Seems Like The India-bound Long Wheelbase Suzuki Jimny Is Finally Happening!

Modified On Mar 16, 2021 05:57 PM By Sonny for Maruti Jimny

The prototype spied still seemed in an early development stage as it did not sport any rear doors

Fourth-gen Jimny has been selling globally in a 3-door avatar only.

Suzuki is developing an extended-wheelbase Jimny for increased practicality.

Mahindra Thar will finally have a rival in 2022, albeit in a five-door avatar.

Engine option for the five-door model should be the same 105PS 1.5-litre petrol.

A 1.5-litre diesel variant could also be on the cards for India.

Prices could start from around Rs 10 lakh.

Likely to be a Nexa model.

The fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny is expected to make a late arrival to the Indian market. Its globally popular three-door version never came here but the carmaker is working on a five-door, extended wheelbase version instead. The long-wheelbase Jimny has now been spied testing in Europe for the first time.

In profile, it is clear that the Jimny has been elongated with the rear axle now further back. The flat rear end seems unchanged and still sports the spare tyre mounted to the tailgate. Even though there are no rear doors, you can see the extended rear window panel, indicating a makeshift body for the test mule. While the car is wrapped in camouflage, there are no discernable styling changes to the front fascia, and the wheels look the same as the ones offered on the standard Jimny. The interior was not visible on the prototype spied but expect it to offer the same rugged design with modern comforts like a touchscreen infotainment system and climate control.

It won’t be the first time that Suzuki has extended a Jimny for India as the second-gen model got a similar treatment in the mid-1980s and was launched as the iconic Gypsy. However, the India-spec Maruti Jimny will definitely feature rear doors, unlike the Gypsy, which could require a lot more design changes than just the extended wheelbase. Overseas, Suzuki could offer a three-door long wheelbase setup as well.

Here’s how the length of the 3-door Jimny measures against popular sub-4m offerings like the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza:

Model Suzuki Jimny Mahindra Thar Maruti Vitara Brezza Length 3645mm 3985mm 3995mm Wheelbase 2250mm 2450mm 2500mm

Clearly, there is room for the Jimny to grow while staying within the sub-4m category.

Also read: Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: 6 Key Differences

The Jimny is likely to retain its 4x4 drivetrain with the low-range transfer case even in its extended wheelbase avatar. It is expected to be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine--which can also be found in the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga and S-Cross--as the 3-door model. It makes 102PS and 130Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual, with the option of a 4-speed automatic. Maruti could offer it in a 2WD-only variant as well to make it more affordable to those simply looking for a cool family car and not a rugged off-roader.

While the extended Jimny is clearly still under development, it could be a while before the 5-door model is ready to launch. In the meantime, Maruti has already begun producing the 3-door Jimny in India for export. After witnessing the high demand for the second-gen Mahindra Thar, Maruti could fastrack the launch of the 5-door model to early-2022.

The Jimny would likely be priced from Rs 10 lakh and be sold via Maruti’s Nexa chain of showrooms. It will rival the aforementioned Thar and the Force Gurkha and could even take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Renault Duster.

Image Source