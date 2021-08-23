  • English
Mahindra Bolero Neo Top-End N10 (O) Variant Price Revealed
Mahindra Bolero Neo Top-End N10 (O) Variant Price Revealed

Published On Aug 23, 2021 11:54 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Bolero Neo

  • 22443 Views
It adds a mechanical locking rear differential over the N10 variant

  • The top-end variant is costlier than the second-from-top N10 variant by Rs 69,000. 

  • The top two variants get the same features list save for the mechanical locking rear differential on the top-spec N10 (O). 

  • It features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, rear parking sensors, and cornering braking control. 

  • Powered by a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired to 5-speed manual transmission and running on rear-wheel drive drivetrain.

  • Prices for N4, N8 and N10 were announced at launch, ranging from Rs 8.48 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Bolero Neo’s top-end N10 (O) variant’s price, which was not disclosed at the time of the launch of the Bolero last month, has now been revealed to be Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Here’s the complete price list of all variants of the Bolero: 

Variants

Price

N4

Rs 8.48 lakh

N6

Rs 9.48 lakh

N10

Rs 10 lakh

N10 (O)

Rs 10.69 lakh

As you can see from the table, the N10 (O) variant demands Rs 69,000 over the second-from-top N10 variant. Both the top variants get the same features list, save for the multi-terrain technology (mechanical locking rear differential) found on the N10 (O). This allows for improved driveability on low-traction surfaces.

The Neo features a new instrument cluster borrowed from the Thar, a 7-inch touchscreen, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control (new), rear wiper and defogger, front fog lamps, height-adjustable driver seat, and an Eco mode. Safety is covered by dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, corner braking control (standard) and ISOFIX mounting points on the rear seats. 

The Bolero Neo uses a 100PS/260Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. Unlike most other sub-4m SUVs, it gets a rear-wheel drive (RWD) drivetrain. 

The Bolero Neo rivals the Nissan MagniteKia SonetRenault KigerToyota Urban CruiserMaruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaHyundai VenueTata NexonMahindra XUV300, and Ford EcoSport.

We need your city to customize your experience