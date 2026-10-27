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    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Hyundai Venue: Find Out Which Hyundai SUV Is A Better Buy And Why

    Hyundai has just launched its latest compact SUV, the Bayon, but does it offer better value than the smaller Venue?

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Modified On Oct 27, 2026 15:18 IST
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    Published OnOct 27, 2026 14:01 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 27, 2026 15:18 IST
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    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison

    The 2026 Hyundai Bayon has been launched in the Indian market, with a starting price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Bayon sits between the Venue and Creta, and is offered exclusively with a single petrol engine option. In today's comparison, we put the new Hyundai Bayon against the Hyundai Venue, which, for reference, is sold with two petrol and a diesel engine option. While the Bayon is the bigger one, the Venue gives strong competition, given its presence in the market since 2019, along with reliability and comfort around this price range. 

    While both cars share a similar price range and cater to buyers looking for a feature-loaded, comfortable, and practical family car with a spacious cabin along with various powertrain options, they differ in terms of design, pricing, features, and overall value proposition. Let’s compare the Hyundai Bayon and the Hyundai Venue:

    Price 

    Model

    Hyundai Bayon

    Hyundai Venue

    Price (Petrol)

    Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh

    Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 14.99 lakh

    Price (Diesel)

    -

    Rs 9.94 lakh to Rs 15.82 lakh

    (all prices ex-showroom)

    • As we can see, the Hyundai Venue is the more economical choice of the two cars. 

    • The Hyundai Bayon is offered with a total of 7 variants, spread across a single petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. 

    • The Venue starts at a lower Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) price for the base petrol variant and goes up to Rs 15.82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec diesel AT variant.

    • On the other hand, the Bayon starts at a higher Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant and goes up to Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec petrol CVT variant. 

    • The top-spec variants of the Bayon cost Rs 2.17 lakh more than the Venue. For the Bayon’s full price list, check out this link.

    • Both cars cater to a similar audience, but carry a huge price difference. They also differ in the amount of space and features they offer. 

    Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

    Dimensions 

    Parameter 

    Hyundai Bayon

    Hyundai Venue

    Difference

    Length 

    4245 mm

    3995 mm

    + 250 mm

    Width 

    1810 mm

    1800 mm

    + 10 mm

    Height 

    1605 mm

    1665 mm

    (- 60 mm)

    Wheelbase 

    2600 mm

    2520 mm

    + 80 mm

    Boot space

    505 litres

    375 litres

    + 130 litres

    • As seen in the comparison table, the Hyundai Bayon is the overall larger SUV of the two, being larger in almost every dimension, including length, width, and wheelbase, which could translate to a significantly more spacious cabin.

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison
    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison

    • The Venue boasts a slightly taller height but a very similar width to the Bayon. 

    • The difference between the dimensions of the two SUVs is expected, as the Venue sits in the sub-4m SUV segment, while the Bayon sits a segment above. 

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison
    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison

    • In terms of boot space, the Bayon offers a significantly larger 505-litre boot, which means you can carry big suitcases and more luggage with ease. 

    Colour Options 

    Hyundai Bayon

    Hyundai Venue

    Atlas White*

    Atlas White*

    Ecotronic Grey

    Titan Grey

    Titanium Black^

    Abyss Black

    Golden Bronze

    Mystic Sapphire^

    Classy Blue^

    Hazel Blue*^

    Fiery Red*

    Dragon Red

    * - Also available with a dual-tone Black roof

    ^ - Also available in Matte finish

    • Both cars get 6 colour options, which include a set of monochrome and bright colours. 

    • Some colours of both cars can be had with a dual-tone roof treatment. 

    • The Bayon offers the choice of matte finish on two colour options: Titanium Black and Classy Blue, while the same is true for the Venue on the Mystic Sapphire and Hazel Blue shades. 

    Features And Safety 

    Feature

    Hyundai Bayon

    Hyundai Venue

    LED Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    ✅ (connected)

    LED Taillamps

    ✅ (connected)

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Shark Fin Antenna 

    Infotainment 

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 

    Instrument Cluster 

    12.3-inch fully digital

    12.3-inch fully digital

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System 

    8-speaker BOSE

    8-speaker BOSE

    Push-button start/stop

    Cabin Theme

    Dual-tone Black and Olive Grey / all-Black with Red accents^

    Dual-tone Dark Navy and Dove Grey

    Leatherette Upholstery

    Leatherette-wrapped Steering Wheel 

    Steering Adjustment

    ✅ (Tilt & Telescopic)

    ✅ (only Tilt)

    Steering-Mounted Audio Controls

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Driver Seat Adjustment

    ✅ (8-way electric)

    ✅ (4-way electric)

    Adjustable headrests

    Reclining Rear Seats

    ✅ (2-step)

    ✅ (2-step)

    Rear centre armrest with storage

    Rear Window Sunshades 

    Paddle Shifters 

    Connected Car Tech

    Cruise Control 

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Sunroof

    ✅(Panoramic) 

    ✅(Single-pane)

    Automatic Climate Control

    Rear AC vents

    Automatic Headlights

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Ambient Lighting 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Cooled Glove Box

    Keyless Entry

    Dashcam

    Airbags 

    6

    6

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)

    ✅ (Level-2)

    ✅ (Level-2)

    Drive Modes

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (Eco, Normal, Sport)

    Traction Modes

    ✅ (Sand, Mud, Snow)

    Parking Sensors 

    Front and rear 

    Front and rear 

    Parking Camera

    ✅ (360-Degree)

    ✅ (360-Degree)

    Blind View Monitor

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

    Traction Control System (TCS)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ 

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB)

    Hill Hold Control (HHC)

    Auto-dimming IRVM 

    Electrically Adjustable & Foldable ORVMs

    Rear Defogger

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mount

    ^For variants finished in dual-tone exterior 

    • As seen in the comparison table above, both cars are very well equipped and neck and neck in terms of features, convenience, and safety offered. Common features include touchscreen infotainment systems with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable driver seats, ventilated front seats, cruise control, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a Level-2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, leatherette upholstery, and 6 airbags. 

