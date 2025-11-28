All
    2025 Honda Amaze Scores A Perfect 5-star In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

    Modified On Nov 28, 2025 12:44 PM By Ansh

    1.9K Views
    After Dzire, it is the second sedan in its segment to score 5-star in Bharat NCAP

    Honda Amaze Crash Test

    Bharat NCAP has released the crash test ratings for Honda Amaze and it has just scored a perfect 5-star crash test rating. It is a great sub-compact sedan that offers space, comfort, features and now, we know for sure, safety!

    What tests were performed, how it scored in each of them, and what its safety kit has to offer, read about all that in this detailed crash test report.

    2025 Honda Amaze: Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) - 28.33/32

    Parameters

    Scores

    Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test

    14.33 / 16

    Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test

    14 / 16

    Side Pole Impact Test

    OK

    The Amaze fared well in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The head and neck of both driver and front passenger got ‘good’ protection, and the protection on the chest on both was rated 'adequate'.

    2025 Honda Amaze Crash Rating

    On the pelvis region, both occupants got ‘good’ protection, and on the tibias, the protection was rated ‘adequate’. The driver’s feet also got ‘good’ protection. For comparison, this is how the Tata Harrier and the Tata Safari performed in the same crash tests. 

    Lastly, in the side pole and the side movable deformation barrier tests, all the critical body parts of the driver got ‘good’ protection except the upper chest, which got 'marginal' rating. The protection offered by the Amaze in all these tests led to a 5-star rating.

    2025 Honda Amaze: Child Occupant Protection (COP) - 40.81/49

     

    Parameters

    Scores

    Dynamic Score

    23.81 / 24

    CRS Installation Score

    12 / 12

    Vehicle Assessment Score

    5 / 13

    2025 Honda Amaze Crash

    During the child occupant protection tests, both 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies were placed in a rearward-facing position. During the tests, both dummies got good protection on the head. While the good CRS installation and dynamic score helped but the poor vehicle assessment score lead to a 4-star rating in Child Occupant Protection (COP).

    2025 Honda Amaze Safety Features

    With the Honda Amaze you get 6 airbags as standard, along with other features like ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

    2025 Honda Amaze Safety Features 

    Higher variants of the Amaze also get a blind view monitor, and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking and now, a 360-degree camera is also offered as a dealer fitment accessory.

    2025 Honda Amaze Price & Rivals

    With its size and prices ranging from Rs 7.41 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda Amaze is a strong rival in the sub-compact sedan segment, i.e. goes up against the sub-4 metre segment contenders like the Hyundai Aura, Maruti Dzire and the Tata Tigor

    With a strong 5-star BNCAP rating, the Honda Amaze looks stronger than before to make its space in the segment. Would you buy the Honda Amaze or would you still pick the Maruti Dzire (which also scored a perfect 5-star in BNCAP, btw)? Let us know in the comments.

    K
    kashmiri lal
    Nov 28, 2025, 6:31:42 PM

    पहले भी होंडा अमेज में इंटरेस्ट था अभी क्रैश टेस्ट के बाद और भी ज्यादा

