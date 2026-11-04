All
All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Vs Skoda Kushaq: Which One Should You Buy And Why?

    Japanese reliability stands against fun-to-drive Czech. Find out which of the two you should buy.

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Nov 04, 2026 20:02 IST
    info icon
    Published OnNov 04, 2026 20:02 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 04, 2026 20:02 IST
    198 Views
    • Write a comment

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared

    The Honda Elevate and the Skoda Kushaq have both received their first facelifts this year, with the Elevate being the newest one to be refreshed. Both cars are exclusively offered with a petrol engine. In today's comparison, we put the Honda Elevate against the Skoda Kushaq. While the Kushaq is one of the most fun-to-drive offerings in the segment, the Elevate is a strong competitor, given its reliability, space, and comfort around this price range. 

    With both cars sharing a similar price range and catering to buyers looking for a feature-loaded, comfortable, and practical mid-size SUV with a spacious cabin along with various powertrain options, they differ in terms of design, pricing, features, and overall value proposition. Let’s compare the Honda Elevate and the Skoda Kushaq to find out which one deserves a place in your garage: 

    Price 

    Model

    Honda Elevate

    Skoda Kushaq

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.50 lakh

    Rs. 10.69 lakh to Rs. 19.19 lakh 

    • The Honda Elevate is offered with a total of 12 variants, spread across a single petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission options. 

    • The Skoda Kushaq, on the other hand, is also available with 12 variants, but you can choose from two different turbo petrol engines, of which the larger 1.5-litre engine is exclusively offered with an automatic transmission. 

    • The Skoda Kushaq starts at a lower Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol MT variant and goes up to Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec petrol 1.5 DSG variant.

    • The Honda Elevate starts at a higher Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant and goes up to Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec petrol CVT variant. 

    Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

    Dimensions 

    Parameter 

    Honda Elevate

    Skoda Kushaq

    Difference

    Length 

    4312 mm

    4229 mm

    (+83 mm)

    Width 

    1790 mm

    1760 mm

    (+30 mm)

    Height 

    1650 mm

    1612 mm

    (+38 mm)

    Wheelbase 

    2650 mm

    2651 mm

    (-1 mm)

    Boot space

    458 litres

    385 litres

    (+73 litres)

    • The Honda Elevate is the overall bigger of the two, being larger in almost every dimension, including length, width, and height. This also translates into a spacious cabin, with real-world user reports suggesting that the Elevate offers more knee room.

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared
    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared

    • The wheelbase of both cars is identical, with the Kushaq offering 1 mm more.

    • The difference between the dimensions of the two SUVs is not small; the Elevate leaps in this domain by a respectable margin, especially in terms of length. 

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared
    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared

    • The Elevate offers a larger 458-litre boot, which means you can carry big suitcases and more luggage with ease.

    Colour Options 

    Honda Elevate

    Skoda Kushaq

    Platinum White Pearl

    Candy White

    Lunar Silver Metallic

    Brilliant Silver

    Meteoroid Gray Metallic

    Steel Grey

    Radiant Red Metallic

    Cherry Red

    Obsidian Blue Pearl

    Lava Blue

    Crystal Black Pearl

    Deep Black

    Nordic Forest Pearl

    Shimla Green

    -

    Carbon Steel

    • The top-spec variant of the Honda Elevate gets a dual-tone roof treatment on all colours, which is also offered on the Skoda Kushaq.

    • The Kushaq’s top-spec variant gets a Monte Carlo edition with sporty black styling elements and a dual-tone roof treatment. 

    • The Elevate also gets an additional Black Edition variant with an all-Black exterior colour and styling elements. 

    Features And Safety

    Feature

    Honda Elevate

    Skoda Kushaq

    LED Headlamps

    Connected LED DRLs

    Foglamps

    ✅ (LED)

    ✅ (LED)

    Connected LED Taillamps

    Illuminated Logo

    ✅ (Rear ‘SKODA’ badge)

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Shark Fin Antenna

    Infotainment 

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 

    Instrument Cluster 

    7-inch colour TFT MID with digital speedometer

    10.25-inch digital display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System 

    8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)

    6-speaker Skoda audio system

    Push-button start/stop

    Cabin Theme

    Dual-tone Ivory and Black

    Dual-tone Black and Beige

    Leatherette Upholstery

    ✅ (White)

    ✅ (Beige)

    Leatherette-wrapped Steering Wheel 

    Tilt & Telescopic Steering Adjustment

    Steering-Mounted Audio Controls

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Ventilated Rear Seats

    Height-Adjustable Driver Seat

    ✅ (8-way electric)

    ✅ (6-way electric)

    Co-driver Seat Adjustment 

    ✅ (4-way electric)

    ✅ (6-way electric)

    Adjustable headrests

    Rear Seat Massaging Function

    ✅ 

    Cooled Glove Box 

    ✅ 

    Rear centre armrest with storage

    Paddle Shifters 

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Connected Car Features

    Cruise Control 

    Electrically adjustable sunroof

    ✅ (single-pane)

    ✅ (panoramic)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (single-zone)

    ✅ (single-zone)

    Rear AC vents

    Automatic Headlights

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Ambient Lighting 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Keyless Entry

    Airbags 

    6

    6

    Level-2 ADAS

    Parking Sensors 

    Front and rear 

    Front and rear 

    Parking Camera

    ✅ (360-Degree)

    ✅ (rear only)

    Blind View Monitor

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

    Traction Control System (TCS)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (1.5 TSI only)

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    ✅ (CVT only)

    Hill Hold Control

    Auto-dimming IRVM 

    Electrically Adjustable & Foldable ORVMs

    Rear Defogger

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mount

    • Both cars are very well equipped, offering a long list of convenience and safety features including a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium speakers, electrically adjustable driver seats, ventilated front seats, sunroof, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, leatherette upholstery, and 6 airbags. 

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared
    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared

    • The cabin of both cars feels fairly premium with a dual-tone theme and leatherette upholstery. 

    • The Skoda Kushaq offers additional features like a panoramic sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, rear seat massage function, a cooled glove box, and TPMS. 

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared

    • The Honda Elevate has its own set of pros, offering extra features like a Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ventilated rear seats, and a better 8-speaker sound system. 

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared

    • To sum up, both the Elevate and Kushaq have their own strengths and weaknesses. The Elevate offers more safety tech, while the Kushaq impresses with its performance. Ignoring a few high-tech features, a similar feature package can be found in both cars.

    Powertrain Options

    In terms of powertrain options, the Honda Elevate comes with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option, which is available with a choice of both a manual and a CVT automatic transmission. In comparison, the Skoda Kushaq gets two turbo petrol engine options. These include a 1-litre turbo petrol engine and a larger 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1-litre engine gets both manual and automatic options, while the 1.5-litre unit is offered exclusively with a 7-speed DSG. This helps the Kushaq give buyers the choice of the powertrain that fits them best. 

    Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

    Model

    Honda Elevate

    Skoda Kushaq

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    No. of Cylinders

    4

    3

    4

    Power

    121 PS

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    145 Nm

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT / CVT

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    MT- manual transmission;  CVT- continuously variable transmission (automatic); DCT- dual-clutch transmission (automatic)

    • Honda offers the Elevate with a single engine option, but the Kushaq takes advantage here, with a choice of two engine options. 

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared

    • The Skoda Kushaq appeals to enthusiastic drivers with the availability of turbo petrol engines, which is also one of its main advantages in this comparison.

    • The 1.5-litre engine on the Kushaq uses the controversial DQ200 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox, which delivers great performance but has a high maintenance cost and a reliability risk in some cases.  

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared

    • The Elevate’s CVT automatic gearbox, in comparison, is reliable and feels very smooth in daily city traffic, but it incorporates the infamous “rubberband effect” during hard acceleration. 

