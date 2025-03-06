You Can Save Up To Rs 1.15 Lakh On Maruti Nexa Cars In March 2025

Published On Mar 06, 2025 07:29 PM By Kartik for Maruti Ignis

Maruti Invicto, Jimny and Grand Vitara get total benefits of more than Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Invicto attracts the highest total discounts of up to Rs 1.15 lakh.

Maruti is offering total benefits of Rs 1.1 lakh for Grand Vitara and 1 lakh for Jimny.

Ignis gets a total discount of Rs 72,100.

These offers are valid till the end of March 2025.

Along with Arena, Maruti has also rolled out the offers for cars under the Nexa branding. These benefits include a cash discount, a scrappage or exchange bonus, a corporate bonus, and an upgrade bonus in the case of the Grand Vitara. Here is a detailed look at all the offers available on cars that are encompassed by the Nexa badge.

Do note that exchange and scrappage benefits cannot be claimed together.

Ignis

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 30,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 72,100

The aforementioned discounts are applicable on the AMT variants of the Ignis.

The manual variants of the Ignis are offered with a reduced cash discount of Rs 35,000, resulting in a total benefit of Rs 67,100.

Customers can either claim a scrappage bonus of Rs 30,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Maruti Ignis is the only Nexa car that gets a corporate discount of Rs 2,100 in March 2025.

The Maruti Ignis is priced between Rs 5.85 lakh and Rs 8.12 lakh.

Baleno

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 50,0000

The maximum cash discount is available with the AMT and mid-spec Sigma variant with a manual transmission.

The remaining variants attract a reduced cash discount of Rs 25,000.

The Maruti Baleno is priced between Rs 8.44 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh.

Ciaz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 30,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 45,0000

All variants of Ciaz attract the same cash discount.

Other benefits also remain the same across variants.

The Maruti Ciaz is priced between Rs 9.42 lakh and Rs 11.11 lakh.

Fronx

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 50,0000

The two turbo variants, Zeta and Alpha, are offered the highest cash discounts of Rs 35,000.

The above-mentioned variants are also provided with a free velocity kit, which costs Rs 43,000.

The variants that come with a naturally aspirated (N/A) engine with an AMT transmission are offered with a Rs 20,000 cash discount.

The variants with N/A and MT combo are offered a cash discount of Rs 15,000. Please note that this benefit is not applicable to the base Sigma variant.

The CNG and Sigma variants do not get any cash discount while other benefits are applicable.

The Maruti Fronx is priced from Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh.

Grand Vitara

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 50,000 Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 65,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 1.1 lakh

While the benefits mentioned above are applicable for both petrol MT and strong hybrid variants, the latter gets an extended 5-year warranty as well. Similar to Fronx, the Sigma variant is not included in this discount.

An upgrade offer of Rs 20,000 is also available for the above mentioned variants.

The base Sigma variant along with the CNG variants do not get any cash discounts.

The Grand Vitara is priced from Rs 13.25 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh.

XL6

Offer Amount Cash Discount N/A Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 25,000

All variants of XL6 are not offered any cash discount.

A Rs 25,000 scrappage or Rs 20,000 exchange bonus is still applicable.

The XL6 is priced from Rs 12.66 lakh to Rs 14.71 lakh.

Jimny

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 1 lakh Scrappage Benefit N/A Total Benefit Rs 1 lakh

The base variant, Zeta of the Maruti Jimny, does not get any benefits.

The top trim Alpha attracts a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh.

The Maruti Jimny is priced between Rs 12.76 lakh and Rs 14.81 lakh.

Invicto

Offer Amount Cash Discount N/A Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 1.15 lakh Total Benefit Up to Rs 1.15 lakh

While Maruti is not offering a cash discount on the Invicto, the scrappage benefit with the SUV goes up to Rs 1.15 lakh.

The Maruti Invicto is priced from Rs 25.51 lakh to Rs 29.22 lakh.

Notes

The discounts may vary depending on the state or city. Please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom,Delhi

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.