2025 Honda Amaze Scores A Perfect 5-star In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

After Dzire, it is the second sedan in its segment to score 5-star in Bharat NCAP

Bharat NCAP has released the crash test ratings for Honda Amaze and it has just scored a perfect 5-star crash test rating. It is a great sub-compact sedan that offers space, comfort, features and now, we know for sure, safety!

What tests were performed, how it scored in each of them, and what its safety kit has to offer, read about all that in this detailed crash test report.

2025 Honda Amaze: Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) - 28.33/32

Parameters Scores Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test 14.33 / 16 Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test 14 / 16 Side Pole Impact Test OK

The Amaze fared well in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The head and neck of both driver and front passenger got ‘good’ protection, and the protection on the chest on both was rated 'adequate'.

On the pelvis region, both occupants got ‘good’ protection, and on the tibias, the protection was rated ‘adequate’. The driver’s feet also got ‘good’ protection. For comparison, this is how the Tata Harrier and the Tata Safari performed in the same crash tests.

Lastly, in the side pole and the side movable deformation barrier tests, all the critical body parts of the driver got ‘good’ protection except the upper chest, which got 'marginal' rating. The protection offered by the Amaze in all these tests led to a 5-star rating.

2025 Honda Amaze: Child Occupant Protection (COP) - 40.81/49

Parameters Scores Dynamic Score 23.81 / 24 CRS Installation Score 12 / 12 Vehicle Assessment Score 5 / 13

During the child occupant protection tests, both 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies were placed in a rearward-facing position. During the tests, both dummies got good protection on the head. While the good CRS installation and dynamic score helped but the poor vehicle assessment score lead to a 4-star rating in Child Occupant Protection (COP).

2025 Honda Amaze Safety Features

With the Honda Amaze you get 6 airbags as standard, along with other features like ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Higher variants of the Amaze also get a blind view monitor, and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking and now, a 360-degree camera is also offered as a dealer fitment accessory.

2025 Honda Amaze Price & Rivals

With its size and prices ranging from Rs 7.41 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda Amaze is a strong rival in the sub-compact sedan segment, i.e. goes up against the sub-4 metre segment contenders like the Hyundai Aura, Maruti Dzire and the Tata Tigor.

With a strong 5-star BNCAP rating, the Honda Amaze looks stronger than before to make its space in the segment. Would you buy the Honda Amaze or would you still pick the Maruti Dzire (which also scored a perfect 5-star in BNCAP, btw)? Let us know in the comments.