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    BYD-owned Denza Luxury Brand To Begin Its India Innings On November 13

    Denza is expected to first launch the D9 luxury MPV shortly after debuting in India

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Modified On Oct 27, 2026 12:16 IST
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    Published OnOct 27, 2026 12:01 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 27, 2026 12:16 IST
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    Denza Brand Launch Confirmed

    It was recently understood that BYD will be introducing its luxury arm, called Denza, in India soon. The Chinese automaker has now confirmed that the luxury brand will make its India debut on November 13. Here’s everything you need to know about Denza and its products:

    What Is Denza?

    It was established in 2010 as a joint venture between BYD and Daimler, which is Mercedes-Benz’s parent company. However, since 2014, it has been fully owned and managed by BYD, and it has turned into a premium, technology-focused marque.

     Denza Logo

    Denza models will be positioned above the existing BYD lineup, giving buyers the option of having a more luxurious offering. Essentially, Denza is to BYD what Lexus is to Toyota or Audi is to Volkswagen.

    Which Models Will Denza Bring To India?

    We believe Denza will start its India run with the premium D9 MPV but some reports mention that the brand plans to launch the Z9 GT station wagon too. 

     Denza D9

    The Z9 GT is a performance-oriented station wagon with a 0-100 kmph time of just 2.7 seconds. On the other hand, the D9 is a luxury MPV directed towards chauffeur-driven buyers, with both EV and PHEV options.

    Denza Z9 GT

    More Details About Denza D9

    The Denza D9 is a big 3-row MPV stretching over 5.2 metres in length, with a wheelbase measuring more than 3.1 metres.

     Denza D9

    It has been developed keeping passenger comfort in mind, with captain seats in the second row with ventilation and massaging functions, along with electric adjustments too. Expect the India-spec Denza D9 to also come with multiple digital displays, more creature comforts, and a well-rounded safety kit, including plenty of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Denza D9 Middle Row Seats 

    Globally, Denza offers the MPV in both electric and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions. The all-electric version claims up to 600 km of range on the NEDC cycle in some markets. However, powertrain options for the India-spec model haven’t been confirmed yet. 

    We have already detailed the top 5 things we expect the Denza D9 to offer to Indian buyers to help you have a fair idea.

    Expected Launch And Price

    The Denza D9 is expected to go on sale sometime soon after the carmaker makes its Indian debut. We believe the luxury MPV could be priced above Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) and positioned between the MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire in India.

    CarDekho Says…

    With Denza set to debut in India, it is surely a welcome move for buyers as it only expands the range of luxury offerings. It will also mean that some potential BYD buyers who were seeking some more opulence will not have to go to another brand and can have it within the same group. 

    On top of it, we believe the D9 is the right product to begin its offensive with, as luxury MPVs have carved out a niche category for themselves in our market and it could put Denza right at the top in the list of luxury carmakers, if it is priced correctly.

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    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

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