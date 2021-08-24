Modified On Aug 24, 2021 12:35 PM By Tarun for Hyundai i20 N Line

The i20 N Line gets sportier and aggressive-looking styling elements and a tweaked suspension

The N Line cars are essentially the sportier versions of the standard Hyundais.

Exterior design changes for the i20 N Line include a new grille, sportier front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, a twin-tip exhaust, and a new blue colour.

The cabin gets a new and exclusive three-spoke steering wheel, red accents, the ‘N’ logo on the leather seats with contrasting red stitching, and metal pedals.

Powered by the 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT transmission options.

Hyundai India has revealed the i20 N Line, the standard hatchback’s sportier version. Official bookings are now underway ahead of the launch on September 2.

The i20 N Line gets many cosmetic enhancements up front that help it differentiate from the standard i20. These include a new chequered flag grille with the ‘N’ logo, a sportier front bumper with red inserts, and a new fog lamp covering. Plus, in this image, you see the car in the new Thunder Blue shade with a blacked-out roof, pillars, and outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs).

Other changes include the new dual-tone alloy wheels, red brake callipers, and red inserts on the side skirts. There’s a new rear bumper as well, with the faux diffuser and a twin-tip exhaust.

The cabin gets an all-black treatment as before, but this time with red accents all over. Other additions are the ‘N Line’ logo on the leather seats and gear levers, a new and exclusive three-spoke steering wheel, metal pedals, red ambient lighting, and contrasting red stitching.

Features include a rear disc brake (new), up to six airbags, a touchscreen infotainment system, tyre pressure monitoring, LED projector headlamps, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera, an electric sunroof, and cruise control. Electronic stability control, hill assist control, and vehicle stability management will be offered as standard.

The Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 120PS and 172Nm, but with a different (sportier) tuning. It gets the option of a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic) and a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual), the same as the regular i20. The former gets paddle shifters, exclusively in the N Line. The ARAI-claimed figures for the DCT and iMT are 20.25kmpl and 20kmpl, respectively.

The front body and pitch control have been improved for more sporty handling, along with a tweaked suspension for better high-speed cornering stability.

The Hyundai i20 N Line will be sold via the carmaker’s Signature outlets, which also offer the Alcazar. Prices are expected to be announced in September, butthe i20 N Line will undoubtedly retail at a premium over the i20 Turbo, which is priced from Rs 8.81 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivaling the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and the Tata Altroz i-Turbo.

