Hyundai Exter Will Take Longer To Reach Your Home Compared To The Tata Punch In March 2025

While the Hyundai Exter commands a longer waiting period, the Punch can take up to 3 months to reach your home

If you are planning to buy a new car, you might have come across the micro SUV segment, which offers some key characteristics of an SUV at an affordable price. Two major competitors in that segment are the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch. If you are interested in either of these, here is a detailed overview of how long you’ll have to wait to drive either of them home in March 2025.

City Hyundai Exter Tata Punch New Delhi 1 month 1-1.5 months Bengaluru 2 months 1 month Mumbai 2 months 1-1.5 months Hyderabad 1-2 months 0.5-1 month Pune 2 months 1 month Chennai 0.5-1 month 1 month Jaipur 2 months 2 months Ahmedabad 2 months 1 month Gurugram 2 months 2 months Lucknow 0.5 month 2-3 months Kolkata 1 month 1 month Thane 2 months 1.5 months Surat 2 months 2-2.5 months Ghaziabad 1-1.5 months 1-2 months Chandigarh 2 months 1-1.5 months Coimbatore 2 months 1-2 months Patna 1-2 months 1 month Faridabad 1.5 months 1 month Indore 2 months 1.5 months Noida 2 months 2 months

Key Takeaways

The Hyundai Exter commands a slightly longer average waiting period than the Tata Punch. The maximum waiting time for the former is up to 2 months in multiple cities, while the latter commands the longest waiting duration of up to 3 months in Lucknow.

The Exter has an average waiting period of nearly 2 months.

Residents of Chennai and Lucknow can get the micro SUV in less than a month.

The Punch commands an average waiting period of 1.5 months.

People living in Hyderabad can drive home the Punch in less than a month.

Price

Hyundai Exter Tata Punch Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.51 lakh Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh

Both Exter and Punch rival the likes of Maruti Fronx, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

