Volkswagen Taigun Facelift UNVEILED: Find Design, Colour Options, Interior, Booking Details, Features, Specifications And More

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift has been unveiled with a refreshed design, new features and a small update in its powertrain department. The new Taigun also brings new colour options. If you’re curious to explore all the updates, we have detailed them below:

Booking Details, Launch Timeline & Variants

The new Taigun facelift is expected to be launched soon by the end of this month.

Pre-launch bookings (detailed process of how to book one here) are underway for a minimum token amount of Rs 11,000.

It is offered in five broad variants: Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, GT Line, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport.

Exterior

The Taigun facelift largely retains its familiar overall shape. The updated design aligns more closely with Volkswagen’s latest global SUV styling language.

At the front, it gets newly designed LED headlamps with slightly sleeker and curvier styling for a more modern look.

An illuminated Volkswagen logo is added, giving the SUV a more premium appearance. A connected LED light bar stretches across the front.

The front bumper has been revised with black inserts and subtle chrome detailing for a sharper finish.

Numbers that matter: Length: 4221 mm, Width: 1760 mm, Height: 1612 mm, Wheelbase: 2651 mm

From the side, the silhouette remains unchanged. It sits on new 17-inch alloy wheel designs. The door handles get a chrome finish and there are also tall silver roof rails. The body-coloured ORVMs has turn indicators integrated into them.

Taigun GT Design Difference: If you opt for the sportier Taigun GT, it offers some exclusive design detailing like an all black grille. There's a ‘GT’ badging on the gloss black panel at the front and the fender. The wheels are also blacked out.

The rear design now features connected LED tail lamps with updated internal detailing for a more contemporary feel. An illuminated VW logo follows just like in the front.

The rear bumper has been slightly tweaked to give it a cleaner and more refined finish.

Take a look at our detailed gallery for a closer look at the new Taigun here.

Colour Options: Volkswagen has also added two new colour options called Steel Grey and Avocado Pearl. These will be offered in addition 7 existing colour options. Here is a more detailed look at all the colours, and their variant-wise split.

Interior

The new Taigun's cabin features a variety of interior themes. The GT Line variants get a sporty black theme with red stitchings, dashboard strip, and GT badging, which adds a subtle yet noticeable sense of energy to the interior.

The dashboard is designed with a clean, horizontal layout and layered surfaces, making the cabin feel wider while keeping the overall look structured and uncluttered. The infotainment screen is neatly integrated into the dashboard, and along with the bigger digital instrument cluster now.

The flat-bottom steering wheel gets red detailing, combined with a slightly driver-angled layout of controls. The glossy black center console, featuring touch-based climate controls and a neatly positioned gear lever, adds a premium contrast to the otherwise matte surfaces.

The front seats are well-bolstered with leatherette upholstery, contrast stitching, and GT branding, along with the presence of a panoramic sunroof for a sense of openness.

Colour Options

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift is available in 8 colour options including two new shades:

Avocado Pearl (New)

Steel Grey (New)

Wild Cherry Red

Lava Blue

Candy White

Deep Black

Reflex Silver

Carbon Steel (also available in a matte finish)

Features

The new Taigun gets a larger 10.25-inch digital driver display and upgraded 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment now, with AI-based features supported by Google Cloud.

New comfort and convenience additions include a panoramic sunroof, 6-way power adjustable front seats with ventilation and auto AC.

Other features include wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, and cruise control.

Safety

The safety duties are taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Powertrain

The facelifted Taigun continues with its proven turbo petrol TSI engine options. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed automatic 7-speed DCT Power (PS) 115 PS 150 PS Torque (Nm) 178 Nm 250 Nm

DCT- dual clutch transmission (automatic)

The smaller 1-litre TSI engine is now paired with a new 8-speed automatic transmission, replacing the previous 6-speed automatic unit. You can check out which variants get which powertrain options here.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Volkswagen Taigun could be priced from Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom). If you’re looking for an SUV in this space, your alternate options are Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Tata Curvv, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Renault Duster and Citroen Basalt.