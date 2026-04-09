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    Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Launched; Makes Lower And Mid-spec Variants More Feature Rich For A Premium Of Up To Rs 58,000

    The Summer Edition certainly asks for a price hike ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 58,000 on select trims

    Published On Apr 09, 2026 06:33 PM By Bikramjit

    1.7K Views
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    Hyundai Creta Summer Edition

    The compact SUV segment has been the busiest space lately, with multiple new launches and updates coming up. Hyundai India hasn’t held back either. The leading car in the segment, the Hyundai Creta, has now been introduced with a special Summer Edition. The Creta Summer edition is based on its lower trim levels: EX, EX(O), S(O), S(O) Knight, SX, and SX Premium. It makes these variants more feature-rich while commanding a price premium of up to Rs 58,000.

    We have detailed the prices and the updates in the next sections:

    Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Prices

    Variant

    Summer Edition (NEW)

    Standard Price

    Difference

    Petrol MT

    EX 

    Rs 12.06 lakh

    Rs 11.96 lakh

    +Rs 10,000

    EX(O)

    Rs 13.13 lakh

    Rs 12.59 lakh

    +Rs 54,000

    S(O) 

    Rs 14.20 lakh

    Rs 14.09 lakh

    +Rs 11,000

    S(O) Knight 

    Rs 14.38 lakh

    Rs 14.28 lakh

    +Rs 10,000

    SX 

    Rs 15.04 lakh

    Rs 14.95 lakh

    +Rs 9,000

    SX Premium

    Rs 16.33 lakh

    Rs 15.79 lakh

    +Rs 54,000

    Petrol CVT

    EX(O) 

    Rs 14.49 lakh

    Rs 13.94 lakh

    +Rs 55,000

    S(O) 

    Rs 15.65 lakh

    Rs 15.54 lakh

    +Rs 11,000

    SX Premium 

    Rs 17.78 lakh

    Rs 17.23 lakh

    +Rs 55,000 

    Diesel MT

    EX 

    Rs 13.62 lakh

    Rs 13.49 lakh

    +Rs 13,000

    EX(O) 

    Rs 14.69 lakh

    Rs 14.12 lakh

    +Rs 57,000

    S(O) 

    Rs 15.81 lakh

    Rs 15.67 lakh

    +Rs 14,000

    SX Premium 

    Rs 17.89 lakh

    Rs 17.31 lakh

    +Rs 58,000

    S(O) Knight 

    Rs 15.99 lakh

    Rs 15.86 lakh

    +Rs 13,000

    Diesel AT

    EX(O) 

    Rs 16.04 lakh

    Rs 15.47 lakh

    +Rs 57,000

    S(O) 

    Rs 17.26 lakh

    Rs 17.12 lakh

    +Rs 14,000
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Updates

    Hyundai has added a few extra features across different variants of the Creta under the Summer Edition lineup, mainly by bringing higher-end features down to more affordable trims. Here are the updates:

    • EX: Starting with the EX variant, it now gets keyless entry and push-button start, features that were earlier available only from the higher S(O) trim onwards.

    • EX(O): The EX(O) variant sees a more noticeable upgrade, with the addition of full LED lighting including headlamps, DRLs, tail lamps and turn indicators. It also gets a rear camera, rear window sunshade, and 16-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers. These features were previously limited to higher trims like the S(O).

    • S(O) and S(O) Knight: Moving to the S(O) and S(O) Knight Edition, the only new addition is a dashcam, which was earlier offered only in the top-end variants.

    Hyundai Creta digital driver's display

    • SX: The SX variant now comes with a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a feature that was earlier exclusive to the top-spec versions.

    • SX Premium: Finally, the SX Premium variant gets more advanced features such as a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, and front parking sensors, all of which were previously reserved for the highest trims in the lineup.

    Note:

    The Summer Editions are based on the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine of the aforementioned variant. You don’t get any turbo-petrol options in this edition.

    Hyundai Creta Powertrain Options

    The powertrain specifications of the Hyundai Creta are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre petrol

    1.5-litre diesel 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    115PS

    116PS

    160PS

    Torque

    144Nm

    250Nm

    253Nm

    Transmission

    MT

    CVT 

    MT

    AT

    DCT 

    Fuel efficiency (claimed)

    17.4 kmpl

    17.7 kmpl

    21.8 kmpl

    19.1 kmpl

    18.4 kmpl
    CVT- continuously variable automatic transmission, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission   Hyundai Creta on roads

    Do note that the Creta is also available in a sportier N-Line avatar that uses the turbo-petrol engine as well as an electric avatar, Creta Electric.

    Hyundai Creta Rivals

    While the Hyundai Creta continues to lead the compact SUV segment, this space is now crowded with multiple contenders like the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun Facelift, the newest Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, and Maruti Victoris. Other rivals include Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Curvv, MG Astor, Honda Elevate,  and Citroen Basalt.

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    Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Launched; Makes Lower And Mid-spec Variants More Feature Rich For A Premium Of Up To Rs 58,000
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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