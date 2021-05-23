Published On May 23, 2021 12:00 PM By Sonny for Maruti Jimny

The highly anticipated model could reach Indian showrooms next year

The latest generation of the Suzuki Jimny has enjoyed immense popularity overseas wherever it has been available. Due to its high demand, Suzuki has had to increase production, including manufacturing it in India purely for export. However, this quirky little Renault Kwid-sized (in length) three-door off-road model has never been available here. Instead, Suzuki is working on an extended version with five doors especially for Indian buyers that could be positioned as a more practical family car as well. This extended Jimny was spotted for the first time in early 2021 and more details have emerged since then. Here are the top changes made to the Jimny for its longer, five-door avatar:

It could get a more powerful turbo-petrol motor

A recent report from Japan states that Suzuki might introduce a turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech for the longer Jimny. The likely candidate would be the 1.4-litre Boosterjet motor from the Swift Sport which gets 48V mild-hybrid tech as standard. In the Swift Sport (not on sale in India), this turbo-petrol engine is tuned to an output of 140PS and 230Nm compared to the 102PS and 130Nm from the 1.5-litre petrol engine in the three-door Jimny.

Could get longer wheelbase than most sub-4m SUVs

A leaked document revealed the likely specifications of the upcoming five-door Jimny which included its dimensions too. It stated that, at 3,850mm, its overall length would be comfortably within 4 metres. However, the surprising figure is its 2,550mm long wheelbase which is longer than that of most sub-4m SUVs in India such as the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport and Hyundai Venue. Only the Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite have longer wheelbases.

No cabin changes expected

While the interior of the upcoming fourth-gen Jimny five-door has not yet been spied, it is unlikely to get any changes over its three-door iteration apart from maybe the rear seats. This would be a good thing as the Jimny’s off-roader theme carries through to the dashboard as well. It takes inspiration from older generation models including the Gypsy (the second-gen Jimny) with its analog dials in individual square housings and the grab handle in front of the front passenger seat. The infotainment system and climate controls are similar if not the same as seen in other Maruti Suzuki models like the Swift.

Five-door Jimny could get 2WD variants

The three-door Jimny with the 1.5-litre petrol motor was offered with its 4WD system as standard. However, Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer the new five-door Jimny with the choice of 2WD as a more affordable version. Since this version of the Jimny will be a more practical family car, not all potential buyers would be interested in taking it off-road and using its 4x4 capabilities to the fullest extent. The 2WD variants would also be more affordable and accessible.

India launch likely in late 2022

The same Japanese report that mentioned the addition of a turbo-petrol mild-hybrid engine also stated that the five-door Jimny will make its global debut in 2022. Given that Maruti Suzuki is already producing the three-door Jimny for export and also uses the 1.5-litre petrol engine for other models (like the Ciaz and Ertiga), the five-door Jimny could arrive here soon after.

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny with its 4WD system would be a direct rival to the three-door Mahindra Thar. With 2WD variants, it could have a starting price well under Rs 10 lakh, which would make it also compete against premium sub-4m SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and its sibling, the Vitara Brezza.