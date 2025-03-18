All
    Hyundai Exter Will Take Longer To Reach Your Home Compared To The Tata Punch In March 2025

    Published On Mar 18, 2025 01:31 PM By Kartik for Hyundai Exter

    While the Hyundai Exter commands a longer waiting period, the Punch can take up to 3 months to reach your home

    Exter Vs Punch Waiting Period

    If you are planning to buy a new car, you might have come across the micro SUV segment, which offers some key characteristics of an SUV at an affordable price. Two major competitors in that segment are the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch. If you are interested in either of these, here is a detailed overview of how long you’ll have to wait to drive either of them home in March 2025. 

    City 

    Hyundai Exter 

    Tata Punch 

    New Delhi 

    1 month 

    1-1.5 months

    Bengaluru

    2 months 

    1 month 

    Mumbai

    2 months 

    1-1.5 months

    Hyderabad

    1-2 months 

    0.5-1 month

    Pune

    2 months 

    1 month 

    Chennai

    0.5-1 month

    1 month 

    Jaipur

    2 months 

    2 months  

    Ahmedabad

    2 months 

    1 month 

    Gurugram

    2 months 

    2 months 

    Lucknow

    0.5 month

    2-3 months 

    Kolkata

    1 month 

    1 month 

    Thane

    2 months 

    1.5 months

    Surat

    2 months 

    2-2.5 months

    Ghaziabad

    1-1.5 months 

    1-2 months 

    Chandigarh

    2 months 

    1-1.5 months 

    Coimbatore

    2 months 

    1-2 months 

    Patna

    1-2 months 

    1 month

    Faridabad

    1.5 months 

    1 month 

    Indore

    2 months 

    1.5 months

    Noida

    2 months 

    2 months 

    Key Takeaways 

    • The Hyundai Exter commands a slightly longer average waiting period than the Tata Punch. The maximum waiting time for the former is up to 2 months in multiple cities, while the latter commands the longest waiting duration of up to 3 months in Lucknow. 

    Hyundai Exter

    • The Exter has an average waiting period of nearly 2 months. 

    • Residents of Chennai and Lucknow can get the micro SUV in less than a month.

    Tata Punch

    • The Punch commands an average waiting period of 1.5 months. 

    • People living in Hyderabad can drive home the Punch in less than a month. 

    Also Check Out: New Maruti Dzire Now Available For Fleet Operators Priced From Rs 6.79 Lakh

    Price 

    Hyundai Exter 

    Tata Punch 

    Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.51 lakh 

    Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh 

    Both Exter and Punch rival the likes of Maruti Fronx, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Citroen C3 Aircross

