Here Are 5 Things We Learned After Driving The VinFast VF MPV 7 Ahead Of Its Launch On April 15

VinFast is set to take a step ahead by launching its third product for India, the VF MPV 7. The prices of the all-electric MPV will be announced on April 15. We recently had the chance to experience the MPV as well as drive it. So, we share our insights on things we liked and the things we feel could be improved in the VF MPV 7, below:

A Premium And Clean Design

VinFast has kept the design of the VF MPV 7 simple but effective. The neat and clean lines, 17-inch all-black alloy wheels and connected lighting elements give it a modern look without making it feel overdone. The overall styling feels neat, well-thought-out, and premium at first glance.

A Spacious Cabin With A Practical Third Row

Space is one of the biggest strengths of the VF MPV 7, thanks to its long wheelbase of 2840 mm. The second row offers a comfortable amount of legroom and headroom, which is similar to what other MPVs in this segment provide. The third row is where it performs better than expected.

Adults can sit there for longer journeys without feeling too uncomfortable. The seating position is not perfect as the knees remain slightly raised, but it is still usable for extended drives. Even with the 2nd row pulled all the way back, the 3rd passengers still have some knee room left. This makes the VF MPV 7 a good option for larger families who need all three rows regularly.

Great Performance With A Quick Feel

From how we felt being behind the wheel, driving the VF MPV 7 is a simple and stress-free experience. Like most EVs, it delivers instant power smoothly and without any noticeable lag. This makes it easy to drive in city traffic as well as on open highways. The performance adds to the experience as the MPV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in under 10 seconds, which feels quick for a vehicle of this size.

Here’s a quick look at its specifications on paper:

Battery Pack 60.13 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Power 204 PS Torque 280 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) Less than 10 seconds Claimed Range (NEDC) 450 km

Cabin Could Have Been A Lot Better

While the exterior looks premium, the interior does not fully match that impression. Some of the materials and finishes inside the cabin fall below expectations. The AC vents feel light and lack a solid touch. The buttons on the steering wheel also feel plasticky when used. The brushed aluminium-like plastic elements around the speakers are not finished properly, and you can notice uneven surfaces. These small issues add up and reduce the overall premium feel of the cabin. Moreover, the cabin design is also a bit too minimalistic.

Features Feel Basic For The Segment

The VF MPV 7 is expected to be priced at around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), and it misses out on several features that buyers now expect in this price range. It does not offer a sunroof, wireless phone charger, ventilated seats, or even a driver’s display. The display of crucial driving information on the infotainment itself looks bizarre and inconvenient.

The touchscreen system is large and easy to use, which is a positive. It responds well and provides a good user experience. However, it does not support wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, which may be inconvenient for some users. The overall feature list feels limited when compared to what competitors are offering.

Rivals

The VinFast VF MPV 7 has the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD Atto 3 in direct contention against it. Besides, there are also multiple ICE alternatives to it, like the Kia Carens Clavis and Toyota Innova Hycross.