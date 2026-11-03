2027 Creta Spied Testing In Manali; Spotted With New Alloy Wheels!

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The Creta SUV is the highest-selling compact SUV, which is also the most loved Hyundai product as well, and is the most identifiable nameplate. The Creta is set for a generation update, which has been long overdue, as its platform sibling, the Kia Seltos, received one last year.

Recently in the Himalayas, the upcoming Creta was spotted during testing. Let’s take a closer look at what we can expect in the new generation:

What Can Be Spotted?

While the current-generation Creta also has front parking sensors, a quick glance at the front reveals this feature is present, with circular cutouts from the camouflage, to make sure they are working properly. The headlamps are similar to the current model, placed in the bumper, and can be expected to have a sleeker design as well.

Coming to the side, it will also be getting a new set of alloys which will probably going to be bigger in size as well, possibly reserved for the higher variants. On the ORVMs, you can spot that the camera is also integrated with it, hinting at the 360-degree camera also present with this generation.

In the rear, we the video has most amount of time, it looks much wider than current Creta, just like its platform sibling the Kia Seltos. It will get updated rear taillamps, which are expected to be horizontal LED strips across the tailgate.

Overall, not much has been spotted as this was under heavy camouflage.

Features & Safety

The current-generation Creta already comes with tons of features such as a dual-screen setup, which comprises a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. The screen also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay through an adaptor. It is also equipped with dual-zone climate control, a large panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger for front and rear passengers, as well as rear AC vents.

Coming to safety, it is equipped with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which has key features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking. It also has 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The next-gen Hyundai Creta will probably continue with the three engine options, which are offered with the current model.

Here are the detailed specifications of the current-generation Creta:

Model Hyundai Creta Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

*MT - Manual Transmission, CVT - Continuous Variable Transmission, AT - Torque Converter Automatic

While the upcoming Creta’s powertrain offerings are yet to be known, according to speculation, it is also expected to debut with a hybrid powertrain option.

Price & Rivals

The current Hyundai Creta starts at Rs 10.91 lakh to Rs 20.46 lakh (ex-showroom); we expect the upcoming Creta to be priced around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) at the starting point.

It competes with a lot of SUVs in this segment, which includes the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, Nissan Tekton, Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Bayon, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Citroen Aircross X, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Toyota Hyryder.

CarDekho Says..

The Hyundai Creta has been around for a while, and its roomy cabin, feature-rich package and multiple powertrain options make it a versatile choice for families.

With a generation change long overdue, the next-gen Creta has now been spotted testing.

The test mule suggests that it will grow in size compared to its current iteration and also reveals a few design details, including a new front grille, LED headlamps, redesigned alloy wheels and updated LED tail lamps. What else would you like to see on the next-gen Creta? Let us know in the comments!