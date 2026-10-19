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    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Tata Sierra: Find Out Which Mid-Size SUV You Should Buy And Why?

    Honda has recently updated its mid-size SUV, the Elevate, and it stands against one of the segment-leading made-in-India alternatives. Find out which one of the two you should buy.

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Modified On Oct 19, 2026 16:50 IST
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    Published OnOct 19, 2026 15:25 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 19, 2026 16:50 IST
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    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Tata Sierra

    The Honda Elevate facelift was launched in the Indian market last week, marking the first-ever update to the SUV by Honda. The Elevate is offered exclusively with a petrol iteration. In today's comparison, we put the updated Honda Elevate against the Tata Sierra, which, for reference, is also sold with two petrol and a diesel engine option. While the Sierra is one of the more premium offerings in the segment, the Elevate is a strong competitor, given its reliability and comfort around this price range. 

    While both cars share a similar price range and cater to buyers looking for a feature-loaded, comfortable, and practical mid-size SUV with a spacious cabin along with various powertrain options, they differ in terms of design, pricing, features, and overall value proposition. Let’s compare the Honda Elevate and the Tata Sierra:

    Price 

    Model

    Honda Elevate

    Tata Sierra

    Price (Petrol)

    Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.50 lakh

    Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh

    Price (Diesel)

    -

    Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 21.59 lakh

    (all prices are ex-showroom)

    • As we can see, the Honda Elevate is the more economical choice of the two cars. 

    • The Honda Elevate is offered with a total of 6 variants, spread across a single petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. 

    • The Tata Sierra, on the other hand, is available with 11 variants to choose from, with two petrol engines and a diesel engine, all of which are further available with manual and automatic transmission options. 

    • The Tata Sierra starts at a lower Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant and goes up to Rs 21.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec diesel AT variant.

    • The Honda Elevate starts at a higher Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant and goes up to Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec petrol CVT automatic variant. 

    • Starting prices of the Tata Sierra are cheaper by Rs 31,000 as compared to the Elevate. 

    • The top-spec variant of the Elevate is cheaper by around Rs 2.79 lakh for petrol and Rs 3.09 lakh when compared to the diesel version. 

    • Both cars cater to a similar audience, but carry a huge price difference. They also differ in the amount of space and features they offer. 

    Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

    Dimensions 

    Parameter 

    Honda Elevate

    Tata Sierra

    Difference

    Length 

    4312 mm

    4340 mm

    (-28 mm)

    Width 

    1790 mm

    1841 mm

    (-51 mm)

    Height 

    1650 mm

    1715 mm

    (-65 mm)

    Wheelbase 

    2650 mm

    2730 mm

    (-80 mm)

    Boot space

    458 litres

    622 litres

    (-164 litres)

    • As seen in the comparison table, the Tata Sierra is the overall bigger of the two, being larger in every dimension, including length, width, height, and wheelbase, which also means that it has a significantly more spacious cabin.

    Honda Elevate
    Tata Sierra

    • The difference between the dimensions of the two SUVs is not small; the Sierra leaps in this domain by a huge margin. 

    • An 80 mm longer wheelbase results in more knee room inside the Sierra.

    2026 Honda Elevate
    Tata Sierra

    • In terms of boot space, the Sierra offers a significantly larger 622-litre boot, which means you can carry big suitcases and more luggage with ease. 

    Colour Options 

    Honda Elevate

    Tata Sierra

    Platinum White Pearl

    Pristine White

    Lunar Silver Metallic

    Coorg Cloud

    Meteoroid Gray Metallic

    Pure Grey

    Radiant Red Metallic

    Bengal Rouge

    Nordic Forest Pearl

    Munnar Mist

    Obsidian Blue Pearl

    Andaman Adventure

    Crystal Black Pearl

    -

    • Both cars get a set of minimalistic and fancy colours. 

    • The top-spec variant of the Honda Elevate gets a dual-tone roof treatment on all colours, which is also present on all variants of the Tata Sierra, but only a small part of the roof is painted black.

    • The Sierra also gets the option of a Dark Edition with an all-Black exterior colour and styling elements. 

    • A similar all-black exterior styling can be seen on the Elevate’s Black Edition. 

    Features And Safety

    Feature

    Honda Elevate

    Tata Sierra

    LED Headlamps

    Connected LED DRLs

    Foglamps

    ✅ (LED)

    ✅ (LED with cornering)

    Connected LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    Flush Door Handles

    Shark Fin Antenna 

    Triple-screen layout

    Infotainment 

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 

    Passenger Entertainment Screen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Instrument Cluster 

    7-inch colour TFT MID with digital speedometer

    10.25-inch digital

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System 

    8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)

    12-speaker JBL with Dolby Atmos and a SonicShaft Soundbar 

    Push-button start/stop

    Cabin Theme

    Dual-tone Ivory and Black

    Dual-tone Black and White

    Leatherette Upholstery

    ✅ (White)

    ✅ (White and Beige)

    Leatherette-wrapped Steering Wheel 

    Tilt & Telescopic Steering Adjustment

    Heads-up Display

    Steering-Mounted Audio Controls

    Extendable Sun Visor

    ✅ (8-way)

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Ventilated Rear Seats

    Height-Adjustable Driver Seat

    ✅ (8-way electric)

    ✅ (6-way electric with memory)

    Co-driver Seat Adjustment 

    ✅ (4-way electric)

    ✅ (4-way manual)

    Thigh Support Extender

    Adjustable headrests

    Reclining Rear Seats

    Boss Mode

    Rear centre armrest with storage

    Rear Window Sunshades 

    Powered Tailgate

    Paddle Shifters 

    Connected Car Tech

    Cruise Control 

    Sunroof

    Electrically adjustable

    Panoramic 

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (single-zone)

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    Rear AC vents

    Automatic Headlights

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Ambient Lighting 

    ✅ (orange)

    ✅ (multi-colour)

    Cooled Glove Box

    Keyless Entry

    Airbags 

    6

    6

    Level-2 ADAS

    Drive Modes

    ✅ (city and sport)

    Terrain Modes

    ✅ (normal, wet, and rough)

    Parking Sensors 

    Front and rear 

    Front and rear 

    Parking Camera

    ✅ (360-Degree)

    ✅ (360-Degree)

    Blind View Monitor

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

    Traction Control System (TCS)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ (CVT only)

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    ✅ (CVT only)

    Hill Hold Control

    Hill Descent Control

    Auto-dimming IRVM 

    Electrically Adjustable & Foldable ORVMs

    Rear Defogger

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mount

    • As seen in the comparison table above, both cars are very well equipped, offering a long list of convenience and safety features. Common features include touchscreen infotainment systems with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable driver seats, ventilated front seats, cruise control, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, leatherette upholstery, and 6 airbags. 

    Honda Elevate Interior
    Tata Sierra Interior

    • The cabins of both cars feel premium with a dual-tone theme and leatherette upholstery. The Sierra also comes with reclining rear seats, rear window sun shades, and a boss mode that makes the second row feel far more superior and comfortable.   

    • In terms of driving, the Sierra offers two driving modes, three terrain modes, hill descent control, and all-wheel disc brakes and electronic parking brake variants on all variants. 

    Honda Elevate interior
    Tata Sierra Interior Seats

    • Keeping up with the long equipment list offered on the Sierra is very difficult for the Honda Elevate, with its only plus point being the availability of ventilated rear seats and an electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat, which are absent on the Sierra.

    • To sum up, the Tata Sierra does have a lot more features to offer, with the Honda Elevate falling behind in terms of modern equipment. Ignoring a few high-tech features on the Sierra, a similar feature package can be had in the Elevate as well, which is enough for daily usage. 

    Powertrain Options

    Moving towards powertrain options, the Honda Elevate gets a single engine option, which is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that can be had with both a manual and a CVT automatic transmission. On the other hand, the Tata Sierra is offered with three engine options. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, two of which are offered with manual and automatic transmission options. This helps the Sierra give buyers a wider range of powertrain options to choose from. 

    Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

    Model

    Honda Elevate Facelift

    Tata Sierra

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated Petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    121 PS

    106 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    145 Nm

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    260 Nm (MT) / 280 Nm (AT)

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT/ CVT

    6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCA

    6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    MT- Manual Transmission;  CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic); DCA- Dual-Clutch Automatic; AT-  Torque Converter (automatic)

    Honda Elevate Engine
    Tata Sierra Engine

    • The Honda Elevate offers a single petrol engine option, but the Sierra has the advantage here, with a choice of three engine options. 

    • The availability of a diesel engine is one of the main advantages of the Tata Sierra. 

    • A turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine option is missing on the Honda Elevate.

    • When comparing the naturally aspirated petrol powertrains of both cars, the Elevate provides considerably more power on paper, while the torque output is the same. 

    Tata Sierra
    Honda Elevate gearbox

    • Considering the price range both cars belong to, the engine options on the Sierra seem like the overall better deal, but the Elevate is not far behind. The 1.5-litre engine on the Elevate has already been serving Indian customers for over two decades, has a reliable image, and is also opted for by enthusiasts because of its strong punch in the top-end RPM range. 

    CarDekho Says… 

    The Tata Sierra has a clear advantage over the Honda Elevate in terms of size, boot space, powertrain options, and features. It offers a choice of three engines, including a turbo-petrol and a diesel, while the Elevate gets a single naturally aspirated petrol engine. However, the Elevate's petrol motor delivers more power on paper and has a long-established track record in India.

    Honda Elevate

    The Sierra also gets a more feature-rich and premium cabin, with a triple-screen layout, a panoramic sunroof, a premium JBL sound system, a powered tailgate, and additional rear-seat comfort features. Both SUVs offer a good set of safety and convenience features, but the Sierra's more extensive equipment list, larger alloy wheels, and additional driving and traction modes give it an edge. The Elevate, however, is the only car in the segment to offer ventilated rear seats.

    Tata Sierra

    With prices starting at Rs 11.49 lakh, the Tata Sierra is slightly more affordable than the Honda Elevate, which starts at Rs 11.80 lakh, while offering more space, features, and a wider choice of powertrains. This makes the Sierra our pick for buyers seeking a more complete mid-size SUV package. However, if you prefer a naturally aspirated petrol engine, the top-spec Elevate variants are more affordable than the Sierra's higher variants and offer a good set of features without compromising too much on equipment.

    Other Options To Consider 

    The Honda Elevate and Tata Sierra are both great products in their respective domains. While the Elevate has been in India since 2023 and already has a loyal customer base, the Sierra is relatively new but carries the nameplate of an Indian icon and looks equally capable. But you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they bring to the table:

    • Hyundai Creta: India’s top-selling mid-size SUV that offers a well-rounded package with a long list of features, a comfortable ride, and a wide range of engine options. 

    • Kia Seltos: A good alternative if you want a feature-loaded SUV with a premium cabin, a reliable brand image, and multiple engine and gearbox options to choose from.

    • Renault Duster / Nissan Tekton: For their spot-on balance between ride, handling, and performance, combined with dominating appeal and strong road presence. Both cars are corporate twins and offer a unique set of features. 

    • Maruti Victoris: Best suited for buyers looking for hassle-free and reliable ownership with a distinctive design, affordable after-sales, strong fuel efficiency with hybrid tech, a feature-loaded and spacious cabin, and optional AWD.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Everything that the Victoris offers, but in a more boxy and traditional SUV design. 

    • Volkswagen Taigun / Skoda Kushaq: For their strong driving dynamics thanks to punchy turbo-petrol engines along with a high-performance DSG gearbox. They also offer sporty exterior styling with a premium and feature-loaded cabin.

    • MG Astor: For buyers not so keen on performance and who need a value-for-money, feature-loaded SUV with a plush dashboard and spacious cabin, along with a comfortable ride.

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