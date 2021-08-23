Mahindra Bolero Neo Top-End N10 (O) Variant Price Revealed

Published On Aug 23, 2021 11:54 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Bolero Neo

It adds a mechanical locking rear differential over the N10 variant

The top-end variant is costlier than the second-from-top N10 variant by Rs 69,000.

The top two variants get the same features list save for the mechanical locking rear differential on the top-spec N10 (O).

It features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, rear parking sensors, and cornering braking control.

Powered by a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired to 5-speed manual transmission and running on rear-wheel drive drivetrain.

Prices for N4, N8 and N10 were announced at launch, ranging from Rs 8.48 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Bolero Neo’s top-end N10 (O) variant’s price, which was not disclosed at the time of the launch of the Bolero last month, has now been revealed to be Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Here’s the complete price list of all variants of the Bolero:

Variants Price N4 Rs 8.48 lakh N6 Rs 9.48 lakh N10 Rs 10 lakh N10 (O) Rs 10.69 lakh

As you can see from the table, the N10 (O) variant demands Rs 69,000 over the second-from-top N10 variant. Both the top variants get the same features list, save for the multi-terrain technology (mechanical locking rear differential) found on the N10 (O). This allows for improved driveability on low-traction surfaces.

The Neo features a new instrument cluster borrowed from the Thar, a 7-inch touchscreen, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control (new), rear wiper and defogger, front fog lamps, height-adjustable driver seat, and an Eco mode. Safety is covered by dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, corner braking control (standard) and ISOFIX mounting points on the rear seats.

The Bolero Neo uses a 100PS/260Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. Unlike most other sub-4m SUVs, it gets a rear-wheel drive (RWD) drivetrain.

The Bolero Neo rivals the Nissan Magnite , Kia Sonet , Renault Kiger , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 , and Ford EcoSport .

