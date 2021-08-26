Kia Seltos Gets A New Top-End And Rugged X-Line Edition Variant

Modified On Aug 26, 2021 10:29 AM By Tarun for Kia Seltos

The differences are cosmetic only, save for the larger wheels

The Seltos X-Line variant has been unveiled and its prices will be revealed in September.

It gets several matte grey and piano black inserts inside-out with new 18-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin gets new leatherette seat upholstery with honeycomb pattern and grey stitching.

It will be a permanent variant based on the top-spec GT Line trim.

The X-Line is offered only with 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol / 7-speed DCT and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel / 6-speed AT options.

Expected to demand around Rs 50,000 over its corresponding GT Line variants.

Kia has unveiled the new Seltos X-Line Edition, which is basically a rugged version of the standard compact SUV. The prices will be announced in September, with bookings expeced to begin soon.

The Seltos X-Line is wrapped in an exclusive Matte Graphite grey shade with a gloss black roof. Other cosmetic tweaks to the front include a matte graphite grille outlined by a piano black strip, and black skid plates with orange accents.

The side profile reveals new 18-inch alloy wheels (bigger than the usual 17-inch alloys on offer), black ORVMs, and side door garnish with orange accents. At the back, it gets a gloss black finish for the shark fin antenna, tail gate garnish, exhaust mufflers, and rear skid plates. There’s also the X Line badge on the boot.

The X-Line’s interior matches the exterior with new leatherette seat upholstery with honeycomb pattern and grey stitching. Kia calls the shade of Indigo Pera and it seems like a mix of deep blue and matte grey. There are no other changes to the cabin, not even any X-Line branding. It is based on the top-spec GT Line trim, basically loaded with all the features.

It is not the first time we’ve seen a Seltos with X-Line branding as a concept version was previewed at the 2020 Auto Expo. The final version does not look as rugged or aggressive as the concept that was showcased.

The Kia Seltos X-Line edition features LED lighting, a Bose 8-speaker audio system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, ventilated front seats, heads-up display, and remote engine start with cabin pre-cooling.

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, brake assist, front parking sensors, and traction control mode. It also features 360-degree camera view with blind spot monitoring via the semi-digital instrument cluster.

The Seltos X-Line will be available with the 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines. The petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DCT and the diesel to a 6-speed AT. There’s no manual transmission to be offered with the X-Line variant, unlike the regular Seltos variants. The 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine will not be offered in this trim.

The Seltos X-Line is expected to demand around Rs 50,000 over its corresponding GT Line variants which start from Rs 15.53 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) . The compact SUV rivals the Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster , Nissan Kicks , Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Skoda Kushaq , Mahindra Scorpio , and Volkswagen Taigun . As a premium offering, it also competes with aggressively priced variants of mid-size SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