    • The Elevate’s naturally aspirated petrol engine produces slightly more power than the Kushaq’s smaller 1-litre engine. 

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared

    • Considering the price range both cars belong to, the engine options on the Kushaq should be picked if you’re an enthusiastic driver. The Elevate is not far behind. The 1.5-litre engine on the Elevate has already been serving Indian customers for over two decades, has a reliable image, and is also opted for by enthusiasts because of its strong punch in the top-end RPM range.

    CarDekho Says… 

    The Honda Elevate has a clear advantage over the Skoda Kushaq in terms of size, cabin space, and boot capacity. It is larger in almost every dimension and offers a 73-litre bigger boot, making it the more practical choice for families. However, the Kushaq counters with its European engineering and a more performance-focused powertrain lineup, making it a more engaging choice for driving enthusiasts. The Elevate, on the other hand, offers a reliable and proven naturally aspirated petrol engine with a CVT automatic gearbox.

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared

    The Kushaq also gets a panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, rear seat massage function, cooled glovebox, and TPMS. The Elevate, however, offers a more comprehensive safety and convenience package with Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ventilated rear seats, and a better 8-speaker sound system. While both SUVs offer a comparable feature package overall, their strengths lie in different areas.

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq Features Compared

    With prices starting at Rs 10.69 lakh, the Kushaq is more affordable than the Elevate at the entry level, while its top-spec variants are more expensive. Both SUVs make a strong case for themselves, with the Elevate being the more spacious and practical choice, while the Kushaq stands out with its European driving dynamics, turbo-petrol performance, and youthful appeal. It has become a go-to choice for buyers who enjoy driving, while the Elevate is better suited to those prioritising long-term reliability, space, comfort, and safety. Ultimately, the choice depends on whether you prefer the Kushaq's performance-oriented character or the Elevate's practicality and comfort.

    Which one of these two cars would you buy? Let us know in the comments!

    Other Options To Consider 

    The Honda Elevate and Skoda Kushaq are both great products in their respective domains. While the Elevate has been in India since 2023 and already has a loyal customer base, the Kushaq has set high performance standards ever since its launch in 2021. But you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they bring to the table:

    • Kia Seltos: A good alternative if you want a feature-loaded SUV with a premium cabin, a reliable brand image, and multiple engine and gearbox options to choose from.

    • Renault Duster / Nissan Tekton: For their long list of features, along with a similar spot-on balance between ride, handling, and performance, combined with dominating appeal and strong road presence.

    • Volkswagen Taigun: The Kushaq’s sibling, which offers similar driving dynamics, powertrain options, and features, but with more elegant styling and an engaging drive experience.

    • Hyundai Creta: One of the top-selling mid-size SUVs in the country, offering a well-rounded package with a feature-loaded cabin, comfortable ride, and a wide choice of engine options. 

    • Tata Sierra: For Tata’s unmatched focus on features and safety, backed by an iconic nameplate, a retro-inspired design, and diverse powertrain options. 

    • Maruti Victoris: Best suited for buyers looking for hassle-free and reliable ownership with a distinctive design, affordable after-sales, strong fuel efficiency with hybrid tech, a feature-loaded and spacious cabin, and optional AWD.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Everything that the Victoris offers, but in a more boxy and traditional SUV silhouette. 

    • MG Astor: For buyers not so keen on performance and who need a value-for-money, feature-loaded SUV with a plush dashboard and spacious cabin, along with a comfortable ride. 

    Was this article helpful ?

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    The CarDekho.com community offers auto enthusiasts a friendly home where they can buy their dream car. The CarDekho.com Research Center gives shoppers all the tools needed to make an informed buying decision, including vehicle reviews, ratings, safety features and specifications.Read more

    Write your Comment on Honda Elevate

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Vs Skoda Kushaq: Which One Should You Buy And Why?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience