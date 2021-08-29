Weekly Car News Fix: Tata Punch (HBX) And Hyundai i20 N Line Revealed, Kia Seltos X-Line Debuts, 2022 Maruti Baleno Spied, And More

Published On Aug 29, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Punch

This week had quite the veritable mix -- multiple reveals and a couple of upcoming models spied

Launch Details And Other Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz’s Twelfth AMG Model In India Is Here

Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe in India. It is the twelfth AMG model to arrive here and the first AMG offering to feature Mercedes-Benz’s EQ Boost tech. With a monstrous 4-litre V8 under its hood and a comprehensive feature list, you probably won’t mind shelling out the asking price if you are a true AMG fanboy.

Top-spec Bolero Neo Price Confirmation

Mahindra launched the facelifted and BS6-compliant TUV300 as the Bolero Neo in July this year. The manufacturer hadn’t disclosed the asking price of the top-spec N10 (O) at that time, but it has now. Head here to know what it costs and what’s different in the N10 (O) over the N10.

India-spec i20 N Line Revealed

Hyundai recently unveiled the India-spec i20 N Line , which gets the same 1-litre turbocharged engine as the standard hatchback and two clutchless gearboxes. The i20 N Line is scheduled to go on sale on September 2.

Kia Seltos X-Line Unveiled

After teasing the Seltos X-Line, Kia has unveiled the rugged-looking SUV in its entirety. It is essentially a more mature version of the standard Seltos and will sit atop the ‘GT Line’ trim. How different is it from the GT Line, and how much will it cost ?

Volkswagen Taigun Now Has A Launch Date

We have almost all the details on the Volkswagen Taigun -- from its features to what lies ‘neath the hood. The only thing we don’t know yet about the compact SUV is its price. But Volkswagen has now confirmed the price reveal date .

Spied Models

2022 Maruti Baleno Spied

It’s been nearly seven years since the Baleno hatchback was launched. While Maruti did give it a mid-life update in 2019, it looks like the Baleno is set for an extensive update this time around to keep up with the times. New spy shots have surfaced online , revealing exterior and interior changes to the hatchback.

Kia Seltos-based 7-seater SUV Spied Again

Kia seems to be readying a Seltos-based 7-seater SUV that has been spotted yet again, now in a more production-ready form. What engines and features will it get, and when is its launch expected? Here’s everything we know so far .

