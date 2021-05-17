5-Door Suzuki Jimny Will Likely Be Powered By A Turbo-Petrol Engine

Modified On May 18, 2021 11:50 AM By Tarun for Maruti Jimny

The Jimny is expected to launch in India in 2022 as a successor to the Gypsy

The five-door Jimny could get Suzuki’s 130PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Boosterjet engine.

An earlier leaked document shows that its wheelbase will be 300mm longer.

Will be priced around Rs 10 lakh and rival the Mahindra Thar.

We got our hands on a new report from Japan, suggesting that the more practical five-door Suzuki Jimny might be on the shelves in our country in 2022. It will also likely be provided with a turbo-petrol engine with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid technology. The current Jimny sold globally has a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit, which also powers the Ciaz and Ertiga here in India.

The fourth-gen three-door Jimny, launched overseas in 2018, is still in demand. So much so that Suzuki started making the three-door Jimny in India only for exports. Now, the carmaker is working on a five-door version exclusively for the domestic market here. The extended Jimny was spied testing in Europe and is likely to reach the Indian shores sometime next year.

According to a recently leaked document, the five-door Jimny ‘Long’ will be 300mm longer and 100kg heavier. However, the width, height, and ground clearance might be the same as the existing model sold internationally.

Also, the new report hints at a turbo-petrol motor, possibly Suzuki’s 1.4-litre Boosterjet. This engine, rated at around 130PS and 235Nm, powers the UK-spec Vitara and Swift Sport. The mild-hybrid technology is standard with this engine. In India, we might get this as optional alongwith the standard 102PS 1.5-litre petrol, which comes paired with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmissions.

The Jimny will succeed the Gypsy, which was discontinued in 2019. Expected to be priced around Rs 10 lakh, the Jimny will be a direct rival to the Mahindra Thar and also compete with subcompact and compact SUVs.