Toyota Innova Crysta Gets MY26 Updates; Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 65,000

If there’s one MPV nameplate that’s been around since ages in India, it’s that of the Toyota Innova. The MPV is still available in two versions: the second-gen Innova Crysta and the third-gen Innova Hycross.

Now, the Japanese carmaker has come out with a model year 2026 (MY26) update for the Innova Crysta that brings subtle visual changes inside and out, along with a few additional features. Prices of the MPV have been hiked as well, so let’s take a look at all the changes in detail:

Variants & Pricing

Variant Old Price New Price Difference GX 7-seater/ GX 8-seater Rs 19.18 lakh/ Rs 19.23 lakh Rs 19.72 lakh/ Rs 19.77 lakh + Rs 54,000 GX+ 7-seater/ GX+ 8-seater Rs 20.83 lakh/ Rs 20.88 lakh Rs 21.15 lakh/ Rs 21.20 lakh + Rs 32,000 VX 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 24.37 lakh/ Rs 24.42 lakh Rs 24.93 lakh/ Rs 24.98 lakh + Rs 56,000 ZX 7-seater Rs 25.98 lakh Rs 26.63 lakh + Rs 65,000

With the MY26 update, Toyota has increased prices of the Innova Crysta by up to Rs 65,000. Do note that if you wish to pick the updated Innova Crysta in the Pearl White shade, it is priced at a premium of Rs 14,000 as seen on the pre-update version.

Colour Options

The 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta is offered in five exterior paint shades: Platinum White Pearl, Super White, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and Avant‑Garde Bronze Metallic.

What’s New?

Toyota has made small changes to the design of the Innova Crysta, starting with a new garnish for the front and rear bumpers and fresh chrome slabs in the grille.

Inside, it now features faux wood inserts on the dashboard and door pads and bronze surrounds for the AC vents, on either sides of the touchscreen infotainment system, in the centre console, on the steering wheel, and around the power window switches on all doors.

The 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta also comes with a dual-tone black and tan seat upholstery. Toyota offers it in both 7- and 8-seater layouts, with captain seats in the former.

Features & Safety

A couple of features have been added to its equipment list as well: a wireless phone charger and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Other amenities on board include ambient lighting, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, cruise control, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Its safety net consists of up to seven airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), and a reverse parking camera.

Powertrain

No changes have been made to the powertrain setup of the MPV. It still comes with the same 2.4-litre diesel engine as before, the technical specifications of which are given below:

Engine 2.4-litre diesel Power 150 PS Torque 343 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

MT- Manual Transmission

Rivals

Toyota’s popular MPV serves as an affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, while being a more premium rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6, Toyota Rumion as well as the Kia Carens.