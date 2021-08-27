New Maruti Baleno To Get A Fresh Interior And New Dashboard Design

Published On Aug 27, 2021 02:27 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

Spied while testing and under wraps, some details of the new cabin have been identified

New spy shots of the 2022 Baleno show that it will get a new dashboard layout.

It could get a new steering wheel (similar to the Swift), redesigned AC vents, and a bigger free-standing touchscreen infotainment (possibly with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay).

The exterior changes are likely to include new and sleeker tail lamps, redesigned alloy wheels, revised front and rear bumpers and new LED headlamps.

The new Baleno is most likely to continue with its 83PS / 90PS (mild-hybrid) 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed MT or a CVT.

The interior of the new Maruti Baleno has been spied for the first time, revealing that it could get a thoroughly refreshed cabin. The new model is likely to be launched sometime in 2022.

The spy shots show a new steering wheel similar to that of the Swift, redesigned AC vents, and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment display looks bigger than the current one and could possibly support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and perhaps new connected car tech features.

The instrument cluster looks the same as the current model but will likely be replaced by a new unit in the production-spec model. The climate control panel should also be new considering its getting an entirely new dashboard design. Furthermore, we can expect some changes also made to the Baleno’s seat upholstery too.

We can also spot new and sleeker tail lamps and redesigned alloy wheels. It could further get revised front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamp units, and a sportier rear spoiler.

Currently, the Baleno features LED-projector headlamps with LED DRLs, auto AC, a height-adjustable driver seat, push-button start/stop, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera. It could get some feature additions as part of the update to keep in line with the competition.

The new Baleno is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/113Nm) mated to either a 5-speed MT or a CVT. The hatchback also gets a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech (90PS/113Nm), offered with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

We expect the 2022 Baleno to demand a premium over the current price range of Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Maruti Baleno goes up against the Toyota Glanza , Volkswagen Polo , Honda Jazz , Hyundai i20 , and Tata Altroz .

