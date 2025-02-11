Maruti Nexa February 2025 Offers (5th-12th) - Save Up To Rs 2.45 Lakh

The automaker is also offering a booking bonus which is applicable for a limited period

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 2.45 lakh available on the top variant of the Invicto.

The model year 2024(MY24) Baleno is carrying discounts of up to Rs 71,100.

Get up to Rs 50,000 off on the Maruti Fronx.

Maruti is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.91 lakh on the MY24 Jimny.

Maruti has introduced new offers for its Nexa lineup, valid only from 5th February to 12th February 2025. As usual, the offers include various benefits such as cash discounts and exchange bonuses. This time, Maruti is also offering a booking bonus on all models for customers who book any model between 5th February and 12th February 2025, provided the vehicle is invoiced by 16th February 2025.

Here’s a quick look at the model-wise updated offers valid until April 30:

Disclaimer: The resale value of MY24 models will be lower compared to MY25 models.

It’s important to note that customers can choose either the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus, as both cannot be availed together. Additionally, you can opt for only one of the two—the rural offer or the corporate discount.

Please note: Customers can get additional 10,000 MSR loyalty rewards on upgrading from existing strong hybrids into new Invicto and Grand Vitara.

Maruti Ignis

Offer Amount MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Booking Offer Up to Rs 9,000 Up to Rs 9,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Rural Discount Rs 2,100 Rs 2,100 Total Benefit Up to Rs 71,100 Up to Rs 51,100

The highest amount of discounts are available on the AMT variants of the Maruti Ignis.

Buyers opting for manual variants will get the reduced cash discount and booking bonus of Rs 40,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively, for all the model years. Meanwhile, all the offers remain unchanged.

Customers have the option to choose either an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or the scrappage bonus, which remains unchanged across all the variants.

Maruti has priced the Ignis from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.12 Lakh.

Maruti Baleno

Offer Amount MY23/MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Booking Offer Up to Rs 9,000 Up to Rs 9,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Rural Discount Rs 2,100 Rs 2,100 Total Benefit Up to Rs 71,100 Up to Rs 51,100

The automaker is offering the highest benefits with the AMT variants of the Maruti Baleno.

The booking amount for CNG and manual variants remains at Rs 4,000 irrespective of the make year.

Buyers looking for the manual and CNG variants of the Maruti’s premium hatchback (MY24) will get the reduced cash discount of Rs 30,000. That said, all the other offers remain unchanged.

The cash discount for all the variants (save for AMT, and base-spec Sigma MT) of MY25 Baleno gets reduced by Rs 5,000 each, totalling up to Rs 41,100. That said, the Sigma MT is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 17,500 summing up to Rs 43,600, while all offers remain the same.

Customers can either choose an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or the scrappage bonus, but these two can’t be combined.

Maruti is not offering the corporate discount this time.

The Baleno is priced between Rs 6.70 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh.

Maruti Ciaz

Offer Amount MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Rs 10,000 Booking Offer Up to Rs 1,500 Up to Rs 1,500 Scrappage Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 61,500 Up to Rs 41,500

The lower-spec Sigma and Delta variants of the Maruti Ciaz (MY24) come with the mentioned discounts. On the other hand, all variants of the MY25 Ciaz are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Notably, the automaker has skipped offering a booking bonus for the Delta variant.For the higher-spec Zeta and Alpha variants of the Ciaz (MY24), a reduced cash discount of Rs 25,000 is being offered, while the rest of the offers remain unchanged.

Additionally, customers can choose an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 in place of the scrappage bonus, applicable to any variant and model year. However, there are no corporate or rural offers available for the Ciaz at this time.

Maruti has priced the Ciaz between Rs 9.41 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh.

Maruti Fronx

Offer Amount MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 40,000

The above-mentioned benefits are available with the turbo variants of the Maruti Fronx, regardless of the model year. Additionally, these variants are offered with a Velocity Kit worth Rs 43,000.

Customers opting for the non-turbo AMT variants, the non-turbo Sigma manual variant, and other non-turbo variants (MY24) can avail a lower cash discount of Rs 20,000, Rs 17,500 and Rs 15,000 respectively. Meanwhile, buyers looking for non-turbo variants (save for Sigma MT) and non-turbo AMT variants of the MY25 Fronx get a reduced cash discount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

The automaker is only offering the booking discount with non-turbo AMT variants of Rs 5,000, irrespective of the model year.

