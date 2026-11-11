2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Vs Renault Duster: Midsize SUV War Heats Up

The Renault Duster and Honda Elevate are two completely different takes on midsize SUVs. While the recently facelifted Elevate banks on its naturally aspirated petrol engine and a no-nonsense approach to SUV ownership, the Duster brings a fresh design, turbo-petrol powertrains and a more modern feature set to the table. So, how do these two stack up against each other? Let's find out.

Price

Model Ex-showroom price Honda Elevate Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh Renault Duster Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Renault Duster has a lower starting price, making it more accessible to buyers looking at entry-level variants

The Honda Elevate is more affordable at the top end, among the fully loaded versions

The Duster’s higher variants command a premium for its petrol hybrid engine option.

Dimensions

Dimension Honda Elevate Renault Duster Difference Length 4312 mm 4349 mm (-37 mm) Width 1790 mm 1815 mm (-25 mm) Height 1650 mm 1674 mm (-24 mm) Wheelbase 2650 mm 2657mm (-7 mm) Boot space 458 litres 518 litres (-60 litres)

The Renault Duster is larger than the Honda Elevate throughout, although the differences aren’t substantial.

The Duster’s additional width and height give it a slightly more commanding road presence.

The biggest difference is in boot capacity, where the Duster offers 60 litres more space than the Elevate.

Despite the marginally longer wheelbase of the Duster, the Elevate has better interior packaging and hence offers a more spacious backseat experience out of the two.

Colours Options

Honda Elevate Renault Duster Platinum White Pearl* Pearl White* Lunar Silver Metallic Blade Silver* Meteoroid Grey Metallic Indigo Blue* Crystal Black Pearl Onyx Black Obsidian Blue Pearl Flare Garnet* Radiant Red Metallic* - Nordic Forest Pearl* -

*Colours also available with black-painted roof

The Elevate comes with more colour options while also being offered with dual-tone variants in few of the colours. Meanwhile, the Duster is also available with a decent list of colour options with dual-tone variants for select colours.

Interior and Features

Feature Honda Elevate Renault Duster Infotainment system 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Instrument cluster 7-inch MID with analogue speedometer 10.25-inch digital display Sunroof Single-pane Panoramic Front seat adjustment 8-way powered 6-way powered Ventilated seats ✅(Front & Rear) ✅(Front only) Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Wireless charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8 speakers 6 speakers Air purifier ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅ ✅ Connected car technology ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate ❌ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ✅ ✅

The Renault Duster has an edge in terms of cabin technology, with a fully digital instrument cluster, Google-based infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof.

The Duster also offers ventilated and powered front seats, features that are missing in the Elevate.

The Honda Elevate counters it with a slightly larger infotainment screen and an eight-speaker audio system.

Both SUVs get wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, connected car features and a wireless charger

Safety

Safety features Honda Elevate Renault Duster 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ESC ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ Hill-start assist ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Parking sensors (front and rear) ✅ ✅ TPMS ❌ ✅ Level-2 ADAS ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅

Both SUVs offer six airbags, electronic stability control and Level 2 ADAS, making them well-equipped in terms of active and passive safety.

The Renault Duster gets a few additional features, including front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and all-wheel disc brakes.

The Elevate offers ADAS, along with a 360-degree camera on select variants.

The Duster has a slight advantage on paper, but both SUVs offer a comprehensive safety package.

Powertrain Options

Specification Honda Elevate Renault Duster Engine Naturally Aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol with hybrid Power 121PS 100PS 163 PS 160 PS Torque 145Nm 166Nm 280 Nm 208 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT

MT - Manual Transmission, CVT - Continously Variable Transmission (automatic), DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic), DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (automatic)

The Honda Elevate gets a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with a smooth and linear power delivery

The Renault Duster offers two turbo-petrol engines, giving buyers the flexibility to choose between efficiency and performance.

While the Elevate produces more power than the smaller 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the latter has more torque, which could make it feel more responsive at lower speeds.

The Duster’s 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and the petrol hybrid powertrains are significantly more powerful than the Elevate’s naturally aspirated unit, making it better suited for highway driving and overtaking.

The Elevate’s CVT automatic is better suited to relaxed city driving, while the Duster's DCT offers a more performance-oriented experience

If performance is a priority, the Renault Duster has a clear advantage, especially with its larger petrol hybrid and the more powerful turbo-petrol engine options. The Elevate, however, should appeal to buyers who prefer a smoother, more predictable driving experience without the added complexity of a turbocharged powertrain.

CarDekho Says…

The Renault Duster has a clear advantage over the Honda Elevate when it comes to modernity. It looks more contemporary, offers a bigger footprint, has a longer list of features and brings turbo-petrol engines that are better suited to buyers looking for performance. Its panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and digital displays also give it an edge.

However, don’t discount the Honda Elevate just yet. Its naturally aspirated petrol engine is smooth and refined, and the CVT makes it a convenient SUV for everyday city commutes. The cabin is spacious, the boot is practical, and its relatively simpler powertrain could appeal to buyers who aren’t particularly interested in outright performance.

Choosing between the two basically depends on your needs. If you want a feature-rich SUV with stronger performance, the Renault Duster is the one to consider. But if your priorities are comfort, refinement and a fuss-free driving experience, the Honda Elevate still makes a compelling case.

Other Cars To Consider