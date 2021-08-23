Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Is The Twelfth AMG Model In India At Rs 2.07 Crore

Published On Aug 23, 2021 06:12 PM By Dhruv for Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes keeps on bringing AMG models to India and the latest one even has an electric motor for added performance!

Mercedes Benz has brought yet another AMG model to India but the first one to feature its EQ Boost technology. It is the Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+. Yes, the name’s quite a mouthful and the price rather dear -- Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom India).

Powering the AMG madness is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 612PS/850Nm, with all that power and grunt sent to all four wheels via Mercedes’s 4MATIC+ AWD system (through a 9-speed automatic). The EQ Boost is a mild-hybrid setup that adds an extra 22PS and 250Nm. The electric motor also houses a starter and alternator. All of this means that the 0-100kmph sprint can be made in just 3.8 seconds! The top speed has been capped at 280kmph.

Mercedes is offering seven driving modes on the GLE 63 S Coupe: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Race, Trail, and Sand. In Comfort mode, the cylinder deactivation tech kicks in, whereby the SUV shuts off four cylinders to conserve fuel. You get a stiffer suspension with Active Ride Control to keep body roll in check and AMG’s electronic rear axle with limited-slip differential.

In its design, the GLE 63 S Coupe shares a lot with the GLE 53. Outside, it gets the same Panamericana grille, 22-inch alloy wheels, and similarly styled bumpers. It does get more blacked-out details on the front apron and rear diffuser, and you also get squared-off exhaust tips compared to the GLE 53. Inside, similarities continue as you find a dual-screen layout (12.3-inch displays), sports seats draped in Nappa leather, and a similar-looking dashboard too.

The GLE 63 S Coupe has an elite rival list that consists of the Lamborghini Urus, Audi RSQ8, BMW X5M, and the Porsche Cayenne.

