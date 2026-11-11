All
All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Vs Renault Duster: Midsize SUV War Heats Up

    Honda and Renault are two brands that take a different approach towards the midsize SUV segment, but which one makes more sense for your money? Let's find out.

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Nov 11, 2026 10:01 IST
    info icon
    Published OnNov 11, 2026 10:01 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 11, 2026 09:57 IST
    1.6K Views
    • Write a comment

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Renault Duster

    The Renault Duster and Honda Elevate are two completely different takes on midsize SUVs. While the recently facelifted Elevate banks on its naturally aspirated petrol engine and a no-nonsense approach to SUV ownership, the Duster brings a fresh design, turbo-petrol powertrains and a more modern feature set to the table. So, how do these two stack up against each other? Let's find out.

    Price

    Model 

    Ex-showroom price

    Honda Elevate

    Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh

    Renault Duster

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom

    • The Renault Duster has a lower starting price, making it more accessible to buyers looking at entry-level variants

    • The Honda Elevate is more affordable at the top end, among the fully loaded versions

    • The Duster’s higher variants command a premium for its petrol hybrid engine option.

    Dimensions

    Dimension

    Honda Elevate

    Renault Duster

    Difference

    Length

    4312 mm

    4349 mm

    (-37 mm)

    Width

    1790 mm

    1815 mm

    (-25 mm)

    Height

    1650 mm

    1674 mm

    (-24 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2650 mm

    2657mm

    (-7 mm)

    Boot space

    458 litres

    518 litres

    (-60 litres)

    • The Renault Duster is larger than the Honda Elevate throughout, although the differences aren’t substantial.

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Renault Duster
    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Renault Duster

    • The Duster’s additional width and height give it a slightly more commanding road presence.

    • The biggest difference is in boot capacity, where the Duster offers 60 litres more space than the Elevate.

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Renault Duster
    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Renault Duster

    • Despite the marginally longer wheelbase of the Duster, the Elevate has better interior packaging and hence offers a more spacious backseat experience out of the two.

    Colours Options

    Honda Elevate

    Renault Duster

    Platinum White Pearl*

    Pearl White*

    Lunar Silver Metallic

    Blade Silver*

    Meteoroid Grey Metallic

    Indigo Blue*

    Crystal Black Pearl

    Onyx Black

    Obsidian Blue Pearl

    Flare Garnet*

    Radiant Red Metallic*

    -

    Nordic Forest Pearl*

    -

    *Colours also available with black-painted roof

    The Elevate comes with more colour options while also being offered with dual-tone variants in few of the colours. Meanwhile, the Duster is also available with a decent list of colour options with dual-tone variants for select colours.

    Interior and Features

    Feature 

    Honda Elevate

    Renault Duster

    Infotainment system

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Instrument cluster

    7-inch MID with analogue speedometer

    10.25-inch digital display

    Sunroof

    Single-pane

    Panoramic

    Front seat adjustment

    8-way powered

    6-way powered

    Ventilated seats

    ✅(Front & Rear)

    ✅(Front only)

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Wireless charger

    Sound system

    8 speakers

    6 speakers

    Air purifier

    Automatic climate control

    Cruise control

    Connected car technology

    Powered Tailgate

    Ambient Lighting

    Drive Modes

    • The Renault Duster has an edge in terms of cabin technology, with a fully digital instrument cluster, Google-based infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof.

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Renault Duster
    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Renault Duster

    • The Duster also offers ventilated and powered front seats, features that are missing in the Elevate.

    • The Honda Elevate counters it with a slightly larger infotainment screen and an eight-speaker audio system.

    • Both SUVs get wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, connected car features and a wireless charger

    Safety

    Safety features

    Honda Elevate

    Renault Duster

    6 airbags

    ESC

    ABS with EBD

    Hill-start assist

    360-degree camera

    Parking sensors (front and rear)

    TPMS

    Level-2 ADAS

    Rain-sensing wipers

    ❌ 

    All-wheel disc brakes

    • Both SUVs offer six airbags, electronic stability control and Level 2 ADAS, making them well-equipped in terms of active and passive safety.

    • The Renault Duster gets a few additional features, including front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and all-wheel disc brakes.

    • The Elevate offers ADAS, along with a 360-degree camera on select variants.

    The Duster has a slight advantage on paper, but both SUVs offer a comprehensive safety package.

    Powertrain Options

    Specification 

    Honda Elevate

    Renault Duster

    Engine 

    Naturally Aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol

    1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol with hybrid

    Power

    121PS

    100PS

    163 PS

    160 PS

    Torque

    145Nm

    166Nm

    280 Nm

    208 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/CVT

    6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

    8-speed DHT

    MT - Manual Transmission, CVT - Continously Variable Transmission (automatic), DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic), DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (automatic)

    • The Honda Elevate gets a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with a smooth and linear power delivery

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Renault Duster

    • The Renault Duster offers two turbo-petrol engines, giving buyers the flexibility to choose between efficiency and performance.

    • While the Elevate produces more power than the smaller 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the latter has more torque, which could make it feel more responsive at lower speeds.

    • The Duster’s 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and the petrol hybrid powertrains are significantly more powerful than the Elevate’s naturally aspirated unit, making it better suited for highway driving and overtaking.

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Renault Duster

    • The Elevate’s CVT automatic is better suited to relaxed city driving, while the Duster's DCT offers a more performance-oriented experience

    If performance is a priority, the Renault Duster has a clear advantage, especially with its larger petrol hybrid and the more powerful turbo-petrol engine options. The Elevate, however, should appeal to buyers who prefer a smoother, more predictable driving experience without the added complexity of a turbocharged powertrain.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Renault Duster has a clear advantage over the Honda Elevate when it comes to modernity. It looks more contemporary, offers a bigger footprint, has a longer list of features and brings turbo-petrol engines that are better suited to buyers looking for performance. Its panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and digital displays also give it an edge.

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Renault Duster

    However, don’t discount the Honda Elevate just yet. Its naturally aspirated petrol engine is smooth and refined, and the CVT makes it a convenient SUV for everyday city commutes. The cabin is spacious, the boot is practical, and its relatively simpler powertrain could appeal to buyers who aren’t particularly interested in outright performance.

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Renault Duster

    Choosing between the two basically depends on your needs. If you want a feature-rich SUV with stronger performance, the Renault Duster is the one to consider. But if your priorities are comfort, refinement and a fuss-free driving experience, the Honda Elevate still makes a compelling case.

    Other Cars To Consider

    • Nissan Tekton: The Tekton is the Duster’s sibling with a Nissan badge. It shares most of its pros and cons with slightly different pricing.

    • Tata Curvv: The Curvv is among the unique-looking SUVs in the class thanks to its coupe-like styling and its feature-rich cabin.

    • Kia Seltos: One of the strongest propositions in the class, it has great interior space, features and engine options to choose from.

    • Hyundai Creta: The Creta is the segment king, offering a great balance of features, comfort, variant options and value.

    • Hyundai Bayon: The Bayon is the newest entrant in the segment with a great feature list, respectable space and a stylish exterior.

    • Tata Sierra: The retro-modern styling of the Sierra gives a unique road presence if you are looking for an SUV to stand out with.

    • Maruti Victoris: One of the few other options with AWD, hybrid and naturally aspirated engines and is among the best no-nonsense SUVs in the class.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: The Japanese twins are also share the same powertrains from the Victoris with a great long-term ownership proposition. 

    • Volkswagen Taigun / Skoda Kushaq: The German twins are known for sporty driving, power and dynamics. The powerful TSI engines are also feel the most spirited to drive.

    • Citroen Aircross X: One of the most comfortable SUVs in the class also has a commendable powertrain and the option of a 7-seater configuration.

    • MG Astor: One of the oldest options in the class has good interior quality and compact dimensions if you're looking for a compact SUV to drive in the city.

    Was this article helpful ?

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    The CarDekho.com community offers auto enthusiasts a friendly home where they can buy their dream car. The CarDekho.com Research Center gives shoppers all the tools needed to make an informed buying decision, including vehicle reviews, ratings, safety features and specifications.Read more

    Write your Comment on Honda Elevate

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Vs Renault Duster: Midsize SUV War Heats Up
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience