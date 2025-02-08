Car News That Mattered This Week (February 3-7): New Launches, Updates On Upcoming Cars, And More

Published On Feb 08, 2025 08:01 AM By Yashika for Mahindra BE 6

Apart from a partnership between new giant industries, this week also saw the price revisions of some models

In the last week, we witnessed the full variant-wise prices of Mahindra’s new EVs, the prices of some Maruti models being hiked, the launch timeline of the Vietnamese brand was revealed, and a partnership between 2 giant brands of different industries. Have a look at the important events of this week.

Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Full Variant-wise Prices Revealed And Test Drive Details

Mahindra revealed complete prices for its new EVs - BE 6 and XEV 9e - last week and introduced two new variants to the BE 6 and one to the XEV 9e. That said, PAN India test drives are now underway, and bookings will commence soon.

Exports Of Left-hand-drive Nissan Magnite Commenced For International Markets

Nissan recently began exporting the left-hand-drive Magnite SUV to global markets, with identical features, design, and powertrain options as the India-spec model. Additionally, the carmaker announced a price hike for the facelifted Magnite in India following its launch last year.

Renault Showrooms Got Massive Overhaul

Renault has introduced its first showroom in India featuring the brand’s updated global identity. Located in Chennai, the new showroom highlights a modern design approach with a focus on enhancing the customer experience. This new look will be gradually implemented across existing Renault showrooms in the coming years.

Made-in-India Jimny Nomade Bookings Halted In Japan

The made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door was recently launched in Japan as the ‘Jimny Nomade,’ offering 2 new colours, a few additional features, and minor design updates. Due to high demand, Suzuki has temporarily paused bookings to prioritize deliveries.

Skoda Partners With Zepto In India For Test Drives

Skoda partnered with Zepto to offer quick test drives of the Kylaq sub-4m SUV, starting today. With Zepto’s 10-minute delivery model, customers will conveniently book test drives at their doorstep.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Pre-Bookings Open At Some Dealerships

Volkswagen will introduce the Golf GTI in India, with pre-bookings now open at select dealerships. This sporty hot hatch offers an aggressive design, modern features, and a powerful turbo-petrol engine and will be available in limited numbers.

Honda Amaze Prices Hiked

Following recent price hikes for other Honda models, the Honda Amaze has also received a price revision for the first time after its launch. Now starting at Rs 8.09 lakhs.

Rolls Royce Ghost Series II Launched In India

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II launched in India at the jaw-dropping start price. It gets subtle exterior and interior updates but retains its iconic V12 heart under the hood. The model can now be ordered across the country.

VinFast VF 3 India Launch Confirmed

Vietnam-based electric carmaker VinFast is set to introduce its compact electric vehicle, the VF 3, in India in the coming years. This announcement follows the brand's earlier confirmation of bringing the VF 6 and VF 7 to India around the festive season this year.

Prices Hiked Of Maruti Arena Models

Maruti Suzuki increased the prices of several Arena models, including the Celerio, Alto K10, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, and Eeco, with varying hikes depending on the variant. Some models, like the Wagon R, S-Presso, and Ertiga, remain unaffected.

Honda Products Are Fully e20 Compliant

Honda assured that all vehicles, including the current-spec Honda Amaze, Honda Elevate and also the second-generation Honda Amaze, are e20 compliant. Basically, all Honda vehicles manufactured after January 1, 2009, are e20 fuel-compatible.

Hyundai Creta Sales Hit All-time High

Last week, Hyundai highlighted a significant increase in Creta's sales, including its ICE, N-Line, and Electric versions. Hyundai’s compact SUV has registered a growth of 40 percent in yearly sales, while its monthly sales increased by 50 percent.

MG Astor's 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Discontinued

MG introduced updates to the Astor for MY 2025, revising variant prices and confirming the discontinuation of its 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The mid-spec Shine and Select variants of the SUV receive new features. The former makes panoramic sunroof more affordable, while the latter gets improved safety.

