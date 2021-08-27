Hyundai Alcazar-rivalling Kia Seltos 7-Seater Spied Again In Near-Production Form

Modified On Aug 27, 2021 06:18 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos 7-Seater

The spy shots hint at a revised air dam in the front bumper and a completely different rear profile compared to the Seltos

The Seltos-based 7-seater SUV was seen with production-ready alloy wheels, headlamps, and tail lamps.

It is expected to get both 6- and 7-seater layouts.

It could get the Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel engine and the Hyundai Alcazar’s 2-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Kia is expected to offer it with a similar features’ list as the Seltos including a 360-degree camera and ventilated front seats.

The three-row SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the first quarter of 2021, Kia announced its plans of introducing a new model in India in early 2022. We believe it will go in the same direction as Hyundai, its cousin brand, and launch a Seltos-based 7-seater SUV. Such a vehicle has now been spied again in a video showing a near-production test mule.

The spied model was seen wearing production-ready alloy wheels, tail lamps, and even headlamps. While the front and side profile will likely bear resemblance to that of the Seltos, the rear is expected to be completely new with redesigned tail lamps. You’ll also see a new mesh-like pattern for the air dam in the front bumper. Like the Hyundai Alcazar , the Seltos-based three-row SUV could come in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Kia Seltos cabin

Kia is likely to offer the three-row SUV with a similar equipment list as that of the Seltos. It could come with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit, mood lighting, connected car tech, ventilated front seats, and a built-in air purifier. Safety could be covered by multiple airbags (the Seltos gets up to six), vehicle stability control, disc brakes front and rear, and hill start assist.

The Seltos-based 7-seater SUV is expected to get the Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/250Nm) while borrowing the 2-litre turbo-petrol unit (159PS/191Nm) from the Hyundai Alcazar. Both the engines are expected to be offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

We expect the manufacturer to price the SUV from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia’s three-row SUV will be a direct rival to Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus .