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison

    • On the outside, the Venue features a connected light bar at the front and rear, while riding on smaller 16-inch alloy wheels, as compared to the 17-inch ones offered on the Bayon.

    • The cabins of both cars feel premium with a dual-tone theme and leatherette upholstery. The Venue additionally offers rear window sun shades. 

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison

    • In terms of driving, the Venue offers both drive and traction modes.

    • The Bayon has its own set of advantages; for instance, it offers a larger panoramic sunroof, 8-way electric adjustment for the driver's seat, both tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, and a built-in dashcam, which are absent on the Venue. 

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison

    • To sum up, both cars are very similarly equipped, but considering the price, the Hyundai Venue does have an edge here. The Hyundai Bayon does not fall behind either; you do get additional features for the price premium. 

    Powertrain Options 

    In terms of powertrain options, the Hyundai Bayon is offered with a single engine option, which is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, available with both a manual and a CVT automatic transmission. 

    On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue is offered with three engine options. These include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. This helps the Venue give buyers a wider range of powertrain options to choose from. 

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison
    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison

    Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

    Model

    Hyundai Bayon 

    Hyundai Venue

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated Petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    115 PS

    83 PS

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    115 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm 

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT / CVT

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    MT- Manual transmission;  CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic); DCT- Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic); AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    • The Hyundai Bayon offers a single petrol engine option, but the Venue has the advantage here, with a choice of three engine options. 

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison

    • The economical pricing and the availability of a diesel engine are one of the main advantages of the Hyundai Venue. 

    • A turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine option are missing on the Hyundai Bayon.

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison

    • When comparing the naturally aspirated petrol powertrains of both cars, the Bayon has a larger displacement engine, and hence provides considerably more power and torque. 

    • Considering the price range both cars belong to, the engine options on the Venue seem like the overall better deal, but the Bayon is not far behind. The 1.5-litre engine on the Bayon is already doing duty in cars like the Creta, Seltos, and Verna, and hence has a reliable image. Hyundai has confirmed that the Bayon is getting CNG powertrains by January 2027.

    CarDekho Says… 

    The Hyundai Bayon has a clear advantage over the Hyundai Venue in terms of size, boot space, and cabin comfort. It is 250 mm longer and gets an 80mm longer wheelbase, while its 505-litre boot is 130 litres larger than the Venue's. The Bayon also gets a more powerful naturally aspirated petrol engine than the Venue's standard petrol unit, along with a CVT automatic option. However, the Venue offers a wider choice of powertrains, including a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine, making it more suitable for buyers who prioritise performance or want the added efficiency and long-distance touring ability of a diesel.

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison

    Both SUVs offer a well-equipped cabin with a touchscreen infotainment, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS. However, the Bayon gets a larger panoramic sunroof, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, and a dashcam. The Venue counters with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, rear window sunshades, selectable drive and traction modes, and connected light bars on the outside.

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Venue Detailed Comparison

    With prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, the Hyundai Bayon commands a Rs 2 lakh premium over the Venue's entry-level petrol variant. It also costs more at the top end, with prices reaching Rs 17.99 lakh compared to the Venue's Rs 14.99 lakh for petrol variants. The Bayon makes a stronger case for buyers seeking a larger, more spacious petrol SUV with added comfort and premium features. However, the Hyundai Venue remains the more versatile and affordable choice, thanks to its lower starting price, wider powertrain options, and useful features. For most buyers, the Venue makes more sense as an all-rounder, while the Bayon is worth considering if space and cabin comfort take priority.

    Which one of the two offerings from Hyundai do you like more? Let us know in the comments!

    Other Options To Consider 

    The Hyundai Bayon and Hyundai Venue are both great products in their respective domains. While the Venue has been in India since 2019 and already has a loyal customer base, the Bayon has a long way to go to establish itself, but it looks equally capable. But you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they bring to the table:

    • Hyundai Creta: India’s top-selling mid-size SUV that is set to receive a new generation early next year, and offers a well-rounded package with a long list of features, a comfortable ride, and a wide range of powertrain options. 

    • Kia Seltos: A good alternative if you want a feature-loaded SUV with a premium cabin, a reliable brand image, and multiple engine and gearbox options to choose from.

    • Renault Duster / Nissan Tekton: For their spot-on balance between ride, handling, and performance, combined with dominating appeal and strong road presence. 

    • Honda Elevate: For its new design, updated list of features with rear ventilated seats, a smooth petrol engine, robust ride quality, and a spacious cabin.

    • Tata Sierra: For its retro-themed design, a spacious interior, and multiple engine options along with a segment-leading feature list.

    • Maruti Victoris: Best suited for buyers looking for hassle-free and reliable ownership with a distinctive design, affordable after-sales, strong fuel efficiency with hybrid tech, a feature-loaded and spacious cabin, and optional AWD.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Everything that the Victoris offers, but in a more boxy and traditional SUV design. 

    • Volkswagen Taigun / Skoda Kushaq: For their strong driving dynamics thanks to punchy turbo-petrol engines along with a high-performance DSG gearbox. They also offer sporty exterior styling with a premium and feature-loaded cabin.

    • Tata Curvv: For its unique coupe-SUV styling, offering a distinctive road presence along with a long list of features and a large boot. 

    • MG Astor: It is now a dated option, but appeals to buyers not so keen on performance and who need a value-for-money, feature-loaded SUV with a spacious cabin.

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