Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Launched; Makes Lower And Mid-spec Variants More Feature Rich For A Premium Of Up To Rs 58,000

The compact SUV segment has been the busiest space lately, with multiple new launches and updates coming up. Hyundai India hasn’t held back either. The leading car in the segment, the Hyundai Creta, has now been introduced with a special Summer Edition. The Creta Summer edition is based on its lower trim levels: EX, EX(O), S(O), S(O) Knight, SX, and SX Premium. It makes these variants more feature-rich while commanding a price premium of up to Rs 58,000.

We have detailed the prices and the updates in the next sections:

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Prices

Variant Summer Edition (NEW) Standard Price Difference Petrol MT EX Rs 12.06 lakh Rs 11.96 lakh +Rs 10,000 EX(O) Rs 13.13 lakh Rs 12.59 lakh +Rs 54,000 S(O) Rs 14.20 lakh Rs 14.09 lakh +Rs 11,000 S(O) Knight Rs 14.38 lakh Rs 14.28 lakh +Rs 10,000 SX Rs 15.04 lakh Rs 14.95 lakh +Rs 9,000 SX Premium Rs 16.33 lakh Rs 15.79 lakh +Rs 54,000 Petrol CVT EX(O) Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 13.94 lakh +Rs 55,000 S(O) Rs 15.65 lakh Rs 15.54 lakh +Rs 11,000 SX Premium Rs 17.78 lakh Rs 17.23 lakh +Rs 55,000 Diesel MT EX Rs 13.62 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh +Rs 13,000 EX(O) Rs 14.69 lakh Rs 14.12 lakh +Rs 57,000 S(O) Rs 15.81 lakh Rs 15.67 lakh +Rs 14,000 SX Premium Rs 17.89 lakh Rs 17.31 lakh +Rs 58,000 S(O) Knight Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 15.86 lakh +Rs 13,000 Diesel AT EX(O) Rs 16.04 lakh Rs 15.47 lakh +Rs 57,000 S(O) Rs 17.26 lakh Rs 17.12 lakh +Rs 14,000

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Updates

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Hyundai has added a few extra features across different variants of the Creta under the Summer Edition lineup, mainly by bringing higher-end features down to more affordable trims. Here are the updates:

EX : Starting with the EX variant, it now gets keyless entry and push-button start, features that were earlier available only from the higher S(O) trim onwards.

EX(O) : The EX(O) variant sees a more noticeable upgrade, with the addition of full LED lighting including headlamps, DRLs, tail lamps and turn indicators. It also gets a rear camera, rear window sunshade, and 16-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers. These features were previously limited to higher trims like the S(O).

S(O) and S(O) Knight: Moving to the S(O) and S(O) Knight Edition, the only new addition is a dashcam, which was earlier offered only in the top-end variants.

SX : The SX variant now comes with a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a feature that was earlier exclusive to the top-spec versions.

SX Premium: Finally, the SX Premium variant gets more advanced features such as a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, and front parking sensors, all of which were previously reserved for the highest trims in the lineup.

Note: The Summer Editions are based on the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine of the aforementioned variant. You don’t get any turbo-petrol options in this edition.

Hyundai Creta Powertrain Options

The powertrain specifications of the Hyundai Creta are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115PS 116PS 160PS Torque 144Nm 250Nm 253Nm Transmission MT CVT MT AT DCT Fuel efficiency (claimed) 17.4 kmpl 17.7 kmpl 21.8 kmpl 19.1 kmpl 18.4 kmpl

CVT- continuously variable automatic transmission, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

Do note that the Creta is also available in a sportier N-Line avatar that uses the turbo-petrol engine as well as an electric avatar, Creta Electric.

Hyundai Creta Rivals

While the Hyundai Creta continues to lead the compact SUV segment, this space is now crowded with multiple contenders like the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun Facelift, the newest Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, and Maruti Victoris. Other rivals include Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Curvv, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Citroen Basalt.