda Elevate Nissan Tekton Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol No. of Cylinders 4 3 4 Power 121 PS 100 PS 163 PS Torque 145 Nm 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission; CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic); DCT- Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

The availability of turbo petrol engines is one of the main advantages of the Nissan Tekton, making it appeal to enthusiastic drivers.

The Elevate’s naturally aspirated petrol engine produces more power than the Tekton’s base 1-litre engine.

Considering the price range both cars belong to, the engine options on the Tekton should be picked if you’re an enthusiastic driver. The Elevate is not far behind. The 1.5-litre engine on the Elevate has proved its mettle over two decades, has a reliable image, and is also chosen by enthusiasts because of its sporty character when pushed hard.

CarDekho Says…

The Nissan Tekton has an advantage over the Honda Elevate in terms of size, boot space, features, and powertrain options. The Tekton also gets two turbo-petrol engines, including the segment's most powerful 163 PS 1.3-litre unit, while the Elevate comes with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. However, the Elevate's engine has a long history of reliability and offers a CVT automatic, while the Tekton's more powerful engine is fun to drive and yet to prove its mettle.

The Tekton also gets a more feature-rich cabin with a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, 48-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and front-seat lumbar adjustment. The Elevate counters with ventilated rear seats and a better 8-speaker sound system.

Both SUVs make a strong case for themselves, with the Tekton offering a more rugged road presence, features, and performance options, while the Elevate appeals with its spacious cabin, comfortable ride, reliable naturally aspirated engine, and Honda's established presence in India. Ultimately, the choice depends on your priorities, whether you prefer the Tekton's modern features and turbo-petrol options or the Elevate's proven engine and comfort features.

Which one of these two cars would you buy? Let us know in the comments!

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