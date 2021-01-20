Maruti Exports First Batch Of Made-In-India Jimny

Published On Jan 20, 2021 04:46 PM By Sonny for Maruti Jimny

The carmaker plans to export the off-roader to various international markets in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East

A global offering, Jimny is a 3-door SUV with 4WD as standard.

It is being locally manufactured for global export and the first batch has just been shipped.

Maruti is expected to launch the Jimny in India but in a 5-door iteration.

India-spec Jimny could get an India exclusive 1.5-litre diesel engine along with the global 1.5-litre petrol option.

The new Jimny could bring back the Gypsy moniker for the Indian market.

The current generation of the Suzuki Jimny SUV has been a popular model in various markets but sadly, it has not yet been offered in India. After showcasing it at Auto Expo 2020, the public response seems to have convinced Maruti to launch it here as well, albeit in an India-specific avatar. While the localised Jimny is still some time away, the carmaker has just exported a batch of 184 units that were produced at Maruti’s plant in Gurugram.

Globally, the Jimny is a three-door offering with 4x4 as standard (like the Mahindra Thar). In many countries, it is offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine only, the same one found in the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, Ciaz, and S-Cross. Maruti is currently producing the Jimny in its global specification for export to different markets in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Early reports suggested Maruti would like to introduce a longer 5-door version of the Jimny for India as a more practical family SUV offering. The added practicality would likely widen its appeal which could ensure higher sales volumes for the relatively premium product. It is also expected to offer the choice of 4x2 and 4X4 drivetrains to make it more affordable in the lower specification.

However, given the success of the second-gen Mahindra Thar, Maruti could reconsider its Jimny plans by including the global 3-door model along with the heavily reworked 5-door version as well. The India-spec Jimny may come with the upcoming BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine.

While Maruti is tight-lipped about the India-spec off-roader, it could launch the Jimny in India in the second half of 2021 or by early-2022. It will be sold via the Nexa chain of dealerships at an expected price of Rs 10 lakh. It may even resurrect the Gypsy badge as a 4x4 offering. This SUV would take on the likes of the Mahindra Thar and the upcoming BS6 Force Gurkha.