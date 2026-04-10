MG Majestor Tows A 406 Tonne Train, Sets Guinness World Record Ahead Of Launch

The MG Majestor, the carmaker’s new flagship SUV, is back in the headlines by making a new Guinness World Record by towing a 406.4-tonne train over 300 feet. This is the first time feat for any SUV. The Majestor has already been unveiled, and it will be launched soon. Pre-bookings are underway for Rs 41,000, and the first 3000 customers also get some exclusive benefits. If you wanna know more about this record-holding SUV, we have covered that below:

More About The MG Majestor

Exterior

The MG Majestor has a bold and rugged design. At the front, it features a large rectangular grille with a gloss black finish, flanked by vertically stacked LED projector headlights and slim LED DRLs placed just below the bonnet. The grille also houses the MG logo, along with the ADAS radar and front parking sensors. The bumper gets a silver skid plate, adding to its tough look.

From the side, the Majestor gets blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, and thick body cladding. It rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which fit well within the large wheel arches. You can take a look at the Majestor in more detail in our image gallery.

At the rear, the Majestor comes with a wide connected LED taillight setup and a large windshield. The tailgate features ‘Morris Garages’ lettering, ‘Majestor’ badging, and a ‘4WD’ badge. The rear bumper is tall and rugged, finished with a silver skid plate and dual exhaust tips.

Colour Options: The Majestor is offered in four different colour options, which you can check out here.

Interior & Features

The MG Majestor’s cabin comes in a black and grey theme with leatherette seats and has a three-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard is new and different from the Gloster, with two large AC vents, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a grab handle on the passenger side. The centre console looks clean because the gear shifter has been moved to the steering column. MG has also kept physical buttons for the climate controls, which makes them easier to use.

Seating Layout: The Majestor will be offered in both 6- and 7-seater versions. The 6-seater gets captain seats in the middle row, while the 7-seater has a regular bench seat layout.

The key features in MG Majestor will include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 12-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and massage function, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and dual wireless phone chargers.

In terms of safety, the Majestor is expected to get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, electronic parking brake (EPB), all-wheel disc brakes and front and rear parking sensors and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). All its variant-wise features have been listed here.

Powertrain

The MG Majestor will be powered by a diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre twin-turbo diesel Power 215 PS Torque 478 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT Drivetrain RWD/4WD

Price & Rivals

RWD- rear wheel drive, 4WD- four wheel drive, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The Majestor is expected to launch later this month, with deliveries starting from May. Upon launch, it could be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Its rivals include the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.