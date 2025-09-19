All
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift vs Maruti Dzire: Which 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rated Car Fared Better In The Crash Better?

    Modified On Sep 19, 2025 07:24 PM By Bikramjit

    4.1K Views
    Although the Altroz and Dzire are totally from different segments but they share a similar price range, hence we compare their Bharat NCAP scores to see which is safer on paper

    Altroz vs Dzire BNCAP

    The Tata Altroz facelift has scored a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test and we have already compared its scores and rating with its key rival, the Maruti Baleno. At a similar price point, you also get the Maruti Dzire, which is in a popular sub-compact sedan that also comes with a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP as well. 

    So, can the Tata hatchback beat the Maruti sedan in safety as per Bharat NCAP crash test scores? Let us find out.

    Bharat NCAP Crash Test Ratings And Scores

    Parameters

    Tata Altroz

    Maruti Dzire

    Adult Safety Rating

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

    29.65 / 32 points

    29.46 / 32 points

    Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test

    15.55 / 16 points

    14.17 / 16 points

    Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test

    14.11 / 16 points

    15.29 / 16 points

    Side Pole Impact Test (Pole)

    OK

    OK

    Child Safety Rating

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    Child Occupant Protection  (COP) Score

    44.90 / 49 points

    41.57 / 49 points

    Child Safety Dynamic Score

    23.90 / 24 points

    23.57 / 24 points

    CRS Installation Score

    12 / 12 points

    12 / 12 points

    Vehicle Assessment Score

    9 / 13 points

    6 / 13 points

    Now, let’s take a look at the Bharat NCAP test performance of both the Altroz and Dzire:

    Tata Altroz Bharat NCAP Test

    Altroz bncap result

    In the frontal offset test, the Altroz offered ‘good’ protection to the driver’s head, neck, chest, pelvis, thighs, and feet, while safety for the tibias was rated ‘adequate’. For the co-driver, most critical areas were well protected, with only the right tibia receiving an ‘adequate’ rating.

    In the side movable deformable barrier test, the hatchback offered ‘good’ protection to the head and neck, ‘adequate’ protection to the abdomen, and ‘marginal’ protection for the chest. In the side pole test, however, all critical body parts received ‘good’ protection.

    For child safety, the Altroz performed strongly, scoring nearly full marks across both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummy tests in frontal (8 out of 8 points) and side (4 out of 4 points) crash tests.

    Maruti Dzire Bharat NCAP Test

    dzire bncap

    The Dzire managed similar scores in the frontal offset test, offering ‘good’ safety to the driver’s head, neck, thighs and feet with a marginal’ protection for the chest. The co-driver also received ‘good’ head, neck, pelvis and left tibia protection, while other areas were rated ‘adequate’.

    In the side movable deformable barrier test, the sedan edged ahead with an ‘adequate’ protection to the passenger’s chest, along with ‘good’ ratings for the head, abdomen, and pelvis. Like the Altroz, the Dzire also ensured ‘good’ protection to all critical parts of the occupant in the side pole test.

    For child safety, the Dzire scored well, delivering near-full marks in both frontal and side crash tests for the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies, though slightly trailing the Altroz in overall points.

    Takeaways

    Altroz BNCAP
    Dzire bncap

    While both cars secured a 5-star safety rating, the Tata Altroz showed stronger performance in frontal offset barrier protection, particularly for the chest and pelvis areas, which explains the Tata hatchback’s higher adult safety score. That being said, the Maruti Dzire held an edge in the side movable barrier test with slightly higher chest protection.

    In child safety, both the Altroz and Dzire lost some points in frontal crash test for the 18-year old and the 3-year old dummy respectively. However, since the Altroz has a better vehicle assessment score (6 out of 13), it can be considered as the better performer in this aspect.

    Model

    Tata Altroz

    Maruti Dzire

    18-month-old dummy’s frontal crash test

    7.90 / 8 points

    8 / 8 points

    18-month-old dummy’s side crash test

    4 / 4 points

    4 / 4 points

    3-year-old dummy’s frontal crash test

    8 / 8 points

    7.57 / 8 points

    3-year-old dummy’s side crash test

    4 / 4 points

    4 / 4 points

    Safety Features On Offer

    Both the Tata Altroz and Maruti Dzire get 6 airbags as standard, along with electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    Price & Rivals

    Here are the ex-showroom prices of both models:

    Tata Altroz

    Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh

    Maruti Dzire

    Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh

    *All prices are ex-showroom

    The Tata Altroz rivals the likes of Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20, while the Maruti Dzire competes with Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze.

