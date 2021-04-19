  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsFive-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specifications Leaked, India Launch Likely
English | हिंदी

Five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specifications Leaked, India Launch Likely

Modified On Apr 19, 2021 01:41 PM By Tarun for Maruti Jimny

  • 13096 Views
  • Write a comment

The Jimny we’re expecting in India will be longer and roomier than the three-door model, but it will still be a sub-4m offering

  • The dimensions and engine specifications of the 5-door Suzuki Jimny have been leaked. 

  • The document states the wheelbase and overall length will be increased by 300mm to 2,550mm and 3,850mm respectively.

  • The width (1,645mm), height (1,730mm), and ground clearance (210mm) will remain the same.

  • It will use the company’s 102PS 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, paired to a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed AT. 

  • Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh as a rival to the Mahindra Thar. 

Following the soaring popularity of the second-gen Mahindra Thar, Maruti is planning to launch the five-door Jimny in India soon. While the global-spec version comes in a three-door configuration, the Indian model will be longer with five doors, making it more practical as a family SUV. Such an extended version of the Jimny was recently spied testing in Europe. Now, a leaked document reveals some technical details, including the dimensions and engine specifications, of the upcoming five-door Jimny.

Dimensions

Five Door Jimny

Three Door Jimny

Vitara Brezza

Thar

Length

3850mm

3550mm

3995mm

3985mm

Width

1645mm

1645mm

1790mm

1855mm

Height

1730mm

1730mm

1640mm

1844mm

Wheelbase

2550mm

2250mm

2500mm

2450mm

Ground Clearance

210mm

210mm

200mm

226mm

In comparison to the global-spec three-door Jimny, the five-door version will be 300mm longer with the same height, width, and ground clearance. Its stretched dimensions will reportedly add only 100kg to the kerb weight. While the Jimny is narrower than the likes of the Vitara Brezza and the Thar, the wheelbase of the five-door version is longer than both of them.

 

Suzuki Jimny Engine

The five-door Jimny will use the same 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine as expected, rated at 102PS and 130Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter AT. It’s the same engine that powers the Ertiga, Ciaz, and Brezza in the carmaker’s Indian portfolio. The Jimny will get a 4x4 drivetrain for enthusiasts while front-wheel-drive will likely be offered with the more affordable variants.

The India-spec model could feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors with a camera, and hill assist control (for the AT variants). As a five-door variant, it will be more practical as a family car with more usable rear seats that are directly accessible and offer more space for the rear occupants.

Seems Like The India-bound Long Wheelbase Suzuki Jimny Is Finally Happening!

The long-awaited Jimny will serve as a replacement to the now-discontinued Gypsy in India. It will likely be priced around Rs 10 lakh as a direct rival to the Mahindra Thar and a lifestyle alternative to sub-4m SUVs such as the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300. Mahindra is said to be working on a five-door variant of the Thar as well but its timeline is unknown. 

Source

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Jimny

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?