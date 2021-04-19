Five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specifications Leaked, India Launch Likely

Modified On Apr 19, 2021 01:41 PM By Tarun for Maruti Jimny

The Jimny we’re expecting in India will be longer and roomier than the three-door model, but it will still be a sub-4m offering

The dimensions and engine specifications of the 5-door Suzuki Jimny have been leaked.

The document states the wheelbase and overall length will be increased by 300mm to 2,550mm and 3,850mm respectively.

The width (1,645mm), height (1,730mm), and ground clearance (210mm) will remain the same.

It will use the company’s 102PS 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, paired to a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed AT.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh as a rival to the Mahindra Thar.

Following the soaring popularity of the second-gen Mahindra Thar, Maruti is planning to launch the five-door Jimny in India soon. While the global-spec version comes in a three-door configuration, the Indian model will be longer with five doors, making it more practical as a family SUV. Such an extended version of the Jimny was recently spied testing in Europe. Now, a leaked document reveals some technical details, including the dimensions and engine specifications, of the upcoming five-door Jimny.

Dimensions Five Door Jimny Three Door Jimny Vitara Brezza Thar Length 3850mm 3550mm 3995mm 3985mm Width 1645mm 1645mm 1790mm 1855mm Height 1730mm 1730mm 1640mm 1844mm Wheelbase 2550mm 2250mm 2500mm 2450mm Ground Clearance 210mm 210mm 200mm 226mm

In comparison to the global-spec three-door Jimny, the five-door version will be 300mm longer with the same height, width, and ground clearance. Its stretched dimensions will reportedly add only 100kg to the kerb weight. While the Jimny is narrower than the likes of the Vitara Brezza and the Thar, the wheelbase of the five-door version is longer than both of them.

The five-door Jimny will use the same 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine as expected, rated at 102PS and 130Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter AT. It’s the same engine that powers the Ertiga, Ciaz, and Brezza in the carmaker’s Indian portfolio. The Jimny will get a 4x4 drivetrain for enthusiasts while front-wheel-drive will likely be offered with the more affordable variants.

The India-spec model could feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors with a camera, and hill assist control (for the AT variants). As a five-door variant, it will be more practical as a family car with more usable rear seats that are directly accessible and offer more space for the rear occupants.

The long-awaited Jimny will serve as a replacement to the now-discontinued Gypsy in India. It will likely be priced around Rs 10 lakh as a direct rival to the Mahindra Thar and a lifestyle alternative to sub-4m SUVs such as the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300. Mahindra is said to be working on a five-door variant of the Thar as well but its timeline is unknown.