You can either opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 instead of a scrappage bonus.

However, Maruti is not providing corporate or rural discounts for the Fronx at this time.

The Maruti Fronx is currently priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Offer Amount MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 1.5 lakh Up to Rs 1 lakh Dominion Kit (Optional) Kit worth Rs 52,699 + Rs 1.1 lakh cash discount Kit worth Rs 52,699 + Rs 60,000 cash discount Additional Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 45,000 Rural Offers Rs 3,100 Rs 3,100 Total Benefit Up to Rs 2.18 lakh Up to Rs 1.68 lakh

The MY24 units of the Maruti Grand Vitara get higher cash benefits compared to models manufactured in 2025.

Customers can either opt for cash discount up to Rs 1.5 lakh or a special edition Dominion kit worth 52,699 lakh, with an additional Rs 1.1 lakh off, on the all-wheel-drive (AWD) MY24 units of the SUV.

The cash benefits for AWD MY25 models reduces to Rs 1 lakh, while if you choose a special edition kit, you will get a reduced additional cash benefit of Rs 60,000.

The MY24 top-spec Alpha, and mid-spec Delta and Zeta variants are being offered with cash discount of up to Rs 65,000. These variants can also be had with an optional special edition kit, with amounts varying depending on the variants.

Similarly, the MY25 Alpha, Delta, and Zeta variants of the Grand Vitara get a reduced cash discount of Rs 40,000.

If you opt for the base-spec Sigma variant of the SUV, the MY24 units hold cash benefit of Rs 35,000, while the same goes down to Rs 15,000.

Maruti is also offering the Grand Vitara with exchange and additional exchange bonuses of up to Rs 30,000 and up to Rs 20,000, respectively.

The MY24 strong-hybrid variants of the SUV get a cash discount of Rs 50,000, while the hybrid units manufactured in 2025 come with a cash benefit of Rs 35,000.

Both hybrid variants of the SUV also get a complimentary 5 years of warranty.

Maruti XL6

Offer Amount MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 0 Booking Offer Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 60,000 Up to Rs 35,000

The petrol variants of the MY24 XL6 are being offered with the aforementioned benefits. Meanwhile, the CNG variants get a reduced cash discount of Rs 20,000, while other offers remain the same.

That said, the automaker has not offered any cash discount with the MY25 XL6. However, it is still eligible for either an exchange or a scrappage bonus and the booking offer of Rs 10,000.

There’s also a choice of an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 instead of the scrappage bonus as mentioned above in the table with the petrol variants.

The automaker misses on offering the corporate and rural bonus this time too.

Maruti has priced the XL6 from Rs 11.71 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh.

Maruti Jimny

Offer Amount MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up To Rs 1.90 lakh Rs 25,000 Booking Offer Rs 1,500 Rs 1,500 Total Benefit Up to Rs 1.91 lakh Up to Rs 26,500

The highest discounts as mentioned above are applicable on the top-spec Alpha variant of the/MY24 Jimny, meanwhile the cash discount gets reduced to Rs 25,000 with the MY25 Jimny off-roader.

Buyers looking for base-spec Zeta variant can get a discount of Rs 1.20 lakh for MY24 and Rs 25,000 with the MY25 Jimny.

The booking offer remains unchanged irrespective of the model year or variants selected

The automaker is not offering it with any other benefit such as the scrappage bonus or the rural bonus.

The Maruti Jimny is priced between Rs 12.76 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh.

Maruti Invicto

Offer Amount MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up To Rs 1 lakh 0 Booking Offer Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Scrappage Bonus Up To Rs 1.15 lakh Up To Rs 1.15 lakh Total Benefit Up to Rs 2.45 lakh Up To Rs 1.45 lakh

The top-spec Alpha variant of the MY24 Maruti Invicto is being offered with the aforementioned discounts. That said, Maruti has not offered any cash discount with the MY25 Invicto.

The automaker is offering Rs 30,000 as a booking bonus with both the model years.

Customers looking for the base-spec Zeta variant can get a reduced cash discount of Rs 50,000 while all other benefits remain unchanged.

You can either opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh instead of the scrappage bonus.

It is priced from Rs 25.51 lakh to Rs 29.22 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership.

