Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Comfortline Vs Highline Variants Compared

The Volkswagen Taigun has recently received a facelift. It is now available in seven variants: Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, GT Line, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport. Prices range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.30 lakh (ex-showroom). In this report, we compare the base-spec Comfortline trim and one-above-base Highline trim to see if you should spend the extra money for the upgrade.

Price

First, let’s take a look at the difference in price between the Comfortline and Highline:

Variant Comfortline Highline 1-litre TSI Petrol Manual Rs 11 lakh — 1-litre TSI Petrol Automatic Rs 12.70 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Taigun Comfortline is only available with a manual transmission, which is Rs 1.70 more affordable than the Highline manual.

Exterior

Front

The Taigun’s base-spec Comfortline is equipped with LED headlamps and LED DRLs, along with a black grille with chrome inserts and a sporty bumper with a skid plate. It does not feature a connected LED DRL strip or an illuminated Volkswagen logo, and instead uses a chrome strip across the grille.

The Highline also gets LED headlamps and DRLs, and adds auto-levelling function. It features additional chrome detailing on the lower bumper and a silver-finished front diffuser. However, just like the Comfortline, it also does not include the illuminated logo or connected DRL strip.

Side

In profile, both variants share similar elements such as roof rails, body cladding around the wheel arches and doors, and body-coloured door handles and turn-indicator integrated ORVMs. The Comfortline comes with steel wheels with covers, while the Highline is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels.

Rear

At the rear, the Comfortline features LED tail lamps with an illuminated connecting element housed in a gloss black strip, along with a chrome strip on the bumper and a silver skid plate. The Highline also features LED tail lamps, but with sequential turn indicators, along with ‘Taigun’ lettering on the tailgate. It includes a rear wiper, washer, and defogger, and retains chrome detailing on the bumper.

Interior

The Comfortline features an all-black cabin theme with a grey patterned insert on the dashboard, complemented by brushed aluminium accents on the steering wheel, instrument cluster housing, and AC vents. It gets black fabric seats with grey stitching and adjustable headrests for all passengers. While there is a front centre armrest, the rear seats do not get a centre armrest.

In comparison, the Highline introduces a grey dashboard theme with a grey dashboard insert. The fabric seats are updated with silver-grey stitching. It also improves practicality with the addition of a sliding front armrest, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, and a 60:40 split-folding rear seat. White ambient lighting is also included in this variant for a more upmarket feel.

Features & Safety

The Taigun Comfortline is a well-equipped base variant with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a 6-speaker sound system. It includes electrically adjustable ORVMs, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, all power windows, and analogue dials with a multi-information display.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), brake assist, rear fog lamps, rear defogger, and rear parking sensors. It does not include features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system or a rear-view camera. We have covered a variant-wise features explainer here.

The Highline upgrades to a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and AI assistant, along with voice commands and built-in apps, paired with a 6-speaker sound system. Additional features include a wireless phone charger, paddle shifters, front and rear charging ports, and ambient lighting.

Key Feature Misses In Both Variants: Higher variants include a digital instrument cluster, electrically foldable ORVMs, a cooled glovebox, a one-touch up/down driver window, auto headlights, a panoramic sunroof, or ventilated and powered front seats.

Powertrain

Both variants are offered with the smaller turbo petrol engine, which now comes with a new automatic transmission.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 8-speed AT (NEW)

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The higher spec trims of the Taigun also get a bigger 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine (150 PS/250 Nm) paired with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. Check out the variant-wise powertrain details here.

Rivals

The Volkswagen Taigun rivals include Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster.

CarDekho Says

If you’re choosing between the Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline and Highline, it really comes down to how much you value added comfort and convenience. The Comfortline covers all the basics well, offering the same core driving experience and safety features, which makes it suitable if you want to keep costs in check.

The Highline, however, feels more complete for everyday use. It adds features like a larger touchscreen, wireless connectivity, better seat flexibility, and more convenience elements that you’re likely to use regularly. It also offers the option of an automatic transmission, which is an important advantage for city driving.