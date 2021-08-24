Published On Aug 24, 2021 09:50 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Taigun

VW has already already started production for the Taigun, with pre-bookings already going on

Its deliveries are slated to commence in September itself, likely from the launch date onwards.

The Taigun will feature up to six airbags, an electronic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

It will be offered with a 115PS 1-litre and a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, each with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

It is expected to be priced between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq along with some variants of mid-size SUVs.

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will launch the Taigun compact SUV on September 23. Its pre-bookings are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000 with production having commenced. The deliveries are to start from September itself, likely from the day of launch.

The Taigun is based on the latest MQB-A0 IN platform, sharing its underpinnings with the Skoda Kushaq. Both of them share the features as well as the engines and transmissions list, but are very different in terms of styling.

The VW SUV features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, and LED headlamps. Safety features on board include up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, and traction control.

The Taigun will be powered by 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. While both will get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, the smaller engine will get an optional 6-speed automatic and the 1.5-litre will be offered with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic).

We expect the Taigun’s pricing to range between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 17.5 (ex-showroom). It will take on the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , Skoda Kushaq , MG Astor , and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross .